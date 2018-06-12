Bay Area Startup Wins Prestigious Boston Healthcare Competition

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX, a precision medicine company, won the Platinum Award at the prestigious PULSE@MassChallenge program last Tuesday night. A panel of judges drawn from hospital systems, healthcare companies, and insurers across greater Boston awarded InsightRX second-place and a prize of $60,000. InsightRX has developed a platform that combines the science of quantitative pharmacology with machine learning approaches to help clinicians individualize treatment at the point-of-care by taking into account each patient's unique characteristics. Order of St. Francis (OSF), an integrated healthcare system based in Peoria, IL, and a customer of InsightRX's, has seen the value of the company's technology firsthand in improving patient care. "[Our] clinicians love that this EHR-integrated solution assists them in efficiently providing great clinical care," says Rob Jennetten, Director of Innovation Partnerships at OSF. He continued, "We are thrilled InsightRX won this competition and are getting the global recognition they deserve."

InsightRX was one of 32 startups accepted into the 2018 PULSE program – winnowed from an initial application pool of over 600 startups. The program culminates in an annual award competition. "To be accepted into the PULSE program was an honor and to win an award and recognition among our peers is humbling," says Sirj Goswami, CEO of InsightRX. "There were lots of great startups competing tonight and we were thrilled that PULSE recognized our ability to make a positive impact on patient care. We could not have done it without support from our partners."

Those partners include OSF, Shire, and Philips Healthcare. "InsightRX's platform helps clinicians personalize the dosing of treatments through their intuitive cloud-based machine learning solution," says Brian Rosnov, Senior Director at Philips HealthWorks, the health technology leader's start-up partnership and collaboration program for breakthrough innovation. "By supporting InsightRX with experts from across Philips globally, we can accelerate the transformation of healthcare delivery to an integrated and seamless experience, ultimately delivering better outcomes and quality of life at a lower cost, for patients and caregivers. And it is collaboration and partnership experiences such as this, with PULSE@MassChallenge and InsightRX, that gets us excited about our presence in the greater Boston health-tech innovation ecosystem and our relocation of the Philips North American headquarters and innovation hub to Cambridge Crossing in 2020."

One of InsightRX's key partners is Dawn Irish, Head of Digital Experience and Brand at Shire. For Dawn and Shire, the potential value of InsightRX is intriguing, "their precision medicine platform could help patients get the right treatment at the right time. We are excited to partner with them to consider the benefits of individualizing treatments and potentially improving therapeutic effectiveness for our patients."

InsightRX is a cloud-based platform for precision dosing & clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. Its first product, a precision dosing platform, combines machine learning with quantitative pharmacology to enable data-driven decision making in healthcare. For more details, see www.insight-rx.com. The InsightRX platform integrates with EHRs to streamline care.

