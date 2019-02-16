Bay Area Luxury Apparel Brand, Stella Carakasi, Announces Regulation Crowdfunding Offering

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Carakasi DTC, Inc., a modern lifestyle brand that creates unique and comfortable clothing that transforms the way women feel, has launched a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) campaign on the nation's leading equity crowdfunding platform, StartEngine.

Stella Carakasi's namesake label began in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2012, and has since been known for their commitment to the environment, size-inclusivity and affordability. The company has been dedicated to sustainable supply chain practices, working directly with mills to develop soft, durable and eco-friendly fabrics. They also manufacture in small batch productions to maintain high-quality standards and minimize waste.

In 2018, Stella Carakasi launched their direct-to-consumer line, eschewing the traditional wholesale model and delivering their product directly to their customers. The direct-to-consumer business model eliminates middlemen and the associated costs, to deliver the products customers want without the markup. The Regulation Crowdfunding campaign echoes the company's commitment to the public. The offering, marketed to both accredited and non-accredited investors, gives regular people the opportunity to invest in Stella Carakasi DTC, Inc. on the StartEngine funding portal.

"We're pleased to share with the public an opportunity to invest in our vision of eco-friendly, size inclusive and affordable women's apparel," said CEO Steven Boutrous. "We're proud to utilize a trusted brand like StartEngine to educate the public about our company and the opportunities presented by Regulation CF."

Individuals interested in the Stella Carakasi DTC, Inc. equity crowdfunding campaign can find more information by visiting: www.startengine.com/stellacarakasi

About Stella Carakasi:

Stella Carakasi DTC, Inc. is the latest exciting iteration in a series of successful businesses driven by a team of fashion industry veterans boasting 25 years together. The brand is committed to a vision of sustainability, size inclusivity and accessibility to all women. Stella Carakasi, a division of Two Star Dog Inc. was founded in 2012. The direct-to-consumer brand, Stella Carakasi DTC, Inc., was incorporated in the state of Delaware in 2018 but maintains a principal office in Berkeley, California.

