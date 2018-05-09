Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am pleased with the strong performance delivered by our team in the first quarter of 2018, evidenced by strong first quarter earnings, particularly when excluding nonrecurring items, and strong loan growth. In the last twelve months, we have completed the merger with Virginia BanCorp, relocated our headquarters to the vibrant Richmond area market, strengthened our capital position through a successful share offering, converted core operating systems to a single platform, and added key leaders to our management team. Our management team and growing team of lenders have positioned Virginia Commonwealth Bank for growth, while we strengthen the infrastructure required for a larger organization."

Results for the first quarter of 2017 include the operations of the company prior to its merger with Virginia BanCorp Inc., which was effective April 1, 2017, thus are not comparable to the first quarter of 2018.

First Quarter 2018 compared to Fourth Quarter 2017

Operating Results

Income before income taxes for the first quarter of 2018 was $1.4 million compared to a loss before income taxes of $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

compared to a loss before income taxes of for the fourth quarter of 2017. Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $10.7 million , on average interest-earning assets of $905.0 million , compared to $10.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 , on average interest-earning assets of $900.6 million . Interest income in the first quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $503 thousand , while interest income in the fourth quarter of 2017 included $1.0 million of accretion of acquired loan discounts.

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to for the three months ended , on average interest-earning assets of . Interest income in the first quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of , while interest income in the fourth quarter of 2017 included of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Interest expense was $2.0 million and $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively, and cost of funds was of 0.95% and 0.92% for the linked quarter periods.

and for the first quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively, and cost of funds was of 0.95% and 0.92% for the linked quarter periods. Net interest margin was 3.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to 3.82% for the three months ended December 31, 2017 . Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was 3.58% 1 compared to 3.31% 1 for the three months ended December 31, 2017 .

compared to 3.82% for the three months ended . Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended was 3.58% compared to 3.31% for the three months ended . Provision for loan losses was $320 thousand for the first quarter of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $3.1 million . The company recorded $2.2 million of provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 for a consumer loan pool.

for the first quarter of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2017 was . The company recorded of provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 for a consumer loan pool. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $1.2 million compared to $733 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-interest income in the first quarter of 2018 included a gain of $352 thousand on the discontinuance of the company's post-retirement benefit plan effective March 1, 2018 .

compared to in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-interest income in the first quarter of 2018 included a gain of on the discontinuance of the company's post-retirement benefit plan effective . Non-interest expenses for the first quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017 were $8.1 million and $8.2 million , respectively. Merger related expenses, including system conversion costs, were $363 thousand and $850 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 , respectively. Additionally, costs associated with the succession of the company's CFO and costs related to fees incurred in the first quarter of 2018 in the completion of the company's year-end reporting totaled approximately $1.0 million .

Balance Sheet

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $783.0 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $758.7 million at December 31, 2017 , an annualized growth rate of nearly 13%.

at compared to at , an annualized growth rate of nearly 13%. Total assets were $994.7 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $970.6 million at December 31, 2017 .

at compared to at . Deposits were $797.0 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $761.8 million at December 31, 2017 . Non-interest-bearing accounts comprised 15.6% of total deposits, an increase from 13.5% at December 31 , 2017.

at compared to at . Non-interest-bearing accounts comprised 15.6% of total deposits, an increase from 13.5% at , 2017. Shareholders' equity was $114.9 million and $114.6 million at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 , respectively. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was $7.90 1 and $7.88 1 at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 , respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 .

and at and , respectively. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was and at and , respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of and . Return on average assets and return on average equity, both annualized, were 0.46% and 3.92%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 , while these same measures were (0.99)% and (8.24)% for the three months ended December 31, 2017 , respectively.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were $9.5 million , or 0.95% of total assets, as of March 31, 2018 compared to $10.8 million , or 1.11% of total assets, as of December 31, 2017 . Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.09% and 0.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 , respectively.

