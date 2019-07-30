Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Jul 30, 2019, 16:48 ET

RICHMOND, Va., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCQB: BAYK), holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc., announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

The company reported net income of $1.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $946 thousand, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. For the first half of 2019, the company reported net income of $3.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first half of 2018. Net income in the first half of 2018 included $363 thousand ($287 thousand1 after income tax) of merger-related expenses incurred in connection with the company's merger with Virginia BanCorp, Inc. on April 1, 2017 (the "Merger").

Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am again pleased to report improved quarterly results. As noted in our first quarter report, we have intentionally slowed loan growth preserving our liquidity for higher yielding opportunities.  In the second quarter, we experienced a higher than usual level of loan payoffs. However, loans to new relationships and advances under current lines were strong in the quarter and we are earning slightly higher yields on these loans. Deposit costs in our markets appear to be stabilizing, and as a result, we have taken actions to lower the cost of this funding source. We are experiencing some success in growing noninterest-bearing accounts, though this growth is not at the pace we would like. We are focused on growing these accounts."

Operating Results

Second Quarter 2019 compared to First Quarter 2019

  • Income before income taxes for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.1 million compared to $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2019.
  • Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $12.3 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion, compared to $12.3 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.02 billion, for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Interest income in the second quarter of 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $197 thousand, while interest income in the first quarter of 2019 included $439 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Higher accretion in the first quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to early payoffs of loans acquired in the Merger. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.77% and 4.90% for the linked quarter periods, including the effect of accretion. Of the decline in yield from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2019, 11 basis points were attributable to lower accretion of acquired loan discounts of $242 thousand.
  • Interest expense was $3.8 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.58% and 1.54% for the linked quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $857.4 million and $853.6 million for the second and first quarters of 2019, respectively.
  • Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.29% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.45% for the first quarter of 2019. Of the decline in NIM from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2019, 9 basis points were attributable to lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, while the remaining decline was primarily due to higher cost of funds.
  • Provision for loan losses was $62 thousand in the second quarter of 2019, while provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019 was $314 thousand. Provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to adjustments to certain qualitative loan loss factors to adjust for the change in the composition of the company's loan portfolio. Provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to gross loan growth of $16.5 million.
  • Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 was $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively. Greater noninterest income in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher secondary market mortgage sales and servicing income, which increased $196 thousand, as the company sold a greater volume of originated loans and due to general seasonality in the mortgage banking business.
  • Noninterest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 were $7.6 million and $7.6 million, respectively. Noninterest expenses for the second quarter of 2019 included a net loss on the sale and valuation of other real estate owned of $72 thousand, while the first quarter of 2019 included a $6 thousand net gain on the sale and valuation of other real estate owned. The company's efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2019 was 77.7% compared to 78.1% for the first quarter of 2019.
  • Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $395 thousand, reflective of an 18.6% effective income tax rate, while income tax expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $337 thousand, reflective of an 18.4% effective income tax rate.

First Half 2019 compared to First Half 2018

  • Income before income taxes for the first half of 2019 was $3.9 million compared to $2.5 million for the first half of 2018.
  • Interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $24.7 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.03 billion, compared to $21.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, on average interest-earning assets of $909.0 million. Interest income in the first half of 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $636 thousand, while interest income in the first half of 2018 included $1.1 million of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.83% and 4.68% for the first half of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The higher yield on average interest-earning assets in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher loan yields, partially offset by lower accretion of acquired loan discounts of $414 thousand, which had a negative 11 basis point effect.
  • Interest expense was $7.5 million and $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was of 1.56% and 0.98% for the respective periods. Higher cost of funds in the first half of 2019 was primarily due to competition for deposits in the company's markets, the repricing of maturing time deposits, and higher interest rates in general. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $855.5 million and $747.7 million for the first half of 2019 and 2018, respectively.
  • NIM was 3.37% for the first half of 2019 compared to 3.75% for the first half of 2018. Lower NIM in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher cost of funds and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, which had a negative 23 basis point effect, partially offset by higher loan yields.
  • Provision for loan losses was $376 thousand for the first half of 2019, primarily attributable to gross loan growth of $15.3 million. Provision for loan losses in the first half of 2018 was a recovery of $28 thousand, which included a $580 thousand benefit to correct for an overstatement in the company's allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2017, as previously reported, and the decline in reserve levels for a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans.
  • Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $2.4 million and $2.3 million, respectively. The 2018 period included a gain of $352 thousand on the curtailment of the company's post-retirement benefit plan.
  • Noninterest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $15.2 million and $16.7 million, respectively. Merger-related expenses were $0 and $363 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Expenses associated with the succession of the company's CFO and in the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting incurred in the first half of 2018 were approximately $1.2 million.
  • Income tax expense for the second half of 2019 was $732 thousand, reflective of an 18.6% effective income tax rate, while income tax expense for the second half of 2018 was $447 thousand, reflective of an 17.8% effective income tax rate.

