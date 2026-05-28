Bay Area Rapper ALLBLACK Album Set for Major Independent Release

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Juice Division Records LLC

May 28, 2026, 08:31 ET

WINCHESTER, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Area rap standout ALLBLACK is preparing for the release of his highly anticipated new album If 16 Was A Letter, arriving Friday, May 29, 2026, through Juice Division Distro.

The album is already generating major momentum ahead of release, with Spotify Countdown Page pre-saves reportedly surpassing 10,000 ahead of launch week. The project brings together some of the biggest rising and established names currently shaping West Coast hip-hop culture from Daygo to the Bay Area.

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Album Cover
Album Cover
Juice Division Records LLC label chain
Juice Division Records LLC label chain

ALLBLACK is fresh off the successful February release of the group project 1 Umbrella alongside fellow Bay Area stars Lil Bean, Lil Yee, and ZayBang, further solidifying his position as one of the leading independent artists coming out of Northern California.

ALLBLACK also holds an RIAA Gold certification for his hit collaboration alongside G-Eazy, YG, and Blueface, proving his ability to create records that connect on a national level.

With an all-star West Coast lineup featured throughout the new album, ALLBLACK is now looking to recreate that Gold-certified momentum through a new wave of "Pimp Hop" singles and collaborations featuring some of the hottest independent artists currently moving across the West Coast.

Featured Artists Include:

  • Juice Lee
  • Daboii
  • Big Sad 1900
  • Sietenamekeek
  • KT Foreign
  • Clyde Carson
  • Sietegang Yabbie
  • Jehkai
  • Sir Hubb
  • Don Elway

The project's publishing is administered worldwide by BMG Rights Management, while distribution is handled independently through Juice Division Distro, one of the few Black-owned independent music distribution companies operating nationally in the United States.

Spotify Countdown / Pre-Save Link:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1cutd8e41XvxXnFPOFIxMD?si=zHxiN1BNQ6u1DU36HVL-AQ

Follow ALLBLACK on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/whoisallblack/?hl=en

Media Contact:
Juice Division Distro
[email protected]
619-352-5211
www.juicedivisiondistro.com
@akajuicelee

SOURCE Juice Division Records LLC

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