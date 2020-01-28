Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCQB: BAYK), holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc., announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

The company reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $1.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019 and $782 thousand, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 included $483 thousand ($382 thousand1 after income taxes) of expenses incurred in connection with the company's previously announced early retirement program.

For the year of 2019, the company reported net income of $7.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the year of 2018. Net income in the year of 2018 included $363 thousand ($287 thousand1 after income tax) of merger-related expenses incurred in connection with the company's merger with Virginia BanCorp, Inc. on April 1, 2017 (the "Merger").

Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "2019 was a year of great improvement with increasing profitability in each sequential quarter. We began the year with a focus on balance sheet management and low-cost deposit growth. Our overall loan portfolio shows minimal growth in 2019; however, net growth in our markets was nearly $79 million in 2019. Our portfolio of loans acquired in the Merger and subsequent purchases of consumer portfolios have declined from $290 million since the Merger to approximately $123 million at year-end 2019. We have sold more originated residential mortgages into the secondary market, grown noninterest-bearing deposits and continue to emphasize these accounts, and we've aggressively lowered deposit costs since the second quarter of 2019."

Operating Results

Fourth Quarter 2019 compared to Third Quarter 2019

Income before income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million compared to $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.

compared to for the third quarter of 2019. Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $13.0 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.06 billion , compared to $12.8 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion , for the three months ended September 30, 2019 . Interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $929 thousand , while interest income in the third quarter of 2019 included $357 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Higher accretion in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to significant paydowns and payoffs of loans acquired in the Merger. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.87% for each of the sequential quarter periods, including the effect of accretion. Yields on average interest-earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2019 were positively affected by higher accretion of acquired loan discounts, which had a positive 21 basis point effect compared to yields in the third quarter of 2019. Negatively affecting yields on average interest-earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2019 were higher average balances of lower earning investment securities purchased in the quarter and lower yields on new loans originated in the latter part of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Provision for loan losses was $311 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 and was primarily attributable to net loan growth of approximately $17.2 million and net charge-offs from a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans. The majority of loans acquired in the Merger, which declined, carry no allowance for loan losses as they were recorded at fair value at the effective date of the Merger. Provision for loan losses of $495 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to net charge-offs from a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans, a specific reserve for a commercial and industrial loan, and net loan growth of $23.7 million .

and was and , respectively. Higher noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to wealth management income, which increased on a sequential quarter basis. Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 was $7.7 million and $7.4 million , respectively. Higher noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and higher Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments, partially offset by lower net losses from other real estate owned. Higher salaries and employee benefits for the fourth quarter of 2019 were primarily due to required contributions to the company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and positive adjustments to the incentive accrual recorded in the third quarter of 2019. The company's FDIC assessment for the third quarter of 2019 included the benefit of a small bank assessment credit of $171 thousand compared to a $55 thousand benefit in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company's efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 73.5% compared to 72.8% for the third quarter of 2019.

Full-Year 2019 compared to Full-Year 2018

Income before income taxes for the year of 2019 was $8.7 million compared to $4.4 million for the year of 2018.

compared to for the year of 2018. Interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $50.4 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion , compared to $43.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 , on average interest-earning assets of $934.5 million . Interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $1.9 million , while interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 included $1.8 million of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.85% and 4.70% for the year of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The higher yield on average interest-earning assets in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher loan yields and higher accretion of acquired loan discounts of $163 thousand , which had a positive 2 basis point effect.

compared to 3.61% for the year ended . Lower NIM in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by higher loan yields and higher accretion of acquired loan discounts. Higher accretion of acquired loan discounts had a positive 2 basis point effect on NIM in the 2019 period compared to the 2018 period. Provision for loan losses was $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 , primarily attributable to net loan growth of approximately $78.6 million and net charge-offs from a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans. The majority of loans acquired in the Merger, which declined, carry no allowance for loan losses as they were recorded at fair value at the effective date of the Merger. Provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $1.4 million , which was primarily attributable net loan growth of $135.5 million during 2018. The 2018 period also included a $580 thousand benefit to correct for an overstatement in the company's allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2017 , as previously reported.