, or 0.95% of total assets, as of compared to , or 1.11% of total assets, as of . Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.09% and 0.50% for the three months ended and , respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans was 1.00% and 1.01% at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 , respectively. The company's allowance for loan losses does not include discounts recorded on acquired loans. The ratio of allowance for loan losses plus remaining discounts on acquired loans to total gross loans (adding the remaining discounts on acquired loans) was 1.65%1 and 1.76%1 at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 , respectively.

Outlook

Greene concluded: "I believe we are well positioned to capture an under-served segment in our target markets. Recent consolidations have left a void, particularly in the Richmond and Hampton Roads areas. A community bank nearing the $1 billion asset mark should benefit from the recent bank mergers. I am excited to share that we will soon have a base in Virginia Beach and see great potential with our team on the ground to grow both loans and deposits. At the same time, on the back side of 2017, we are addressing infrastructure needs to support and mitigate the risks that come with growth. There is much opportunity, yet much to accomplish. Our team is coming together to meet the challenge."

About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930's, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 18 banking offices located throughout the Richmond market area, the Northern Neck region, the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Middlesex County and Suffolk, the bank serves businesses, professionals and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration along with investment and wealth management services.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning the company's expectations, plans, objectives, future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements may address issues that involve estimates and assumptions made by management, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the company include, but are not limited to: the ability to successfully implement integration plans associated with the Virginia BanCorp merger (the "Merger"), which integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the ability to achieve the cost savings and synergies contemplated by the Merger within the expected timeframe; disruptions to customer and employee relationships and business operations caused by the Merger; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regularity climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U. S. Government, including policies of the U. S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; and tax and accounting rules, principles, polices and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

1 See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.



Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017



(dollars in thousands, except share data)







ASSETS







Cash and due from banks $ 7,774 $ 9,396



Interest-bearing deposits 52,564 41,971



Certificates of deposit 3,224 3,224



Federal funds sold 3,358 6,961



Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 75,434 77,153



Restricted securities 5,510 5,787



Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses







of $7,923 and $7,770, respectively 782,965 758,726



Loans held for sale 414 1,651



Premises and equipment, net 17,661 17,463



Accrued interest receivable 2,844 3,194



Other real estate owned, net 2,593 4,284



Bank owned life insurance 18,900 18,773



Goodwill 10,374 10,374



Mortgage servicing rights 930 999



Core deposit intangible 2,780 2,991



Other assets 7,351 7,609



Total assets $ 994,676 $ 970,556













LIABILITIES







Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 124,572 $ 103,037



Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 299,216 299,820



Time deposits 373,163 358,989



Total deposits 796,951 761,846













Securities sold under repurchase agreements 6,551 9,498



Federal Home Loan Bank advances 60,000 70,000



Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 6,881 6,877



Other liabilities 9,374 7,781



Total liabilities 879,757 856,002













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock ($5 par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares;







outstanding - 13,223,096 and 13,203,605 shares, respectively) (1) 66,115 66,018



Additional paid-in capital 37,189 37,142



Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares (1,088) (1,129)



Retained earnings 14,803 13,679



Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (2,100) (1,156)



Total shareholders' equity 114,919 114,554



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 994,676 $ 970,556













(1) Preferred stock is authorized; however, none was outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.













































BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.



Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























For the three months ended



(dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017



INTEREST INCOME









Loans, including fees $ 9,984

$ 4,388



Securities:









Taxable 397

269



Tax-exempt 120

114



Federal funds sold 74

1



Interest-bearing deposit accounts 98

7



Certificates of deposit 19

19



Total interest income 10,692

4,798















INTEREST EXPENSE









Deposits 1,607

630



Federal funds purchased -

10



Securities sold under repurchase agreements -

3



Subordinated notes 128

117



Federal Home Loan Bank advances 313

154



Total interest expense 2,048

914



Net interest income 8,644

3,884



Provision for loan losses 320

190



Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,324

3,694















NON-INTEREST INCOME









Income from fiduciary activities 247

245



Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 135

212



Non-deposit product income 132

80



Other service charges and fees 50

171



Secondary market lending income 133

115



Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 127

75



Net losses on available-for-sale securities -

(5)



Net losses on disposition of other assets (69)