Second Quarter 2019 compared to Second Quarter 2018

  • Income before income taxes for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.1 million compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.
  • Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $12.3 million, on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion, compared to $10.5 million, on average interest-earning assets of $913.5 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Interest income in the second quarter of 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $197 thousand, while interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included $547 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts and negative adjustments totaling $145 thousand for amounts incorrectly reported in the first quarter of 2018, as previously reported. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.77% and 4.61% for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Higher loan yields in the 2019 period were partially offset by lower accretion of acquired loan discounts.
  • Interest expense was $3.8 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.58% and 1.08%, for the respective periods. Higher costs of funds in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher cost of deposits, as noted above, and greater use of FHLB borrowings. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $857.4 million and $747.2 million for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.
  • NIM was 3.29% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.60% for the second quarter of 2018. The decline in NIM was primarily attributable to higher cost of funds and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, partially offset by higher loan yields in the 2019 period.
  • Provision for loan losses was $62 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019, primarily attributable to adjustments to certain qualitative loan loss factors, as noted above. Provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was a recovery of $348 thousand, primarily attributable to a $580 thousand benefit to correct for an overstatement in the company's allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2017, as noted above.
  • Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $1.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively. The increase of $132 thousand was primarily attributable to higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts and a gain on rabbi trust assets of $40 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 compared to a loss of $25 thousand in the 2018 period.
  • Noninterest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $7.6 million and $8.6 million, respectively. Noninterest expenses associated with the succession of the company's CFO was approximately $200 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. Higher consulting and audit and accounting fees in the 2018 period were primarily related to projects, such as the implementation of an enterprise risk management platform and a Sarbanes-Oxley readiness assessment. The company's efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2019 was 77.7% compared to 91.5% for the same quarter of 2018.
  • Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 was $395 thousand and $197 thousand, respectively, reflective of an 18.6% and 17.2% effective income tax rate, respectively.

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $1.1 billion at June 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018.
  • Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $909.9 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $894.2 million at December 31, 2018, an annualized growth rate of over 3%. Excluding the payoff of approximately $19.5 million in the first half of 2019 of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Merger, loan growth, annualized, was approximately 8% for the first half of 2019.
  • Deposits were $875.6 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $842.2 million at December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts comprised 13.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2019, down slightly from 13.6% at December 31, 2018.
  • Shareholders' equity was $122.6 million and $117.5 million at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, an increase of $5.1 million. The increase in shareholders' equity in the first half of 2019 was primarily attributable to net income of $3.2 million and $1.4 million of unrealized gains on the company's available-for-sale securities portfolio. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was $8.311 and $7.981 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.
  • Annualized return on average assets for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018 was 0.62%, 0.55%, and 0.38%, respectively, while annualized return on average equity for the same periods was 5.72%, 5.05%, and 3.28%, respectively.