Fourth Quarter 2019 compared to Fourth Quarter 2018

Income before income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million compared to $670 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018. Income before income taxes, excluding the costs incurred in connection with the company's early retirement program ( $483 thousand ), was $1.2 million 1 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Provision for loan losses was $311 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 and was primarily attributable to net loan growth of approximately $17.2 million and net charge-offs from a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans. The majority of loans acquired in the Merger, which declined, carry no allowance for loan losses as they were recorded at fair value at the effective date of the Merger. Provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to an increase of $47.2 million of net loans in the quarter and higher reserves attributed to certain loan types, as the company's loan portfolio mix continues to shift from residential and consumer loans to commercial loans.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.13 billion and $1.08 billion at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

and at and 2018, respectively. Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $916.6 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $894.2 million at December 31, 2018 , a growth rate of approximately 2%. Excluding the payoff and amortization of approximately $56.5 million in the year of 2019 of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Merger, loan growth was approximately $78.6 million , or nearly 9%, for the year of 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $6.4 million , or 0.56% of total assets, as of December 31, 2019 , compared to $9.4 million , or 0.84% of total assets, as of September 30, 2019 , and $8.8 million , or 0.81% of total assets, as of December 31, 2018 . The decrease in nonperforming assets as of December 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to an approximately $2.2 million balance decline of a commercial and industrial loan participation to a professional service firm, which announced plans to liquidate and subsequently filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the third quarter of 2019, as previously reported. The loan balance as of December 31, 2019 was approximately $450 thousand compared to $2.7 million as of September 30, 2019 . During the 2019 year, the company reduced its other real estate owned, net from $3.6 million at December 31, 2018 to $1.9 million at December 31, 2019 .

Outlook

Greene concluded: "As I look to 2020, we have set a goal to reach greater profitability and have charted the course to achieve this. We have a strong customer base on which to build and the management team who can deliver. I often receive unsolicited customer feedback stating that our employees have gone above and beyond to be responsive to our customers' banking needs, expeditiously, and with a personal touch. It is our competitive advantage. We have the team, the customers, the capital, the support of our board of directors, and operate in the best Virginia markets."

About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930s, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 19 banking offices, including one loan production office, located throughout the greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region, the bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration, and investment and wealth management services.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning the company's expectations, plans, objectives, future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements may address issues that involve estimates and assumptions made by management, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, contact Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 844-404-9668 or Judy C. Gavant, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 804-518-2606 or inquiries@baybanks.com.

1 See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018 (1)

ASSETS















Cash and due from banks

$ 6,096



$ 7,685

Interest-earning deposits



34,358





18,981

Federal funds sold



1,359





625

Certificates of deposit



2,754





3,746

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value



99,454





82,232

Restricted securities



5,706





7,600

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,562 and

$7,902, respectively



916,628





894,191

Loans held for sale



1,231





368

Premises and equipment, net



20,141





18,169

Accrued interest receivable



3,035





3,172

Other real estate owned, net



1,916





3,597

Bank owned life insurance



19,752





19,270

Goodwill



10,374





10,374

Mortgage servicing rights



935





977

Core deposit intangible



1,518





2,193

Other assets



6,666





7,437

Total assets

$ 1,131,923



$ 1,080,617



















LIABILITIES















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 137,933



$ 114,122

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits



382,607





359,400

Time deposits



389,900





368,670

Total deposits



910,440





842,192



















Securities sold under repurchase agreements



6,525





6,089

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



45,000





100,000

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs



31,001





6,893

Other liabilities



12,772





7,967

Total liabilities



1,005,738





963,141



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock ($5 par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares;

outstanding - 13,261,801 and 13,201,682 shares, respectively) (2)



66,309





66,008

Additional paid-in capital



36,658





36,972

Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares



(1,525)





(1,734)

Retained earnings



24,660





17,557

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



83





(1,327)

Total shareholders' equity



126,185





117,476

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,131,923



$ 1,080,617



(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Preferred stock is authorized; however, none was outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018

INTEREST INCOME























Loans, including fees

$ 12,149



$ 11,930



$ 10,899

Securities:























Taxable



573





553





569

Tax-exempt



98





113





119

Federal funds sold



12





6





3

Interest-earning deposit accounts



149





145





128

Certificates of deposit



16





18





17

Total interest income



12,997





12,765





11,735



























INTEREST EXPENSE























Deposits



3,056





3,123





2,565

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



3





4





3

Subordinated notes and other borrowings



494





142





128

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



301





465





568

Total interest expense



3,854





3,734





3,264

Net interest income



9,143





9,031





8,471

Provision for loan losses



311





495





870

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



8,832





8,536





7,601



























NONINTEREST INCOME























Trust management



209





201





114

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts



250





243





261

Wealth management



254





185





284

Interchange fees, net



108





108





118

Other service charges and fees



27





32





25

Secondary market sales and servicing



309





293





131

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance



119





122





123

Net losses on sale of available-for-sale securities



—





1





—

Net (losses) gains on disposition of other assets



(1)





