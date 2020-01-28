Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCQB: BAYK), holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc., announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

The company reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $1.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019 and $782 thousand, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 included $483 thousand ($382 thousand1 after income taxes) of expenses incurred in connection with the company's previously announced early retirement program.

For the year of 2019, the company reported net income of $7.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the year of 2018. Net income in the year of 2018 included $363 thousand ($287 thousand1 after income tax) of merger-related expenses incurred in connection with the company's merger with Virginia BanCorp, Inc. on April 1, 2017 (the "Merger").  

Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "2019 was a year of great improvement with increasing profitability in each sequential quarter. We began the year with a focus on balance sheet management and low-cost deposit growth. Our overall loan portfolio shows minimal growth in 2019; however, net growth in our markets was nearly $79 million in 2019. Our portfolio of loans acquired in the Merger and subsequent purchases of consumer portfolios have declined from $290 million since the Merger to approximately $123 million at year-end 2019. We have sold more originated residential mortgages into the secondary market, grown noninterest-bearing deposits and continue to emphasize these accounts, and we've aggressively lowered deposit costs since the second quarter of 2019."

Operating Results

Fourth Quarter 2019 compared to Third Quarter 2019

  • Income before income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million compared to $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $13.0 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.06 billion, compared to $12.8 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $929 thousand, while interest income in the third quarter of 2019 included $357 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Higher accretion in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to significant paydowns and payoffs of loans acquired in the Merger. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.87% for each of the sequential quarter periods, including the effect of accretion. Yields on average interest-earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2019 were positively affected by higher accretion of acquired loan discounts, which had a positive 21 basis point effect compared to yields in the third quarter of 2019. Negatively affecting yields on average interest-earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2019 were higher average balances of lower earning investment securities purchased in the quarter and lower yields on new loans originated in the latter part of the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Interest expense was $3.9 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.54% and 1.52% for the sequential quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $860.4 million and $851.4 million for the fourth and third quarters of 2019, respectively. Interest expense on the company's $25 million of 5.625% subordinated notes issued on October 7, 2019 and maturing on October 15, 2029 (the "2029 Notes") contributed $354 thousand and 10 basis points to interest expense and cost of funds, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Cost of deposits was 1.34% for the fourth quarter of 2019, down six basis points from 1.40% for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.45% for the third quarter of 2019. Higher accretion in the fourth quarter of 2019 had a positive 21 basis point effect on NIM, which was offset by higher balances of lower earning investment securities, lower yields on interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold, and higher cost of funds. The 2029 Notes had a negative 10 basis point effect on NIM in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Provision for loan losses was $311 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 and was primarily attributable to net loan growth of approximately $17.2 million and net charge-offs from a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans. The majority of loans acquired in the Merger, which declined, carry no allowance for loan losses as they were recorded at fair value at the effective date of the Merger. Provision for loan losses of $495 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to net charge-offs from a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans, a specific reserve for a commercial and industrial loan, and net loan growth of $23.7 million.
  • Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 was $1.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Higher noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to wealth management income, which increased $69 thousand on a sequential quarter basis.
  • Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 was $7.7 million and $7.4 million, respectively. Higher noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and higher Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments, partially offset by lower net losses from other real estate owned. Higher salaries and employee benefits for the fourth quarter of 2019 were primarily due to required contributions to the company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and positive adjustments to the incentive accrual recorded in the third quarter of 2019. The company's FDIC assessment for the third quarter of 2019 included the benefit of a small bank assessment credit of $171 thousand compared to a $55 thousand benefit in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company's efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 73.5% compared to 72.8% for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $469 thousand, reflective of a 19.0% effective income tax rate, while income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $448 thousand, reflective of a 19.6% effective income tax rate.

