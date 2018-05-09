Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Double-Digit Annualized Loan Growth

News provided by

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

17:09 ET

RICHMOND, Va., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCQB: BAYK), holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc., reported financial results for the first quarter of 2018.

The company reported net income of $1.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss of $177 thousand, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017, and a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am pleased with the strong performance delivered by our team in the first quarter of 2018, evidenced by strong first quarter earnings, particularly when excluding nonrecurring items, and strong loan growth. In the last twelve months, we have completed the merger with Virginia BanCorp, relocated our headquarters to the vibrant Richmond area market, strengthened our capital position through a successful share offering, converted core operating systems to a single platform, and added key leaders to our management team. Our management team and growing team of lenders have positioned Virginia Commonwealth Bank for growth, while we strengthen the infrastructure required for a larger organization." 

Results for the first quarter of 2017 include the operations of the company prior to its merger with Virginia BanCorp Inc., which was effective April 1, 2017, thus are not comparable to the first quarter of 2018.

First Quarter 2018 compared to Fourth Quarter 2017

Operating Results

  • Income before income taxes for the first quarter of 2018 was $1.4 million compared to a loss before income taxes of $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $10.7 million, on average interest-earning assets of $905.0 million, compared to $10.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, on average interest-earning assets of $900.6 million. Interest income in the first quarter of 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $503 thousand, while interest income in the fourth quarter of 2017 included $1.0 million of accretion of acquired loan discounts.
  • Interest expense was $2.0 million and $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively, and cost of funds was of 0.95% and 0.92% for the linked quarter periods.  
  • Net interest margin was 3.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to 3.82% for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Net interest margin excluding accretion of acquired loan discounts and amortization of fair value marks on time deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was 3.58%1 compared to 3.31%1 for the three months ended December 31, 2017.
  • Provision for loan losses was $320 thousand for the first quarter of 2018, while provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $3.1 million. The company recorded $2.2 million of provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 for a consumer loan pool.
  • Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $1.2 million compared to $733 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-interest income in the first quarter of 2018 included a gain of $352 thousand on the discontinuance of the company's post-retirement benefit plan effective March 1, 2018.
  • Non-interest expenses for the first quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017 were $8.1 million and $8.2 million, respectively. Merger related expenses, including system conversion costs, were $363 thousand and $850 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. Additionally, costs associated with the succession of the company's CFO and costs related to fees incurred in the first quarter of 2018 in the completion of the company's year-end reporting totaled approximately $1.0 million.

Balance Sheet

  • Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $783.0 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $758.7 million at December 31, 2017, an annualized growth rate of nearly 13%.
  • Total assets were $994.7 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $970.6 million at December 31, 2017.
  • Deposits were $797.0 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $761.8 million at December 31, 2017. Non-interest-bearing accounts comprised 15.6% of total deposits, an increase from 13.5% at December 31, 2017. 
  • Shareholders' equity was $114.9 million and $114.6 million at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was $7.901 and $7.881 at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.
  • Return on average assets and return on average equity, both annualized, were 0.46% and 3.92%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, while these same measures were (0.99)% and (8.24)% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, respectively.

Asset Quality

  • Non-performing assets were $9.5 million, or 0.95% of total assets, as of March 31, 2018 compared to $10.8 million, or 1.11% of total assets, as of December 31, 2017. Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.09% and 0.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.
  • The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans was 1.00% and 1.01% at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The company's allowance for loan losses does not include discounts recorded on acquired loans. The ratio of allowance for loan losses plus remaining discounts on acquired loans to total gross loans (adding the remaining discounts on acquired loans) was 1.65%1 and 1.76%1 at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Outlook

Greene concluded: "I believe we are well positioned to capture an under-served segment in our target markets. Recent consolidations have left a void, particularly in the Richmond and Hampton Roads areas. A community bank nearing the $1 billion asset mark should benefit from the recent bank mergers. I am excited to share that we will soon have a base in Virginia Beach and see great potential with our team on the ground to grow both loans and deposits. At the same time, on the back side of 2017, we are addressing infrastructure needs to support and mitigate the risks that come with growth. There is much opportunity, yet much to accomplish. Our team is coming together to meet the challenge."

About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930's, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 18 banking offices located throughout the Richmond market area, the Northern Neck region, the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Middlesex County and Suffolk, the bank serves businesses, professionals and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration along with investment and wealth management services.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning the company's expectations, plans, objectives, future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements may address issues that involve estimates and assumptions made by management, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the company include, but are not limited to: the ability to successfully implement integration plans associated with the Virginia BanCorp merger (the "Merger"), which integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the ability to achieve the cost savings and synergies contemplated by the Merger within the expected timeframe; disruptions to customer and employee relationships and business operations caused by the Merger; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regularity climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U. S. Government, including policies of the U. S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; and tax and accounting rules, principles, polices and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, contact Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 844-404-9668 or inquiries@baybanks.com.

1 See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)






CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(dollars in thousands, except share data)



ASSETS



   Cash and due from banks

$                                 7,774

$                                 9,396

   Interest-bearing deposits

52,564

41,971

   Certificates of deposit

3,224

3,224

   Federal funds sold

3,358

6,961

   Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

75,434

77,153

   Restricted securities

5,510

5,787

   Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses



     of $7,923 and $7,770, respectively

782,965

758,726

   Loans held for sale

414

1,651

   Premises and equipment, net

17,661

17,463

   Accrued interest receivable

2,844

3,194

   Other real estate owned, net

2,593

4,284

   Bank owned life insurance

18,900

18,773

   Goodwill

10,374

10,374

   Mortgage servicing rights

930

999

   Core deposit intangible

2,780

2,991

   Other assets

7,351

7,609

Total assets

$                             994,676

$                             970,556






LIABILITIES



   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$                             124,572

$                             103,037

   Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

299,216

299,820

   Time deposits

373,163

358,989

     Total deposits

796,951

761,846






   Securities sold under repurchase agreements

6,551

9,498

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances

60,000

70,000

   Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs

6,881

6,877

   Other liabilities

9,374

7,781

     Total liabilities

879,757

856,002






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 



   Common stock ($5 par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares;



     outstanding - 13,223,096 and 13,203,605 shares, respectively) (1)

66,115

66,018

   Additional paid-in capital

37,189

37,142

   Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

(1,088)

(1,129)

   Retained earnings

14,803

13,679

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(2,100)

(1,156)

     Total shareholders' equity

114,919

114,554

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                             994,676

$                             970,556






(1) Preferred stock is authorized; however, none was outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.





















BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











For the three months ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

INTEREST INCOME




Loans, including fees

$                     9,984

$                     4,388

Securities:




  Taxable

397

269

  Tax-exempt

120

114

Federal funds sold

74

1

Interest-bearing deposit accounts

98

7

Certificates of deposit

19

19

   Total interest income

10,692

4,798







INTEREST EXPENSE




Deposits

1,607

630

Federal funds purchased

-

10

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

-

3

Subordinated notes

128

117

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

313

154

   Total interest expense

2,048

914

Net interest income

8,644

3,884

Provision for loan losses

320

190

    Net interest income after provision for loan losses

8,324

3,694







NON-INTEREST INCOME




Income from fiduciary activities

247

245

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

135

212

Non-deposit product income

132

80

Other service charges and fees

50

171

Secondary market lending income

133

115

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

127

75

Net losses on available-for-sale securities

-

(5)

Net losses on disposition of other assets

(69)

-

Gain on curtailment of post-retirement benefit plan

352

-

Other income

91

60

   Total non-interest income

1,198

953







NON-INTEREST EXPENSE




Salaries and employee benefits

4,106

2,824

Occupancy

795

439

Data processing

548

204

Bank franchise tax

176

76

Telecommunications

106

28

FDIC assessments

183

85

Foreclosed property

12

10

Consulting

383

54

Advertising and marketing

68

95

Directors' fees

168

111

Audit and accounting fees

363

83

Merger related

363

300

Intangible amortization

211

-

Net other real estate owned (gains) losses

(141)

96

Other

807

540

   Total non-interest expense

8,148

4,945

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,374

(278)

Income tax expense (benefit)

250

(121)

   Net income (loss)

$                     1,124

$                      (177)

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

$                       0.09

$                     (0.04)







Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued









As of and for the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, 

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Select Consolidated Balance Sheet Data




Total assets

$       994,676

$       970,556

$       959,936

$    867,392

$    504,207

Cash, interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold

63,696

58,328

75,223

41,011

12,249

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

75,434

77,153

71,893

54,448

49,826

Loans:




    Mortgage loans on real estate

624,424

609,637

594,761

522,458

355,323

    Commercial and industrial

129,225

114,093

99,637

85,939

46,205

    Consumer loans

37,011

42,566

48,640

41,229

3,324

Loans receivable, net

790,660

766,296

743,038

649,626

404,852

Unamortized deferred loan costs

228

200

1,590

316

409

Allowance for loan losses (ALL)

(7,923)

(7,770)

(4,920)

(4,241)

(3,993)

Net loans

782,965

758,726

739,708

645,701

401,268

Loans held for sale

414

1,651

162

55,620

-

Other real estate owned

2,593

4,284

5,159

5,360

2,436






Total liabilities

$       879,757

$       856,002

$       842,148

$    782,914

$    462,590

Deposits:




    Noninterest-bearing deposits

124,572

103,037

99,531

97,299

77,369

    Savings and interest-bearing deposits

299,216

299,820

297,150

282,056

169,027

    Time deposits

373,163

358,989

338,732

309,619

136,104

Total deposits

796,951

761,846

735,413

688,974

382,500

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

6,551

9,498

17,091

10,786

8,489

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

60,000

70,000

75,000

70,000

60,000

Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs

6,881

6,877

6,873

6,868

6,864






Shareholders' equity

114,919

114,554

117,788

84,478

41,617






Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations




Interest income

$         10,692

$         10,514

$            9,496

$        8,892

$        4,798

Interest expense

2,048

1,945

1,694

1,448

914

Net interest income

8,644

8,569

7,802

7,444

3,884

Provision for loan losses

320

3,101

1,075

568

190

Non-interest income

1,198

733

1,070

1,143

953

Non-interest expense

8,148

8,204

6,782

7,208

4,945

Income (loss) before taxes

1,375

(2,003)

1,015

811

(298)

Income tax expense (benefit)

250

391

273

254

(121)

Net income (loss)

$           1,125

$          (2,394)

$               742

$            557

$          (177)

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued













As of and for the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, 

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Per Share Data




Basic earnings (loss) per share

$               0.09

$             (0.18)

$               0.07

$            0.06

$          (0.04)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.09

(0.18)

0.07

0.06

(0.04)

Dividends per share

-

0.04

0.04

0.04

-

Book value per share

8.69

8.68

8.93

8.99

8.69

Tangible book value per share (1)

7.90

7.88

8.25

8.02

8.31

Shares outstanding at end of period

13,223,096

13,203,605

13,193,983

9,399,138

4,787,356

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

13,038,593

13,036,057

10,488,227

9,374,157

4,776,800

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

13,106,214

13,108,400

10,557,623

9,445,338

4,776,800






Performance Ratios (tax-equivalent basis):




Yield on average interest-earning assets

4.74%

4.69%

4.40%

4.46%

4.25%

Cost of funds

0.95%

0.92%

0.83%

0.75%

0.82%

Net interest spread

3.64%

3.64%

3.43%

3.66%

3.26%

Net interest margin (NIM)

3.83%

3.82%

3.62%

3.80%

3.45%

NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments (1)

3.58%

3.31%

3.39%

3.51%

3.45%

Average interest-earnings assets to total average assets

92.10%

93.30%

94.99%

92.83%

93.44%

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.46%

-0.99%

0.32%

0.26%

-0.14%

Return on average equity (annualized)

3.92%

-8.24%

3.10%

2.65%

-1.70%

Merger related expense

$                363

$                850

$                141

$             685

$             300

Average assets

982,616

965,246

913,664

851,071

489,064

Average interest-earning assets

904,991

900,617

867,853

790,072

456,957

Average interest-bearing liabilities

747,813

742,043

715,878

667,735

370,197

Average shareholders' equity

114,736

116,171

95,650

84,170

41,661

Shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

11.55%

11.80%

12.27%

9.74%

9.74%






Asset Quality Data and Ratios:




Nonaccrual loans

$             6,892

$             6,496

$             4,799

$          5,362

$          5,820

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing (excludes purchased
credit-impaired loans)

-

48

-

-

-

Other real estate owned

2,593

4,284

5,159

5,360

2,436

Total non-performing assets

9,485

10,828

9,958

10,722

8,256

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

167

948

397

320

60

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.09%

0.50%

0.22%

0.20%

0.06%

Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.95%

1.11%

1.04%

1.24%

1.64%

Total loans to total assets

79.49%

78.95%

77.40%

74.89%

74.89%

ALL to gross loans

1.00%

1.01%

0.66%

0.65%

0.99%

ALL plus acquisition accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans
to gross loans (1)

1.65%

1.76%

1.38%

1.53%

N/A

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continued















As of and for the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, 

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)





NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments





Interest income

$           10,692

$           10,514

$             9,496

$          8,892

   Add: tax-equivalent yield adjustment for tax-exempt securities (a)

32

21

60

59

   Less: accretion of discounts on acquired loans

503

1,047

409

451

Interest income, adjusted

10,221

9,488

9,147

8,500

Average interest-earning assets

$         904,991

$         900,617

$         867,853

$      790,073

Yield on interest-earning assets, excluding accretion of discounts on
acquired loans

4.52%

4.21%

4.22%

4.30%

Interest expense

$             2,048

$             1,944

$             1,694

$          1,448

Add: amortization of premium on acquired time deposits

68

88

103

117

Interest expense, adjusted

2,116

2,032

1,797

1,565

Net interest income, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments

8,105

7,456

7,350

6,935

Average interest-bearing liabilities

$         747,813

$         742,043

$         715,878

$      667,735

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities, excluding amortization of premium on
acquired time deposits

1.13%

1.10%

1.00%

0.94%

NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments

3.58%

3.31%

3.39%

3.51%








ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans





Allowance for loan losses

$             7,923

$             7,770

$             4,920

$          4,241

Add: discounts on acquired loans

5,212

5,792

5,375

5,812

ALL plus discounts on acquired loans

13,135

13,562

10,295

10,053

Gross loans + discounts on acquired loans

$         796,100

$         771,459

$         745,083

$      656,288

ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans

1.65%

1.76%

1.38%

1.53%








Tangible book value per share





Total shareholders' equity

$         114,919

$         114,554

$         117,788

$        84,478

$        41,617

Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (a)

10,392

10,558

8,965

9,115

1,853

Tangible shareholders' equity

$         104,527

$         103,996

$         108,823

$        75,363

$        39,764

Shares outstanding at end of period

13,223,096

13,203,605

13,193,983

9,399,138

4,787,356

Tangible book value per share

$               7.90

$               7.88

$               8.25

$            8.02

$            8.31














(a) Assumes a federal tax rate of 21% for the periods ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 and a 34% federal tax rate for the other periods ended presented.














(1) Non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure. Set forth above are calculations of each of the non-GAAP financial measures included in the 

Supplemental Financial Data tables. NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments, ALL plus discounts on acquired loans to gross loans, and tangible book value per 

share are supplemental financial measures that are not required nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes ALL plus discounts on acquired loans as 

a percentage of gross loans and tangible book value per share are meaningful because they are measures management uses to assess asset quality and capital levels, 

respectively. Management believes that NIM, excluding acquisition accounting adjustments is meaningful because management uses it to assess the financial 

performance of the company. Calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported 

by other companies.





 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bay-banks-of-virginia-inc-reports-first-quarter-2018-earnings-300645913.html

SOURCE Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.baybanks.com

Also from this source

Mar 28, 2018, 09:35 ET Virginia Commonwealth Bank Welcomes Brett Raynor

Mar 26, 2018, 17:36 ET Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

News provided by

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

17:09 ET