—





11

Gain (loss) on rabbi trust assets



62





—





(179)

Other



36





15





75

Total noninterest income



1,373





1,200





963



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and employee benefits



4,065





3,666





3,785

Occupancy



809





805





993

Data processing



530





541





583

Bank franchise tax



209





209





195

Telecommunications and other technology



313





258





226

FDIC assessments



112





(7)





198

Foreclosed property



35





48





66

Consulting



108





156





133

Advertising and marketing



84





124





92

Directors' fees



153





148





179

Audit and accounting



236





193





290

Legal



69





20





120

Core deposit intangible amortization



157





164





188

Net other real estate owned losses



19





375





62

Other



835





747





784

Total noninterest expense



7,734





7,447





7,894

Income before income taxes



2,471





2,289





670

Income tax expense (benefit)



469





448





(112)

Net income

$ 2,002



$ 1,841



$ 782

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$ 0.15



$ 0.14



$ 0.06



BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

INTEREST INCOME















Loans, including fees

$ 46,998



$ 40,752

Securities:















Taxable



2,298





1,961

Tax-exempt



425





475

Federal funds sold



43





17

Interest-earning deposit accounts



581





528

Certificates of deposit



73





70

Total interest income



50,418





43,803



















INTEREST EXPENSE















Deposits



12,075





7,992

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



14





13

Subordinated notes and other borrowings



911





513

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



2,085





1,707

Total interest expense



15,085





10,225

Net interest income



35,333





33,578

Provision for loan losses



1,182





1,351

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



34,151





32,227



















NONINTEREST INCOME















Trust management



830





710

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts



977





768

Wealth management



908





842

Interchange fees, net



438





339

Other service charges and fees



115





116

Secondary market sales and servicing



941





659

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance



481





497

Net losses on sale of available-for-sale securities



(1)





—

Net losses on disposition of other assets



(3)





(7)

Gain (losses) on rabbi trust assets



192





(138)

Gain on curtailment of post-retirement benefit plan



—





352

Other



80





165

Total noninterest income



4,958





4,303



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and employee benefits



15,597





16,233

Occupancy



3,319





3,528

Data processing



2,268





2,436

Bank franchise tax



864





726

Telecommunications and other technology



1,040





831

FDIC assessments



483





719

Foreclosed property



145





175

Consulting



526





1,068

Advertising and marketing



384





439

Directors' fees



678





561

Audit and accounting



822





1,129

Legal



199





500

Merger-related



—





363

Core deposit intangible amortization



674





798

Net other real estate owned losses (gains)



460





(107)

Other



2,943





2,720

Total noninterest expense



30,402





32,119

Income before income taxes



8,707





4,411

Income tax expense



1,649





533

Net income

$ 7,058



$ 3,878

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$ 0.54



$ 0.30



BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued











As of and for the





As of and for the Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019



2019



2019



2019



2018



2019



2018

Select Consolidated Balance Sheet Data























































Total assets

$ 1,131,923



$ 1,112,219



$ 1,094,260



$ 1,103,840



$ 1,080,617

















Cash, interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold



41,813





31,405





24,604





30,677





27,291

















Available-for-sale securities, at fair value



99,454





80,748





81,169





82,030





82,232

















Loans:























































Mortgage loans on real estate



730,788





731,280





713,247





725,494





713,997

















Commercial and industrial



181,730





186,281





187,531





173,360





164,608

















Consumer



11,985





14,471





16,889





20,095





23,740

















Loans receivable



924,503





932,032





917,667





918,949





902,345

















Unamortized net deferred loan fees



(313)





(269)





(275)





(329)





(252)

















Allowance for loan losses (ALL)



(7,562)





(7,495)





(7,479)





(7,858)





(7,902)

















Net loans



916,628





924,268





909,913





910,762





894,191

















Loans held for sale



1,231





268





593





—





368

















Other real estate owned, net



1,916





2,178





3,168





3,718





3,597











































































Total liabilities

$ 1,005,738



$ 987,362



$ 971,643



$ 983,903



$ 963,141

















Deposits:























