Full-Year 2019 compared to Full-Year 2018

  • Income before income taxes for the year of 2019 was $8.7 million compared to $4.4 million for the year of 2018.
  • Interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $50.4 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion, compared to $43.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, on average interest-earning assets of $934.5 million. Interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $1.9 million, while interest income for the year ended December 31, 2018 included $1.8 million of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.85% and 4.70% for the year of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The higher yield on average interest-earning assets in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher loan yields and higher accretion of acquired loan discounts of $163 thousand, which had a positive 2 basis point effect.
  • Interest expense was $15.1 million and $10.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was of 1.55% and 1.17% for the respective periods. Higher cost of funds in the year ended December 31, 2019 was primarily due to higher rates paid on deposits generated in the latter part of 2018, the repricing of maturing time deposits in a higher rate environment, the issuance of the 2029 Notes during the fourth quarter of 2019, greater use and cost of Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances, and higher interest rates in general. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $855.7 million and $768.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
  • NIM was 3.40% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.61% for the year ended December 31, 2018. Lower NIM in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by higher loan yields and higher accretion of acquired loan discounts. Higher accretion of acquired loan discounts had a positive 2 basis point effect on NIM in the 2019 period compared to the 2018 period.
  • Provision for loan losses was $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily attributable to net loan growth of approximately $78.6 million and net charge-offs from a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans. The majority of loans acquired in the Merger, which declined, carry no allowance for loan losses as they were recorded at fair value at the effective date of the Merger. Provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $1.4 million, which was primarily attributable net loan growth of $135.5 million during 2018. The 2018 period also included a $580 thousand benefit to correct for an overstatement in the company's allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2017, as previously reported.
  • Noninterest income for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was $5.0 million and $4.3 million, respectively. Noninterest income in the 2019 period reflects greater income from secondary market sales and servicing of $282 thousand, as the company sold a greater volume of mortgages originated in the 2019 period, while the 2018 period included a gain of $352 thousand on the curtailment of the company's post-retirement benefit plan effective March 1, 2018.
  • Noninterest expense for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was $30.4 million and $32.1 million, respectively. Expenses associated with the succession of the company's CFO and in the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting incurred in the first half of 2018 were approximately $1.2 million. Merger-related expenses were $0 and $363 thousand for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and the 2018 period included $483 thousand of expenses incurred in connection with the company's early retirement program noted above.
  • Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $1.6 million, reflective of an 18.9% effective income tax rate, while income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $533 thousand, reflective of a 12.1% effective income tax rate. The 2018 effective income tax rate was positively affected by higher than estimated income tax deductions reported in the company's 2017 federal income tax return at the higher 2017 rate, as previously reported.

Fourth Quarter 2019 compared to Fourth Quarter 2018

  • Income before income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million compared to $670 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018. Income before income taxes, excluding the costs incurred in connection with the company's early retirement program ($483 thousand), was $1.2 million1 for the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $13.0 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.06 billion, compared to $11.7 million, on average interest-earning assets of $989.3 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Interest income in the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $929 thousand and $352 thousand, respectively. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.87% and 4.72% for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The increase in yield on average interest-earning assets was primarily attributable to higher accretion of loan discounts, which had a positive 22 basis point effect compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.  
  • Interest expense was $3.9 million and $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.54% and 1.40%, for the respective periods. Higher costs of funds in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher cost of deposits of 1.34% in the 2019 period compared to 1.22% in the 2018 period, due to the reasons noted above. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $860.4 million and $817.2 million for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.
  • NIM was 3.43% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in NIM was primarily attributable to higher accretion of loan discounts, partially offset by higher cost of funds.
  • Provision for loan losses was $311 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 and was primarily attributable to net loan growth of approximately $17.2 million and net charge-offs from a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans. The majority of loans acquired in the Merger, which declined, carry no allowance for loan losses as they were recorded at fair value at the effective date of the Merger. Provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to an increase of $47.2 million of net loans in the quarter and higher reserves attributed to certain loan types, as the company's loan portfolio mix continues to shift from residential and consumer loans to commercial loans.
  • Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was $1.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The increase quarter-over-quarter was primarily attributable to a gain on rabbi trust assets of $62 thousand in the 2019 period compared to a loss of $179 thousand in the 2018 period and higher secondary market sales and servicing income of $178 thousand.
  • Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was $7.7 million and $7.9 million, respectively. The fourth quarter of 2018 included $483 thousand of expenses incurred in connection with the company's early retirement program. The company's efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 73.5% compared to 83.7% (78.6%1 excluding early retirement program expenses) for the same quarter of 2018.
  • Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $469 thousand, reflective of a 19.0% effective income tax rate. Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was a benefit of $112 thousand, primarily attributable to higher than estimated tax deductions reported in the company's 2017 federal income tax return and lower effective income tax rate for the full year of 2018, as previously reported.

