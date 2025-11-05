Bay Area Host Committee Names FleishmanHillard as Official Strategic Communications Consultancy for 2026

FH's Mitch Germann to Serve as Head of Communications; FleishmanHillard President & CEO J.J. Carter Joins BAHC Advisory Board

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC) today announced a partnership with FleishmanHillard, naming the global communications firm as its Official Strategic Communications Consultancy for 2026. FleishmanHillard will serve as the communications division of BAHC, overseeing all facets of communications including strategy, sponsorship communications, executive communications, media relations, and issues management for what is set to be a historic year in the Bay Area.

"Next year will be unlike any year before it—not just for the Bay Area, but for the world of sports," said BAHC President & CEO Zaileen Janmohamed. "It's the first time a host committee will oversee both the Super Bowl and the World Cup in the same calendar year. For a moment that big, we need a global communications firm with experience navigating the biggest moments on the biggest stages. FleishmanHillard's unparalleled experience and proven leadership make them the perfect partner for this historic journey."

As part of the collaboration, FleishmanHillard Chief Business Development & Brand Officer Mitch Germann will serve as Head of Communications for BAHC, leading all communications efforts for the Committee. Additionally, FH President & CEO J.J. Carter will join the BAHC Advisory Board, bringing decades of global sports communications, brand leadership, and issues management expertise to the organization.

Serving as BAHC's primary media contact and communications lead, Germann brings more than 25 years of experience in sports communications, marketing, and brand strategy, including in-house leadership roles with the University of Kansas Athletics Department, the NBA's Sacramento Kings, and Nike's Jordan Brand. He has led communications programs on the ground for marquee events such as the Olympic & Paralympic Games, the NFL Super Bowl, the NCAA Final Four, and the NBA All-Star Game, and has worked directly with two Hall of Fame coaches, three NCAA All-Americans, an NBA MVP, and an NBA Rookie of the Year—alongside high-profile C-suite executives from across the retail, sports and lifestyle industry. Germann will be supported by members of the core FH Sports team in the agency's San Francisco office and beyond.

An active counselor with nearly three decades of experience, Carter has managed global communications programs on six continents, including numerous Olympic Games, NFL Super Bowls and FIFA World Cup activations for global sponsors, governing bodies of sport and host organizations. Prior to his executive role leading FleishmanHillard, Carter co-founded the agency's global sports practice in 2007 which has grown to include nearly 200 counselors worldwide, who support clients across virtually every major sporting milestone and global event. Before joining FH, Carter led communications for the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and the Association of Tennis Professionals.

"We're honored to join forces at such a pivotal moment for the Bay Area and for sports history," Carter said. "Zaileen has assembled a world-class team and marshalled unparalleled business and civic partnerships that have come together for this once-in-lifetime moment for our region. We are honored to join this coalition, and to provide a seasoned team to help deliver an unforgettable year."

About the Bay Area Host Committee

The Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC) is the region's first long-term sports entity, dedicated to uniting the Bay Area through sport by building pride, connecting communities, and reenergizing the region. As a nonprofit, BAHC partners with local teams, civic leaders, and businesses to bring world-class sporting events to the Bay Area—driving lasting economic, cultural, and social impact. BAHC is proud to have Boston Consulting Group (BCG), EA SPORTS, Kaiser Permanente, Genentech and other visionary organizations as founding partners, supporting its mission to bring communities together and create lasting legacies through world-class events and sports. For more information, visit www.bayareahostcommittee.com or email us at [email protected] .

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2020, 2021 and 2022 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year; 2023 ICCO Large Agency of the Year – The Americas; 2022 and 2023 PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year; 2022 and 2023 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2023 Campaign US PR Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; and 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom PR Group and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

SOURCE FleishmanHillard