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



137,933





124,670





116,229





112,315





114,122

















Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits



382,607





372,404





374,175





371,587





359,400

















Time deposits



389,900





396,614





385,218





372,751





368,670

















Total deposits



910,440





893,688





875,622





856,653





842,192

















Securities sold under repurchase agreements



6,525





6,323





6,983





7,220





6,089

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances



45,000





68,000





70,000





100,000





100,000

















Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs



31,001





6,906





6,902





6,897





6,893











































































Shareholders' equity



126,185





124,857





122,617





119,937





117,476











































































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Interest income

$ 12,997



$ 12,765



$ 12,321



$ 12,336



$ 11,735



$ 50,418



$ 43,803

Interest expense



3,854





3,734





3,844





3,653





3,264





15,085





10,225

Net interest income



9,143





9,031





8,477





8,683





8,471





35,333





33,578

Provision for loan losses



311





495





62





314





870





1,182





1,351

Noninterest income



1,373





1,200





1,295





1,090





963





4,958





4,303

Noninterest expense



7,734





7,447





7,592





7,630





7,894





30,402





32,119

Income before income taxes



2,471





2,289





2,118





1,829





670





8,707





4,411

Income tax expense (benefit)



469





448





395





337





(112)





1,649





533

Net income

$ 2,002



$ 1,841



$ 1,723



$ 1,492



$ 782



$ 7,058



$ 3,878



BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued













































As of and for the





As of and for the Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019



2019



2019



2019



2018



2019



2018

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.15



$ 0.14



$ 0.13



$ 0.11



$ 0.06



$ 0.54



$ 0.30

Diluted earnings per share



0.15





0.14





0.13





0.11





0.06





0.54





0.30

Book value per share



9.51





9.36





9.20





9.01





8.90

















Tangible book value per share (1)



8.64





8.49





8.31





8.11





7.98

















Shares outstanding at end of period



13,261,801





13,334,302





13,332,484





13,313,537





13,201,682

















Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



13,071,708





13,077,600





13,059,824





13,001,182





13,050,791





13,053,080





13,057,537

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



13,145,522





13,132,459





13,104,943





13,037,149





13,099,707





13,111,853





13,122,136



























































Performance Measures and Other Metrics

(tax-equivalent basis):























































Yield on average interest-earning assets



4.87 %



4.87 %



4.77 %



4.90 %



4.72 %



4.85 %



4.70 % Accretion of discounts on acquired loans

$ 929



$ 357



$ 197



$ 439



$ 352



$ 1,922



$ 1,759

Cost of funds



1.54 %



1.52 %



1.58 %



1.54 %



1.40 %



1.55 %



1.17 % Cost of deposits



1.34 %



1.40 %



1.42 %



1.34 %



1.22 %



1.37 %



1.01 % Net interest spread



3.09 %



3.13 %



2.97 %



3.16 %



3.14 %



3.09 %



3.37 % Net interest margin (NIM)



3.43 %



3.45 %



3.29 %



3.45 %



3.41 %



3.40 %



3.61 % Average interest-earnings assets to total average assets



94.2 %



94.0 %



93.9 %



94.1 %



93.8 %



94.0 %



93.5 % Return on average assets (annualized)



0.71 %



0.66 %



0.62 %



0.55 %



0.30 %



0.64 %



0.39 % Operating return on average assets (annualized) (1)



0.71 %



0.66 %



0.62 %



0.55 %



0.44 %



0.64 %



0.45 % Return on average equity (annualized)



6.39 %



5.97 %



5.72 %



5.05 %



2.69 %



5.79 %



3.36 % Merger-related expense

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 363

Efficiency ratio



73.5 %



72.8 %



77.7 %



78.1 %



83.7 %



75.5 %



84.8 % Operating efficiency ratio (1)



73.5 %



72.8 %



77.7 %



78.1 %



78.6 %



75.5 %



82.6 % Average assets

$ 1,126,663





1,109,986





1,105,411





1,088,180





1,055,144





1,107,670





999,895

Average interest-earning assets



1,061,227





1,043,243





1,037,527





1,024,058





989,327





1,041,622





934,528

Average interest-bearing liabilities



860,421





851,392





857,355





853,611





817,225





855,703





768,826

Average shareholders' equity



125,285





123,399





120,559





118,099





116,291





121,859





115,468

Shareholders' equity to total assets ratio



11.1 %



11.2 %



11.2 %



10.9 %



10.9 %















Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets (1)



10.2 %



10.3 %



10.2 %



9.9 %



9.9 %









































































Asset Quality Data and Ratios:























































Nonaccrual loans

$ 4,476



$ 7,194



$ 4,577



$ 5,384



$ 5,206

















Other real estate owned, net



1,916





2,178





3,168





3,718





3,597

















Total nonperforming assets



6,392





9,372





7,745





9,102





8,803

















Net charge-offs



245





478





441





358





255





1,522





1,219

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)



