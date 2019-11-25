Bay Area New Year's Eve 2020 Events…How About Bingo at Aquamaids Bingo!

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamaids Bingo is pleased to announce that they will be hosting the most epic New Year's Eve Party the Bay Area has ever seen!

To learn more about the New Year's Eve Bingo party at Aquamaids Bingo Hall, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/bay-area-new-years-eve-2020-events-how-about-bingo-at-aquamaids/.

As a spokesperson for the bingo hall in Santa Clara, California noted, the doors will open at 2 p.m. on December 31 for what is being billed as "the biggest and best bingo party in the Bay."

Only 400 seats are available for the New Year's Eve bingo party; a buy-in of $200 will get admission to the special event, which will include a fully catered New Year's Eve dining experience featuring prime rib carving stations, salad station, chicken piccata, mashed potatoes, homemade macaroni and cheese, cake and beverages.

To secure a spot, a $100 non-refundable deposit will hold a buy-in/seat to the event.

"Of course, we know why you're really coming: you want the excitement of bingo, the thrill of the ball drop and the fun of playing and winning," the spokesperson noted, Aquamaids will definitely deliver with a special New Year's Eve bingo program including some of the biggest prizes ever.

For instance, in addition to a delicious New Year's Eve meal, the buy-in will include four Early Birds with a $250 winning payout; 16 regular games with a $500 winning payout; 10 strip games with $1,000 winning payout; 2 "must go" strip games with guaranteed $5,000 prizes and a collectable New Year's Eve Aquamaids T-shirt.

"Your buy-in also includes a special Aquamaids Bingo goodie bag with exclusive prizes you can't get any other time or place, as well as drawings for special door prizes," the spokesperson noted.

About Aquamaids Bingo Hall:

For those who crave the excitement, fun and social interaction of live-action bingo, Aquamaids Bingo Hall in Santa Clara is the destination people are looking for. They offer traditional classic bingo games as well as many of the hottest and latest strip bingo sessions and biggest daily payouts in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit www.aquamaidsbingo.org.

Aquamaids Bingo

1600 Martin Avenue

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 988-9936

SOURCE Aquamaids Bingo

Related Links

http://aquamaidsbingo.org