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $1.13 billion and $1.08 billion at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
  • Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $916.6 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $894.2 million at December 31, 2018, a growth rate of approximately 2%. Excluding the payoff and amortization of approximately $56.5 million in the year of 2019 of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Merger, loan growth was approximately $78.6 million, or nearly 9%, for the year of 2019.
  • Deposits were $910.4 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $842.2 million at December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts comprised 15.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2019, up from 13.6% at December 31, 2018.
  • Shareholders' equity was $126.2 million and $117.5 million at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, an increase of $8.7 million. The increase in shareholders' equity in the year of 2019 was primarily attributable to net income of $7.1 million and $1.7 million of net unrealized gains on the company's available-for-sale securities portfolio. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was $8.641 and $7.981 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Pursuant to the company's previously announced share repurchase program and shares purchased by operation of the ESOP, the company purchased 72,705 common shares at a weighted average price per share of $7.98 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of December 31, 2019 and 2018.
  • Annualized return on average assets for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018 was 0.71%, 0.66%, and 0.30%, respectively, while annualized return on average shareholders' equity for the same periods was 6.39%, 5.97%, and 2.69%, respectively.  

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming assets were $6.4 million, or 0.56% of total assets, as of December 31, 2019, compared to $9.4 million, or 0.84% of total assets, as of September 30, 2019, and $8.8 million, or 0.81% of total assets, as of December 31, 2018. The decrease in nonperforming assets as of December 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to an approximately $2.2 million balance decline of a commercial and industrial loan participation to a professional service firm, which announced plans to liquidate and subsequently filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the third quarter of 2019, as previously reported. The loan balance as of December 31, 2019 was approximately $450 thousand compared to $2.7 million as of September 30, 2019. During the 2019 year, the company reduced its other real estate owned, net from $3.6 million at December 31, 2018 to $1.9 million at December 31, 2019.
  • The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans was 0.82%, 0.80%, and 0.88% at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. The company's allowance for loan losses does not include discounts recorded on loans acquired in the Merger, which were $1.9 million, $2.9 million, and $3.9 million as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Outlook

Greene concluded: "As I look to 2020, we have set a goal to reach greater profitability and have charted the course to achieve this. We have a strong customer base on which to build and the management team who can deliver. I often receive unsolicited customer feedback stating that our employees have gone above and beyond to be responsive to our customers' banking needs, expeditiously, and with a personal touch. It is our competitive advantage. We have the team, the customers, the capital, the support of our board of directors, and operate in the best Virginia markets."

About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930s, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 19 banking offices, including one loan production office, located throughout the greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region, the bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration, and investment and wealth management services.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning the company's expectations, plans, objectives, future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements may address issues that involve estimates and assumptions made by management, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, contact Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 844-404-9668 or Judy C. Gavant, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 804-518-2606 or inquiries@baybanks.com.

1 See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 (1)

ASSETS







Cash and due from banks

$

6,096

$

7,685

Interest-earning deposits

34,358


18,981

Federal funds sold

1,359


625

Certificates of deposit

2,754


3,746

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

99,454


82,232

Restricted securities

5,706


7,600

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,562 and
  $7,902, respectively

916,628


894,191

Loans held for sale

1,231


368

Premises and equipment, net

20,141


18,169

Accrued interest receivable

3,035


3,172

Other real estate owned, net

1,916


3,597

Bank owned life insurance

19,752


19,270

Goodwill

10,374


10,374

Mortgage servicing rights

935


977

Core deposit intangible

1,518


2,193

Other assets

6,666


7,437

Total assets

$

1,131,923

$

1,080,617









LIABILITIES







Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

137,933

$

114,122

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

382,607


359,400

Time deposits

389,900


368,670

Total deposits

910,440


842,192









Securities sold under repurchase agreements

6,525


6,089

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

45,000


100,000

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs

31,001


6,893

Other liabilities

12,772


7,967

Total liabilities

1,005,738


963,141









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock ($5 par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares;
  outstanding - 13,261,801 and 13,201,682 shares, respectively) (2)

66,309


66,008

Additional paid-in capital

36,658


36,972

Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

(1,525)


(1,734)

Retained earnings

24,660


17,557

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

83


(1,327)

Total shareholders' equity

126,185


117,476

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,131,923

$

1,080,617

(1)

Derived from audited December 31, 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements.