0.11 %



0.21 %



0.19 %



0.16 %



0.12 %



0.17 %



0.15 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets



0.56 %



0.84 %



0.71 %



0.82 %



0.81 %















Gross loans to total assets



81.6 %



83.8 %



83.8 %



83.2 %



83.5 %















ALL to gross loans



0.82 %



0.80 %



0.82 %



0.86 %



0.88 %















Discounts on acquired loans

$ 1,935



$ 2,886



$ 3,265



$ 3,464



$ 3,922



















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued













































As of and for the





As of and for the Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019



2019



2019



2019



2018



2019



2018

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)























































Tangible book value per share























































Total shareholders' equity

$ 126,185



$ 124,857



$ 122,617



$ 119,937



$ 117,476

















Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (a)(b)



11,573





11,697





11,828





11,964





12,106

















Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 114,612



$ 113,160



$ 110,789



$ 107,973



$ 105,370

















Shares outstanding at end of period



13,261,801





13,334,302





13,332,484





13,313,537





13,201,682

















Tangible book value per share

$ 8.64



$ 8.49



$ 8.31



$ 8.11



$ 7.98











































































Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets























































Total assets

$ 1,131,923



$ 1,112,219



$ 1,094,260



$ 1,103,840



$ 1,080,617

















Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (a)(b)



11,573





11,697





11,828





11,964





12,106

















Tangible total assets

$ 1,120,350



$ 1,100,522



$ 1,082,432



$ 1,091,876



$ 1,068,511

















Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 114,612



$ 113,160



$ 110,789



$ 107,973



$ 105,370

















Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets



10.2 %



10.3 %



10.2 %



9.9 %



9.9 %









































































Select noninterest expenses, after-tax basis (ATB)























































Merger-related expenses

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 363

Merger-related expenses, ATB (b)



—





—





—





—



$ —



$ —





287



























































Early retirement program expenses

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 483



$ —



$ 483

Early retirement program expenses, ATB (b)



—





—





—





—





382





—





382



























































Operating return on average assets























































Net income

$ 2,002



$ 1,841



$ 1,723



$ 1,492



$ 782



$ 7,058



$ 3,878

Add: Early retirement program expenses, ATB



—





—





—





—





382





—





382

Add: Merger-related expenses, ATB



—





—





—





—





—





—





287

Operating net income

$ 2,002



$ 1,841



$ 1,723



$ 1,492



$ 1,164



$ 7,058



$ 4,546

Average assets

$ 1,126,663



$ 1,109,986



$ 1,105,411



$ 1,088,180



$ 1,055,144



$ 1,107,670



$ 999,895

Operating return on average assets



0.71 %



0.66 %



0.62 %



0.55 %



0.44 %



0.64 %



0.45 %

























































Operating efficiency ratio























































Total noninterest expense

$ 7,734



$ 7,447



$ 7,592



$ 7,630



$ 7,935



$ 30,402



$ 32,119

Less: Early retirement program expenses



—





—





—





—





483





—





483

Less: Merger-related expenses



—





—





—





—





—





—





363

Operating noninterest expense



7,734





7,447





7,592





7,630





7,147





30,402





31,273

Net interest income



9,143





9,031





8,477





8,683





8,471





35,333





33,578

Noninterest income



1,373





1,200





1,295





1,090





1,004





4,958





4,303

Operating efficiency ratio



73.5 %



72.8 %



77.7 %



78.1 %



78.6 %



75.5 %



82.6 %

























































Pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income























































Net income

$ 2,002



$ 1,841



$ 1,723



$ 1,492



$ 782



$ 7,058



$ 3,878

Add: Income tax expense (benefit)



469





448





395





337





(112)





1,649





533

Add: Provision for loan losses



311





495





62





314





870





1,182





1,351

Pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income

$ 2,782



$ 2,784



$ 2,180



$ 2,143



$ 1,540



$ 9,889



$ 5,762



(a) Excludes mortgage servicing rights. (b) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21%.



________________________________________ (1) Set forth above are calculations of each of the non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures included in the Supplemental Financial Data tables. Tangible book value per share, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets ratio, select noninterest expenses on an after-tax basis, operating return on average assets, operating efficiency ratio, and pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income are supplemental financial measures that are not required nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes tangible book value per share and tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets ratios are meaningful because they are measures management uses to assess capital levels. Management believes that select noninterest expenses on an after-tax basis, operating return on average assets, operating efficiency ratios, and pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income are meaningful because management uses them to assess the financial performance of the company. Calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

