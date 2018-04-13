Bay Area Fire and Life Safety Company Statcomm Inc. will Exhibit at the 2018 CAA Connect Expo

Statcomm Inc. will be located at Booth #38. We hope all attendees will stop by for our various demos and take advantage of everything offered at California's premier event for the rental community management industry!

"We have proudly served the Bay Area for over 25 years, and we now work with over 500 homeowners' associations, commercial clients and apartment complexes," the spokesperson noted, adding that in addition to seeing some of their existing clients at the expo, the friendly team from Statcomm Inc. is hoping to meet some new clients.

"We provide a wide number of services, including fire alarm, fire suppression, automatic gates, fire and security doors, fire extinguishers, storefront glass doors, access control and many others. Attendees are more than welcome to come by our booth and learn more about these services and how we can help them."

A large number of businesses from around the state are expected to attend the conference and expo, which will include plenty of interesting talks and workshops led by industry leaders.

The fact that the team from Statcomm Inc. will take part in the CAA Connect Expo will not surprise the many satisfied clients who have worked with them over the years. Since they first opened, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation for their knowledge and expertise, and they have also achieved the high honor of Diamond Certified contractor status, which means they meet and excel at qualifications for service, quality, and value.

About Statcomm Inc.:

Statcomm Inc. is a complete fire alarm and life safety company that's able to assist clients throughout the Greater Bay Area with tests and inspections required by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State of California. For more information, please visit http://www.statcomm.com/.

Statcomm Inc.

939-C San Rafael Ave.

Mountain View, CA 94043

650-988-9508

