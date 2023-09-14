Bay Area Legendary Performer Keyshia Cole Headlines October Bullying Prevention Event

News provided by

Positive Recreation Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact

14 Sep, 2023, 19:23 ET

ExPosure Bullying Prevention Event draws music, fashion, art and self-care to empower youth after recent Affirmative Action and DACA decisions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact (PARTI) announces Keyshia Cole will headline the October 20, 2023, ExPosure Bullying Prevention Post Event at Hotel Valencia in Santana Row.

Bay Area attendees from the fashion, music, arts, and self-care industries are joining major Silicon Valley champions to rally for youth in response to the recent court Affirmative Action and DACA decisions affecting youth and families in California communities that face disparities. "PARTI Program is committed to empower and amplify youth voice during these times to bring the community together so that the whole world can hear the response to these announcements that will affect communities of color. The ExPosure Event will feature Keyshia Cole as the ambassador of addressing domestic healing. According to Santa Clara Board Supervisor Cindy Chavez, "Domestic violence has increased since the Covid-19 pandemic and PARTI will make sure that our youth are safe at school and at home."

ExPosure events supports youth led service projects and activities to address racial justice, mental wellness, diversity and inclusion, gender equality, and access to opportunities for youth living in low income and marginalized communities. The ExPosure Bullying Prevention Event features an Executive Dinner, business professional vip reception, fashion and show and post event featuring Keyshia Cole. Confirmed Executives include: Beth Kanter - Beth Kanter Consulting, Gina Dalma - SVCF, John Mathew Sobrato - Sobrato, April Phillips - SJSU Women's Basketball, Mera Burton - Valley Water, Eric Williams - Kaiser Permanente, Ryan Ballestros - New York Life. Event information can be found at www.exposurexperience.com. Media inquires invited.

About PARTI

PARTI is a 501c3 Organization empowering the next generation of leaders. The mission of PARTI is to promote education to our youth on topics including healthy lifestyles and healthy decision-making. Over the past 23 years, we have reached more than 50,000 youths. We currently serve Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Alameda Counties. Additional information can be found at www.partiprogram.com.

Contact:
Winston Ashby
[email protected]
408-561-4664

SOURCE Positive Recreation Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact

