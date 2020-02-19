Bay Area Strategy Firm Adds New Partner to Fast-Growing Talent Development Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entangled Solutions , a San Francisco-based strategy consulting firm focused on transforming the global learning ecosystem, today announced the appointment of former Capital One L&D expert, Matthew Daniel, as partner. With more than 15 years of experience in corporate learning and talent development, Daniel's practice will focus on the translation of innovations in learning and talent development technology and experiences for employers working to up- and re-skill workers to meet the needs of a rapidly-evolving workplace.

"As the lines between learning and work continue to blur, employers are in search of new solutions to help their workers compete -- and thrive -- in a knowledge economy," said Paul Freedman, CEO of Entangled Group. "Matthew pairs a passion for addressing issues of equity and access in the workplace, with expertise in the role of emerging technologies, to our team. But most of all, he brings the know-how and experience of a practitioner to bear on our work with corporate clients."

A seasoned learning consultant and expert in corporate training, L&D, and HR technology, Daniel will specialize in the learning ecosystems and learner experience for U.S. employers. He previously served as a senior manager of learning innovation and technology at Capital One, where he headed a team responsible for designing and implementing initiatives to support employee education, retention, and training. Daniel has also consulted on ecosystem and learning experience transformations for organizations like Nike, General Motors, Edward Jones, Texas Instruments, Microsoft, Cigna, and Valvoline.

Matthew has recently been published in industry magazines and journals including TD, the 2019 ATD State of Finance Training, and Training Magazine and serves on the advisory board for the Learning Conference. Matthew regularly speaks at national and local industry events, including for Association for Talent Development and International Society for Performance Improvement.

"As the labor market continues to tighten, corporate leaders face a growing imperative to not only identify and retain talent through incredible experiences, but to reimagine the possibilities and potential of their incumbent workforce," Daniel said. "I'm excited to play a role in bridging the gap between business and learning leaders to help employers discover untapped talent, create new opportunities for workers, and build a culture of learning."

Since its inception in 2015, Entangled Solutions has focused on advising leaders in higher education and workforce innovation. Daniel joins a team of partners and senior consultants that includes Kristin Sharp, who was formerly senior fellow for work, workers and technology at New America and director of director of the SHIFT Commission, and chief innovation officer Michael Horn, who was founding executive director of the Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation.

Entangled Solutions is a division of Entangled Group, a venture studio that incubates big ideas – and builds businesses – to unlock human potential in a knowledge economy.

About Entangled Solutions: Entangled Solutions is a strategy and innovation consultancy for higher education and the future of work. We work across boundaries to harvest insights and unlock the potential of the people and organizations poised to accelerate innovation and foster equity in education. We don't split education into separate categories—we're experts in how learners continuously weave life, work, and learning together.