-



Gain on curtailment of post-retirement benefit plan 352

-



Other income 91

60



Total non-interest income 1,198

953















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and employee benefits 4,106

2,824



Occupancy 795

439



Data processing 548

204



Bank franchise tax 176

76



Telecommunications 106

28



FDIC assessments 183

85



Foreclosed property 12

10



Consulting 383

54



Advertising and marketing 68

95



Directors' fees 168

111



Audit and accounting fees 363

83



Merger related 363

300



Intangible amortization 211

-



Net other real estate owned (gains) losses (141)

96



Other 807

540



Total non-interest expense 8,148

4,945



Income (loss) before income taxes 1,374

(278)



Income tax expense (benefit) 250

(121)



Net income (loss) $ 1,124

$ (177)



Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.09

$ (0.04)

















Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued

















As of and for the three months ended

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Select Consolidated Balance Sheet Data









Total assets $ 994,676 $ 970,556 $ 959,936 $ 867,392 $ 504,207 Cash, interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold 63,696 58,328 75,223 41,011 12,249 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 75,434 77,153 71,893 54,448 49,826 Loans:









Mortgage loans on real estate 624,424 609,637 594,761 522,458 355,323 Commercial and industrial 129,225 114,093 99,637 85,939 46,205 Consumer loans 37,011 42,566 48,640 41,229 3,324 Loans receivable, net 790,660 766,296 743,038 649,626 404,852 Unamortized deferred loan costs 228 200 1,590 316 409 Allowance for loan losses (ALL) (7,923) (7,770) (4,920) (4,241) (3,993) Net loans 782,965 758,726 739,708 645,701 401,268 Loans held for sale 414 1,651 162 55,620 - Other real estate owned 2,593 4,284 5,159 5,360 2,436











Total liabilities $ 879,757 $ 856,002 $ 842,148 $ 782,914 $ 462,590 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits 124,572 103,037 99,531 97,299 77,369 Savings and interest-bearing deposits 299,216 299,820 297,150 282,056 169,027 Time deposits 373,163 358,989 338,732 309,619 136,104 Total deposits 796,951 761,846 735,413 688,974 382,500 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 6,551 9,498 17,091 10,786 8,489 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 60,000 70,000 75,000 70,000 60,000 Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 6,881 6,877 6,873 6,868 6,864











Shareholders' equity 114,919 114,554 117,788 84,478 41,617











Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









Interest income $ 10,692 $ 10,514 $ 9,496 $ 8,892 $ 4,798 Interest expense 2,048 1,945 1,694 1,448 914 Net interest income 8,644 8,569 7,802 7,444 3,884 Provision for loan losses 320 3,101 1,075 568 190 Non-interest income 1,198 733 1,070 1,143 953 Non-interest expense 8,148 8,204 6,782 7,208 4,945 Income (loss) before taxes 1,375 (2,003) 1,015 811 (298) Income tax expense (benefit) 250 391 273 254 (121) Net income (loss) $ 1,125 $ (2,394) $ 742 $ 557 $ (177)

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued

























As of and for the three months ended

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Per Share Data









Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.09 $ (0.18) $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ (0.04) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.09 (0.18) 0.07 0.06 (0.04) Dividends per share - 0.04 0.04 0.04 - Book value per share 8.69 8.68 8.93 8.99 8.69 Tangible book value per share (1) 7.90 7.88 8.25 8.02 8.31 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,223,096 13,203,605 13,193,983 9,399,138 4,787,356 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 13,038,593 13,036,057 10,488,227 9,374,157 4,776,800 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,106,214 13,108,400 10,557,623 9,445,338 4,776,800











Performance Ratios (tax-equivalent basis):









