Bay Area Start-Up Granted Patent on Life Saving Device

The device is currently in use by Shriners Pediatric Hospital (Greenville, SC) and by over 10,000 beta users. James Spencer, founder and CEO of Crescent Systems, was inspired to develop the device out of concern for his newborn daughter. Infant safety is a huge issue in the United States and is very underserved as the U.S. has the highest infant mortality rate of any developed nation. Their new device directly addresses this issue.

"I believe the only way we'll be able to solve infant mortality – and other huge social problems – is by designing solutions for those with the greatest intent to carry it out." – Jane Chen

The Crescent Womb Infant Safety Bed was developed to ease the transition from womb to world. Our patented design offers unparalleled safety and comfort for infants at home. This reduces stress and increases sleep for both infant and parents. The device has also proven to be an effective tool for pediatric procedures and recovery as is demonstrated through its use at Shiners Hospital, Greenville, South Carolina USA.

Crescent Systems, LLC is determined to pioneer safety solutions for infants and peace of mind to parents, worldwide.

If you would like more information on the product, please contact James W. Spencer at (727)798-8128, email us at jspencer@crescentwomb.com, or visit our website: https://crescentwomb.com/