(2)

Preferred stock is authorized; however, none was outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

INTEREST INCOME











Loans, including fees

$

12,149

$

11,930

$

10,899

Securities:











Taxable

573


553


569

Tax-exempt

98


113


119

Federal funds sold

12


6


3

Interest-earning deposit accounts

149


145


128

Certificates of deposit

16


18


17

Total interest income

12,997


12,765


11,735













INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits

3,056


3,123


2,565

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

3


4


3

Subordinated notes and other borrowings

494


142


128

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

301


465


568

Total interest expense

3,854


3,734


3,264

Net interest income

9,143


9,031


8,471

Provision for loan losses

311


495


870

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

8,832


8,536


7,601













NONINTEREST INCOME











Trust management

209


201


114

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

250


243


261

Wealth management

254


185


284

Interchange fees, net

108


108


118

Other service charges and fees

27


32


25

Secondary market sales and servicing

309


293


131

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

119


122


123

Net losses on sale of available-for-sale securities




1



Net (losses) gains on disposition of other assets

(1)





11

Gain (loss) on rabbi trust assets

62





(179)

Other

36


15


75

Total noninterest income

1,373


1,200


963













NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits

4,065


3,666


3,785

Occupancy

809


805


993

Data processing

530


541


583

Bank franchise tax

209


209


195

Telecommunications and other technology

313


258


226

FDIC assessments

112


(7)


198

Foreclosed property

35


48


66

Consulting

108


156


133

Advertising and marketing

84


124


92

Directors' fees

153


148


179

Audit and accounting

236


193


290

Legal

69


20


120

Core deposit intangible amortization

157


164


188

Net other real estate owned losses

19


375


62

Other

835


747


784

Total noninterest expense

7,734


7,447


7,894

Income before income taxes

2,471


2,289


670

Income tax expense (benefit)

469


448


(112)

Net income

$

2,002

$

1,841

$

782

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

0.15

$

0.14

$

0.06

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

INTEREST INCOME







Loans, including fees

$

46,998

$

40,752

Securities:







Taxable

2,298


1,961

Tax-exempt

425


475

Federal funds sold

43


17

Interest-earning deposit accounts

581


528

Certificates of deposit

73


70

Total interest income

50,418


43,803









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

12,075


7,992

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

14


13

Subordinated notes and other borrowings

911


513

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,085


1,707

Total interest expense

15,085


10,225

Net interest income

35,333


33,578

Provision for loan losses

1,182


1,351

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

34,151


32,227









NONINTEREST INCOME







Trust management

830


710

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

977


768

Wealth management

908


842

Interchange fees, net

438


339

Other service charges and fees

115


116

Secondary market sales and servicing

941


659

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

481


497

Net losses on sale of available-for-sale securities

(1)



Net losses on disposition of other assets

(3)


(7)

Gain (losses) on rabbi trust assets

192


(138)

Gain on curtailment of post-retirement benefit plan




352

Other

80


165

Total noninterest income

4,958


4,303









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

15,597


16,233

Occupancy

3,319


3,528

Data processing

2,268


2,436

Bank franchise tax

864


726

Telecommunications and other technology

1,040


831

FDIC assessments

483


719

Foreclosed property

145


175

Consulting

526


1,068

Advertising and marketing

384


439

Directors' fees

678


561

Audit and accounting

822


1,129

Legal

199


500

Merger-related




363

Core deposit intangible amortization

674


798

Net other real estate owned losses (gains)

460


(107)

Other

2,943


2,720

Total noninterest expense

30,402


32,119

Income before income taxes

8,707


4,411

Income tax expense

1,649


533

Net income

$

7,058

$

3,878

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

0.54

$

0.30

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued






As of and for the


As of and for the Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Select Consolidated Balance Sheet Data



























Total assets

$

1,131,923

$

1,112,219

$

1,094,260

$

1,103,840

$

1,080,617








Cash, interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

41,813


31,405


24,604


30,677


27,291








Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

99,454


80,748


81,169


82,030


82,232








Loans:



























Mortgage loans on real estate

730,788


731,280


713,247


725,494


713,997








Commercial and industrial

181,730


186,281


187,531


173,360


164,608








Consumer

11,985


14,471


16,889


20,095


23,740








Loans receivable

924,503


932,032


917,667


918,949


902,345








Unamortized net deferred loan fees

(313)


(269)


(275)


(329)


(252)








Allowance for loan losses (ALL)

(7,562)


(7,495)


(7,479)


(7,858)


(7,902)








Net loans

916,628


924,268


909,913


910,762


894,191








Loans held for sale

1,231


268


593





368








Other real estate owned, net

1,916


2,178


3,168


3,718


3,597





































Total liabilities

$

1,005,738

$

987,362

$

971,643

$

983,903

$

963,141








Deposits:



























