Bay Area News Group Names Restoration Management Company a Winner of the Bay Area Top Workplaces for 2nd Consecutive Year

HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Management Company (RMC) has been named to the Top Workplaces 2021 by The Bay Area News Group. The list of nominees is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey which is administered through employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

RMC, Top Workplace for second consecutive year! RMC, Hayward, CA Branch. The team meets every morning before heading out into the field. RMC's core values include Teamwork, Integrity, Quality and Humility. Restoration Management Company, Hayward, CA Branch technicians, project managers and team prepare for the day.

"At RMC, we hire to retire. That means from recruiting, to initial hiring, to training and ongoing continuing education and advancement, our goal is to be a career-long partner with our employees," said Jon Takata, Restoration Management Company President. "We continually experience positive results from this policy as evidenced by the tenure of our employees' and the strong mutual loyalty that exists between RMC's leadership and its workforce."

RMC employees' commitment to teamwork and quality of service in restoring homes and businesses is what has kept RMC at the forefront of the restoration industry. The work that RMC performs is difficult, not very glamorous, and many times dangerous, but it is with pride that every employee will pitch in to help.

RMC's growth has gone far beyond the Bay Area over the last few years - spanning all of California, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and across the country with their Catastrophe Response teams. RMC's impressive growth resulted in the recent opening of RMC's newest location in the Las Vegas, Nevada region. As an essential business RMC hasn't lost a beat during the COVID crisis; but has made thoughtful adjustments to service clients while maintaining a safe environment for employees.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

ABOUT RESTORATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Since 1985, Restoration Management Company has provided 24-hour restoration service for customers when they experience a catastrophe in their home or workplace. With their headquarters in Hayward, California, RMC has 11 regional locations in Northern and Southern California, as well as locations in Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Las Vegas and the Denver-metro areas. When emergency services are required RMC delivers high-quality and rapid property restoration. We stand ready with our highly trained, experienced, and customer-focused restoration technicians.