Yield on average interest-earning assets 4.74% 4.69% 4.40% 4.46% 4.25% Cost of funds 0.95% 0.92% 0.83% 0.75% 0.82% Net interest spread 3.64% 3.64% 3.43% 3.66% 3.26% Net interest margin (NIM) 3.83% 3.82% 3.62% 3.80% 3.45% NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments (1) 3.58% 3.31% 3.39% 3.51% 3.45% Average interest-earnings assets to total average assets 92.10% 93.30% 94.99% 92.83% 93.44% Return on average assets (annualized) 0.46% -0.99% 0.32% 0.26% -0.14% Return on average equity (annualized) 3.92% -8.24% 3.10% 2.65% -1.70% Merger related expense $ 363 $ 850 $ 141 $ 685 $ 300 Average assets 982,616 965,246 913,664 851,071 489,064 Average interest-earning assets 904,991 900,617 867,853 790,072 456,957 Average interest-bearing liabilities 747,813 742,043 715,878 667,735 370,197 Average shareholders' equity 114,736 116,171 95,650 84,170 41,661 Shareholders' equity to total assets ratio 11.55% 11.80% 12.27% 9.74% 9.74%











Asset Quality Data and Ratios:









Nonaccrual loans $ 6,892 $ 6,496 $ 4,799 $ 5,362 $ 5,820 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing (excludes purchased

credit-impaired loans) - 48 - - - Other real estate owned 2,593 4,284 5,159 5,360 2,436 Total non-performing assets 9,485 10,828 9,958 10,722 8,256 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 167 948 397 320 60 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.09% 0.50% 0.22% 0.20% 0.06% Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.95% 1.11% 1.04% 1.24% 1.64% Total loans to total assets 79.49% 78.95% 77.40% 74.89% 74.89% ALL to gross loans 1.00% 1.01% 0.66% 0.65% 0.99% ALL plus acquisition accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans

to gross loans (1) 1.65% 1.76% 1.38% 1.53% N/A

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued































As of and for the three months ended



March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)











NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments











Interest income $ 10,692 $ 10,514 $ 9,496 $ 8,892



Add: tax-equivalent yield adjustment for tax-exempt securities (a) 32 21 60 59



Less: accretion of discounts on acquired loans 503 1,047 409 451



Interest income, adjusted 10,221 9,488 9,147 8,500



Average interest-earning assets $ 904,991 $ 900,617 $ 867,853 $ 790,073



Yield on interest-earning assets, excluding accretion of discounts on

acquired loans 4.52% 4.21% 4.22% 4.30%



Interest expense $ 2,048 $ 1,944 $ 1,694 $ 1,448



Add: amortization of premium on acquired time deposits 68 88 103 117



Interest expense, adjusted 2,116 2,032 1,797 1,565



Net interest income, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments 8,105 7,456 7,350 6,935



Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 747,813 $ 742,043 $ 715,878 $ 667,735



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities, excluding amortization of premium on

acquired time deposits 1.13% 1.10% 1.00% 0.94%



NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments 3.58% 3.31% 3.39% 3.51%

















ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans











Allowance for loan losses $ 7,923 $ 7,770 $ 4,920 $ 4,241



Add: discounts on acquired loans 5,212 5,792 5,375 5,812



ALL plus discounts on acquired loans 13,135 13,562 10,295 10,053



Gross loans + discounts on acquired loans $ 796,100 $ 771,459 $ 745,083 $ 656,288



ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans 1.65% 1.76% 1.38% 1.53%

















Tangible book value per share











Total shareholders' equity $ 114,919 $ 114,554 $ 117,788 $ 84,478 $ 41,617

Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (a) 10,392 10,558 8,965 9,115 1,853

Tangible shareholders' equity $ 104,527 $ 103,996 $ 108,823 $ 75,363 $ 39,764

Shares outstanding at end of period 13,223,096 13,203,605 13,193,983 9,399,138 4,787,356

Tangible book value per share $ 7.90 $ 7.88 $ 8.25 $ 8.02 $ 8.31





























(a) Assumes a federal tax rate of 21% for the periods ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 and a 34% federal tax rate for the other periods ended presented.



























(1) Non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure. Set forth above are calculations of each of the non-GAAP financial measures included in the Supplemental Financial Data tables. NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments, ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans, and tangible book value per share are supplemental financial measures that are not required nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes ALL plus discounts on acquired loans as a percentage of gross loans and tangible book value per share are meaningful because they are measures management uses to assess asset quality and capital levels, respectively. Management believes that NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments is meaningful because management uses it to assess the financial

performance of the company. Calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.













