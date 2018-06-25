Bay Area News Group Names Arena Solutions a Winner of the Bay Area 2018 Top Workplaces Award

Arena is recognized for placing its employees at the center of the company's business strategy, having great managers who coach employees to continuously grow both professionally and personally, using open communication across all levels of the organization, and measuring the company's performance.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

"We are honored to be recognized by our employees for this Top Workplace award," said Erin Teter, Vice President of Human Resources for Arena Solutions. "At Arena, we believe building an open, employee-centric culture empowers our people to share ideas and solutions in a positive, productive way. We look for passionate, driven, committed people who work hard and deliver success for our customers day in and day out. That passion and drive has made us a leader in the markets we serve, and it's great to celebrate the achievements we have accomplished as a team."

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement that organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

About Arena Solutions

Arena Solutions helps innovative electronic high tech and medical device companies create products that change the world. Arena unifies product lifecycle (PLM) and quality management (QMS) processes, allowing every participant throughout the product realization process from design to manufacturing to work together. With Arena, teams accelerate product development and delivery to increase profits. For more information, visit ArenaSolutions.com.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

