Bay Area Non-Profit Hope Services, Re-Opens and Welcomes Back Clients With Developmental Disabilities & Mental Health Needs to In-Person Programs

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope Services, the leading provider of programs and services for the developmentally disabled and those with mental health needs in the Silicon Valley and the Central Coast, announced it will begin re-opening in-person programs this month to approximately 3,200 clients and 900 program staff & employees. The re-opening starts June 15 and will happen in three phases through September 2021 to ensure safety and proper protocols are in place.

"These next steps will be difficult, and it will take a lot of work to continue to follow the guidance for keeping our community safe, but Hope Services is committed to the safety of our clients and staff. We appreciate the tremendous support and understanding as we venture forward to reinvent our programs to optimize learning for our clients."

"Chip" Huggins, President/CEO of Hope Services

Hope Services has made tremendous adjustments since the onset of the pandemic, and re-opening will require continued resilience. Shortly after the shelter in place took effect Hope's in-person therapy, programming, and services had to cease, Hope Services made the necessary pivot to create and implement From Hope to Home™; a virtual service delivery system developed completely in-house, and approved by the Regional Center. The continuity of services through the program helped clients maintain a needed structure and a daily connection to the Hope community in such a challenging time. The first phase of welcoming clients back begins with a hybrid model, blending in person services and distance learning.

At one point the challenge of going from lockdown to full re-opening seemed almost unsurmountable. However, just as they did 15 months ago when the pandemic began, the Hope community got to work to identify challenges and solutions.

Hope Services recognizes that although there is excitement to be together in-person, there may also be some anxiety around these changes. To help with this transition Hope continues to offer weekly staff sessions with the mental health team.

The behind the scenes efforts of caring, creative, and dedicated staff, eager clients & client families, and community partners provides the opportunity to re-open, and once again welcome back Hope.

About Hope Services: Since 1952, Hope Services has provided programs and services to people with developmental disabilities and mental health needs. Hope serves more than 3,200 people and their families, and provides a broad spectrum of services for infants through children's services (age 0-5); day services; employment and job training through local companies including The Home Depot, Costco, Target, Whole Foods, and Google; mental health services; senior services; and community living services. Hope Services is accredited by CARF International, the most prestigious accreditation agency in the disability sector. Hope also operates HopeTHRIFT, which supports the organization's services and helps with job training skills.

