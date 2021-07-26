Bay Area High School Student Wins Prestigious Stockholm Junior Water Prize

Jha's project, Thiol Functionalized and Manganese Doped Biochar for the Removal of Toxic Organic and Inorganic Contaminants from the Water was selected as the first-place project for California out of 21 papers submitted. Jha, one of 43 state winners announced by the Water Environment Federation (WEF), represented California in the national finals in June where she was declared as the U.S. winner. Jha will represent the U.S. in the international competition in August.

The Stockholm Junior Water Prize (SJWP) aims to increase students' interest in water issues, research, and careers, as well as to raise awareness about global water challenges. The competition is open to projects focused on improving water quality, water resource management, water protection, and drinking water and wastewater treatment.

SJWP is considered the world's most prestigious award presented to a high school student for a water-research project. The Water Environment Federation has coordinated the U.S. competition since its inception in 1997, and partners closely with their Member Association (MA) to execute the program.

About CWEA

At CWEA, we empower wastewater professionals as they protect California's most critical resource: water. Since our founding in 1928, we've grown to a community of more than 10,000 members across all facets of wastewater management and resource recovery, from operators to lab techs to engineers.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Barillo

[email protected]

510-382-7800 X141

SOURCE California Water Environment Association

Related Links

www.cwea.org

