Bay Area Residents Benefit From Their Complete Chocolate Lifestyle at Silicon Valley's International Chocolate Festival

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A study published by The Journal of American Medicine that compared life expectance in the United States by income level and region found that if you live in San Francisco/ San Jose metro you have at least one or two extra years of life to enjoy. It may be a happy coincidence that this region- also has the highest per cap consumption of artisan chocolate in the US.

Rare chocolates from around the world will be available for tasting Chocolate is the Happiness Food

The International Chocolate Festival Silicon Valley, taking place April 21-22 at the San Mateo Event Center, is banking on the meteoric rise in chocolate to draw attendees to experience much more than Forest Gump's classic, "Life Is Just A Box of Chocolates…You Never Know What You Are Going To Get." At the ICFSV, chocolate fans will have a chance to sample over 200 different chocolates from every corner of the world, and get to know more about the makers who create these indulgent pleasures- before they source additions to their ever- expanding private chocolate vaults.

But more than just tastings, the International Chocolate Festival Silicon Valley is reflecting the innovative nature of its namesake. For those obsessed with the happiness, euphoria or calm focus chocolate can bring, they are looking for new and exciting ways to eat it, imbibe it, brag about it, sip it, learn the ancient rites of sacred chocolate by drinking raw cacao, mindful consumption of chocolate while doing yoga, some are even snorting it. There will be many ways to explore the diverse full chocolate monty at this two-day event.

Why do people feel happy eating chocolate? Besides tasting great, its naturally occurring chemicals release several neurotransmitters that have a positive effect on human feelings, lift moods and decrease level of both pain and stress. Eating chocolate regularly also prevents heart disease. Show founder, Pamm Albright shared, "We wanted to create a celebration of the diversity in chocolate. Our guest chocolatiers, chefs, lecturers, authors, chocolate ritualists and chocolate yogis are doing incredible things with chocolate and it is changing how extremely well the Bay Area lives."

The festival highlights include- sampling rare, hard to find artisan chocolates, chef demos incorporating chocolate into savory as well as sweet dishes, Port and chocolate pairings, chocolate yoga, chocolate history, travel talks and cacao ceremonies as celebrated by the ancient Mayans. The International Chocolate Festival Silicon Valley, sponsored by The San Francisco Chronicle and SFGate, is expected to draw 15,000 devoted chocolate lovers. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com or on-site days of the event.

To learn more visit www.internationalchocolatefest.com

