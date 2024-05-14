Bay Area Native Signs Two-Studio Agreement to Introduce Pvolve to San Francisco

Pioneering Functional Fitness Franchise to Debut in Northern California this Fall

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve, the fitness franchise that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, is heading to San Francisco, following the franchise's latest development deal for two new studios in the Bay Area with local entrepreneur Venetia Vonich. The first location is set to debut in Walnut Creek later this fall.

Venetia has spent the last decade working in pediatrics for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland. Her involvement in the medical field has given her a deep appreciation for the science-backed approach of the Pvolve modality.

"After suffering from a back injury last year, I was doubtful physical fitness would play the same role in my life it had prior. But once I discovered Pvolve and began exploring the library of functional workouts they offer on demand, I began feeling better than I ever did before," Venetia shared. "So much so that I wanted to begin attending their in-studio classes - only to discover the brand didn't yet exist in San Francisco. So, I set out to change that, for everyone's benefit."

Pvolve's franchise opportunity has begun taking hold in communities across the country at a record rate, as more consumers than ever continue to be drawn in by the low-impact, yet highly effective nature of the brand's unique pairing of low-impact functional movements with resistance equipment. That model has proven to resonate, even attracting world-renowned actress, producer, and director Jennifer Aniston, who partnered with the brand just last year.

Recently, the brand made headlines after announcing the preliminary results of their Healthy Aging study, which demonstrated that Pvolve is more effective in improving strength, flexibility, energy, and quality of life for women over 40+ than 150 minutes per week of moderate cardio and strength training.*

"San Francisco is a market that we've been anxiously awaiting to enter, given our existing base of streamers in the area. When we met Venetia, we knew we had found the exact right owner to make our debut," said Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. "Residents of the Bay Area aren't enticed by fad fitness and trends; they represent a savvy fitness consumer and we know they will value the efficacy and clinical rigor behind the Pvolve method."

For more information on Pvolve and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Aniston, officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 40 locations in development. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/, https://pvolvefranchise.com/.

*The 12-week clinical trial conducted by the University of Exeter and Pvolve included 72 women ages 40-60 years old, comparing 4 Pvolve workouts per week of 30-55 minutes in length to standard physical activity guidelines of 150 minutes per week.