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

137,933


124,670


116,229


112,315


114,122








Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

382,607


372,404


374,175


371,587


359,400








Time deposits

389,900


396,614


385,218


372,751


368,670








Total deposits

910,440


893,688


875,622


856,653


842,192








Securities sold under repurchase agreements

6,525


6,323


6,983


7,220


6,089








Federal Home Loan Bank advances

45,000


68,000


70,000


100,000


100,000








Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs

31,001


6,906


6,902


6,897


6,893





































Shareholders' equity

126,185


124,857


122,617


119,937


117,476





































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Interest income

$

12,997

$

12,765

$

12,321

$

12,336

$

11,735

$

50,418

$

43,803

Interest expense

3,854


3,734


3,844


3,653


3,264


15,085


10,225

Net interest income

9,143


9,031


8,477


8,683


8,471


35,333


33,578

Provision for loan losses

311


495


62


314


870


1,182


1,351

Noninterest income

1,373


1,200


1,295


1,090


963


4,958


4,303

Noninterest expense

7,734


7,447


7,592


7,630


7,894


30,402


32,119

Income before income taxes

2,471


2,289


2,118


1,829


670


8,707


4,411

Income tax expense (benefit)

469


448


395


337


(112)


1,649


533

Net income

$

2,002

$

1,841

$

1,723

$

1,492

$

782

$

7,058

$

3,878

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued























As of and for the


As of and for the Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Basic earnings per share

$

0.15

$

0.14

$

0.13

$

0.11

$

0.06

$

0.54

$

0.30

Diluted earnings per share

0.15


0.14


0.13


0.11


0.06


0.54


0.30

Book value per share

9.51


9.36


9.20


9.01


8.90








Tangible book value per share (1)

8.64


8.49


8.31


8.11


7.98








Shares outstanding at end of period

13,261,801


13,334,302


13,332,484


13,313,537


13,201,682








Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

13,071,708


13,077,600


13,059,824


13,001,182


13,050,791


13,053,080


13,057,537

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

13,145,522


13,132,459


13,104,943


13,037,149


13,099,707


13,111,853


13,122,136





























Performance Measures and Other Metrics
(tax-equivalent basis):



























Yield on average interest-earning assets

4.87

%

4.87

%

4.77

%

4.90

%

4.72

%

4.85

%

4.70

%

Accretion of discounts on acquired loans

$

929

$

357

$

197

$

439

$

352

$

1,922

$

1,759

Cost of funds

1.54

%

1.52

%

1.58

%

1.54

%

1.40

%

1.55

%

1.17

%

Cost of deposits

1.34

%

1.40

%

1.42

%

1.34

%

1.22

%

1.37

%

1.01

%

Net interest spread

3.09

%

3.13

%

2.97

%

3.16

%

3.14

%

3.09

%

3.37

%

Net interest margin (NIM)

3.43

%

3.45

%

3.29

%

3.45

%

3.41

%

3.40

%

3.61

%

Average interest-earnings assets to total average assets

94.2

%

94.0

%

93.9

%

94.1

%

93.8

%

94.0

%

93.5

%

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.71

%

0.66

%

0.62

%

0.55

%

0.30

%

0.64

%

0.39

%

Operating return on average assets (annualized) (1)

0.71

%

0.66

%

0.62

%

0.55

%

0.44

%

0.64

%

0.45

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

6.39

%

5.97

%

5.72

%

5.05

%

2.69

%

5.79

%

3.36

%

Merger-related expense

$



$



$



$



$



$



$

363

Efficiency ratio

73.5

%

72.8

%

77.7

%

78.1

%

83.7

%

75.5

%

84.8

%

Operating efficiency ratio (1)

73.5

%

72.8

%

77.7

%

78.1

%

78.6

%

75.5

%

82.6

%

Average assets

$

1,126,663


1,109,986


1,105,411


1,088,180


1,055,144


1,107,670


999,895

Average interest-earning assets

1,061,227


1,043,243


1,037,527


1,024,058


989,327


1,041,622


934,528

Average interest-bearing liabilities

860,421


851,392


857,355


853,611


817,225


855,703


768,826

Average shareholders' equity

125,285


123,399


120,559


118,099


116,291


121,859


115,468

Shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

11.1

%

11.2

%

11.2

%

10.9

%

10.9

%







Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets (1)

10.2

%

10.3

%

10.2

%

9.9

%

9.9

%




































Asset Quality Data and Ratios:



























