Bay Area Manufacturer Ramar Foods Hosts Filipino-American Happy Hour at International Food Expo

PITTSBURG, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramar Foods is an oasis of Filipino food at the Winter Fancy Foods Show, one of the largest international food and beverage conventions in San Francisco. For the last 10 years, Ramar Foods has been the only booth showcasing locally made lumpia (Filipino eggrolls) amongst a crowded field of the gourmet cheeses, boutique sauces, and specialty beverages that typically populate the aisles on the main floor. The 50-year-old company represents their legacy of Filipino food products for the 2020 expo, which runs Sunday, January 19, until Tuesday, January 21, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The entire menu is assembled from Ramar's premium, authentic and locally made Filipino food products, such as longganisa (Filipino sausages), lumpia (Filipino eggrolls), their own Filipino siopao and shumai, and their well-known Magnolia ice cream, where they feature many classic flavors such as ube and mango. To celebrate their semi-centennial milestone in the new year, Ramar Foods is hosting a happy hour at their booth, pairing Filipino-inspired cocktails and wine with lumpia and Filipino sausages. While the popularity of Filipino food continues to rise in coastal cities like San Francisco, Ramar Foods continue to thrive amongst the demand for ethnic food. The happy hour is designed to be a fun way to try Ramar's Filipino food collection in its natural context--in the company of friends and family.

It is the goal of the company to provide a solution for Filipino-Americans who crave Filipino food but do not have the time to make roll lumpia (Filipino eggroll) or longganisa (Filipino sausages) by hand from scratch. At the Winter Fancy Foods Show, Ramar brings the convenience and authenticity of their product line to a growing audience, showcasing Filipino cuisine as something that deserves to be part of the multicultural American menu.

"This is authentically Filipino," said Isabelle Laski, Sales Representative of Ramar Foods. "And if you're looking for a cuisine that's authentically Filipino, we are the obvious answer. Here at Winter Fancy Food Show, here is your chance to be able to taste the high-quality Filipino food we offer, along with our high-quality service."

A commitment to quality products and personalized service is what brought the company to where it is now. Laski and her team work closely with grocers to perfect their product mix and get products moving off the shelves. Uncompromised ingredients and authentic recipes keep customers loyal and coming back for more.

After over 10 years of presenting at Winter Fancy Foods Show, the company has learned that, although different messaging is necessary, high-quality food and quality service are both necessary in presenting their products beyond their Filipino-American core audience.

Being a company based in Pittsburg, CA, Winter Fancy Food Show is a local show that Ramar Foods takes pride in being a part of. Not only are they able to showcase and provide a vision of the Filipino experience to the attendees, but they are also able to really build connections with the people around them. Ramar Foods is a proud company that has brought their products to markets past the Bay Area, but they will always remember where they came from and cultivate their relationship with the communities there.

About Ramar Foods

Founded in 1969, Ramar's goal is to bring the flavors of the Philippines to your household. Ramar Foods is committed to manufacturing your favorite frozen Filipino food products. Ramar's success of 50 years of experience in the industry is attributed to its people, its deep relationship with the Filipino diaspora and a commitment to understanding what brings satisfaction to Filipino families.

During their first years, they started with a vision of being the premier Filipino food company that brings nostalgia to Filipino households and, at the same time, gives a snapshot of the Filipino experience to non-Filipinos all over the world. Today, they have grown to be America's #1 Filipino Food company serving communities across North America and beyond.

Continuously being family owned and operated, they commit to nourishing their community through its legacy of family food products.

For more information, visit www.ramarfoods.com.

About Winter Fancy Food Show

Produced by the Specialty Food Association, Winter Fancy Food Show is known to be the largest specialty food and beverage show within the West Coast. With all the diverse amount of companies that attend and participate, people are expected to see, smell, and taste the hottest new products and trends at the Winter Fancy Food Show, where people can meet the most innovative producers and network with thousands of industry professionals and taste-makers.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association is a thriving community of food artisans, importers and entrepreneurs. Established in 1952 in New York, the not-for-profit trade association provides its 3,800 member companies in the U.S. and abroad with the tools, knowledge and connections to champion and nurture their companies in an always-evolving marketplace. The Association owns and produces the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows, and presents the sofi™ Awards, honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at specialtyfood.com.