Nonaccrual loans

$

4,476

$

7,194

$

4,577

$

5,384

$

5,206








Other real estate owned, net

1,916


2,178


3,168


3,718


3,597








Total nonperforming assets

6,392


9,372


7,745


9,102


8,803








Net charge-offs

245


478


441


358


255


1,522


1,219

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.11

%

0.21

%

0.19

%

0.16

%

0.12

%

0.17

%

0.15

%

Total nonperforming assets to total assets

0.56

%

0.84

%

0.71

%

0.82

%

0.81

%







Gross loans to total assets

81.6

%

83.8

%

83.8

%

83.2

%

83.5

%







ALL to gross loans

0.82

%

0.80

%

0.82

%

0.86

%

0.88

%







Discounts on acquired loans

$

1,935

$

2,886

$

3,265

$

3,464

$

3,922








(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure.  See GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued























As of and for the


As of and for the Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)



























Tangible book value per share



























Total shareholders' equity

$

126,185

$

124,857

$

122,617

$

119,937

$

117,476








Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (a)(b)

11,573


11,697


11,828


11,964


12,106








Tangible shareholders' equity

$

114,612

$

113,160

$

110,789

$

107,973

$

105,370








Shares outstanding at end of period

13,261,801


13,334,302


13,332,484


13,313,537


13,201,682








Tangible book value per share

$

8.64

$

8.49

$

8.31

$

8.11

$

7.98





































Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets



























Total assets

$

1,131,923

$

1,112,219

$

1,094,260

$

1,103,840

$

1,080,617








Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (a)(b)

11,573


11,697


11,828


11,964


12,106








Tangible total assets

$

1,120,350

$

1,100,522

$

1,082,432

$

1,091,876

$

1,068,511








Tangible shareholders' equity

$

114,612

$

113,160

$

110,789

$

107,973

$

105,370








Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets

10.2

%

10.3

%

10.2

%

9.9

%

9.9

%




































Select noninterest expenses, after-tax basis (ATB)



























Merger-related expenses

$



$



$



$



$



$



$

363

Merger-related expenses, ATB (b)












$



$




287





























Early retirement program expenses

$



$



$



$



$

483

$



$

483

Early retirement program expenses, ATB (b)













382





382





























Operating return on average assets



























Net income

$

2,002

$

1,841

$

1,723

$

1,492

$

782

$

7,058

$

3,878

Add: Early retirement program expenses, ATB













382





382

Add: Merger-related expenses, ATB



















287

Operating net income

$

2,002

$

1,841

$

1,723

$

1,492

$

1,164

$

7,058

$

4,546

Average assets

$

1,126,663

$

1,109,986

$

1,105,411

$

1,088,180

$

1,055,144

$

1,107,670

$

999,895

Operating return on average assets

0.71

%

0.66

%

0.62

%

0.55

%

0.44

%

0.64

%

0.45

%





























Operating efficiency ratio



























Total noninterest expense

$

7,734

$

7,447

$

7,592

$

7,630

$

7,935

$

30,402

$

32,119

Less: Early retirement program expenses













483





483

Less: Merger-related expenses



















363

Operating noninterest expense

7,734


7,447


7,592


7,630


7,147


30,402


31,273

Net interest income

9,143


9,031


8,477


8,683


8,471


35,333


33,578

Noninterest income

1,373


1,200


1,295


1,090


1,004


4,958


4,303

Operating efficiency ratio

73.5

%

72.8

%

77.7

%

78.1

%

78.6

%

75.5

%

82.6

%





























Pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income



























Net income

$

2,002

$

1,841

$

1,723

$

1,492

$

782

$

7,058

$

3,878

Add: Income tax expense (benefit)

469


448


395


337


(112)


1,649


533

Add: Provision for loan losses

311


495


62


314


870


1,182


1,351

Pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income

$

2,782

$

2,784

$

2,180

$

2,143

$

1,540

$

9,889

$

5,762

(a)

Excludes mortgage servicing rights.

(b)

Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21%.


________________________________________

(1)

Set forth above are calculations of each of the non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures included in the Supplemental Financial Data tables. Tangible book value per share, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets ratio, select noninterest expenses on an after-tax basis, operating return on average assets, operating efficiency ratio, and pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income are supplemental financial measures that are not required nor presented in accordance with GAAP.  Management believes tangible book value per share and tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets ratios are meaningful because they are measures management uses to assess capital levels.  Management believes that select noninterest expenses on an after-tax basis, operating return on average assets, operating efficiency ratios, and pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income are meaningful because management uses them to assess the financial performance of the company. Calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