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming assets were $7.7 million, or 0.71% of total assets, as of June 30, 2019, compared to $8.8 million, or 0.81% of total assets, as of December 31, 2018, and $7.0 million, or 0.71% of total assets, as of June 30, 2018.
  • The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans was 0.82%, 0.88%, and 0.89% at June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018, respectively. The company's allowance for loan losses does not include discounts recorded on loans acquired in the Merger, which were $3.3 million, $3.9 million, and $4.7 million as of June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Outlook

Greene concluded: "Our loan pipeline continues to be strong and we expect to selectively grow loans in the second half of the year.  We will continue our strategy of emphasizing residential loan originations that can be sold in the secondary market and adding residential loans to our portfolio that have favorable yields. Deposit costs are being strategically lowered, which we expect will provide support to our net interest margin in the coming quarters."

About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930s, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 19 banking offices, including one production office, located throughout the greater Richmond area, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach, the bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration, and investment and wealth management services.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning the company's expectations, plans, objectives, future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements may address issues that involve estimates and assumptions made by management, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, contact Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 844-404-9668 or Judy C. Gavant, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 804-518-2606 or inquiries@baybanks.com.

1 See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS










(unaudited)




(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 (1)

ASSETS







Cash and due from banks

$

8,139

$

7,685

Interest-earning deposits

15,869


18,891

Federal funds sold

596


625

Certificates of deposit

3,498


3,746

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

81,169


82,232

Restricted securities

6,769


7,600

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,479 and
     $7,902, respectively

909,913


894,191

Loans held for sale

593


368

Premises and equipment, net

21,001


18,169

Accrued interest receivable

3,191


3,172

Other real estate owned, net

3,168


3,597

Bank owned life insurance

19,511


19,270

Goodwill

10,374


10,374

Mortgage servicing rights

916


977

Core deposit intangible

1,840


2,193

Deferred tax asset, net

1,128


1,510

Other assets

6,585


5,927

Total assets

$

1,094,260

$

1,080,617









LIABILITIES







Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

116,229

$

114,122

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

374,175


359,400

Time deposits

385,218


368,670

Total deposits

875,622


842,192









Securities sold under repurchase agreements

6,983


6,089

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

70,000


100,000

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs

6,902


6,893

Other liabilities

12,136


7,967

Total liabilities

971,643


963,141









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock ($5 par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares;
     outstanding - 13,332,484 and 13,201,682 shares, respectively) (2)

66,662


66,008

Additional paid-in capital

36,699


36,972

Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

(1,668)


(1,734)

Retained earnings

20,817


17,557

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

107


(1,327)

Total shareholders' equity

122,617


117,476

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,094,260

$

1,080,617


(1)

Derived from audited December 31, 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements.

(2)

Preferred stock is authorized; however, none was outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS






For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

INTEREST INCOME











Loans, including fees

$

11,458

$

11,461

$

9,745

Securities:











Taxable

577


595


497

Tax-exempt

97


118


117

Federal funds sold

18


7


5

Interest-earning deposit accounts

152


135


127

Certificates of deposit

19


20


17

Total interest income

12,321


12,336


10,508













INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits

3,088


2,809


1,796

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

4


3


4

Subordinated notes and other borrowings

138


137


128

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

614


704


386

Total interest expense

3,844


3,653


2,314

Net interest income

8,477


8,683


8,194

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

62


314


(348)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

8,415


8,369


8,542













NONINTEREST INCOME











Income from fiduciary activities

206


214


198

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

246


238


152

Wealth management

262


206


282

Interchange fees, net

121


101


124

Other service charges and fees

27


29


30

Secondary market sales and servicing

267


71


243

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

121


120


124

Net losses on sale of available-for-sale securities

(2)






Net losses on disposition of other assets

(1)


(1)



Gain (loss) on rabbi trust assets

40


90


(25)

Other

8


22


35

Total noninterest income

1,295


1,090


1,163













NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits

3,892


4,001


4,273

Occupancy

837


868


874

Data processing

609


588


834

Bank franchise tax

230


216


177

Telecommunications and other technology

262


207


166

FDIC assessments

162


216


187

Foreclosed property

19


43


53

Consulting

147


115


341

Advertising and marketing

109


67


153

Directors' fees

213


164


68

Audit and accounting

189


204


240

Legal

27


83


119

Core deposit intangible amortization

173


180


203

Net other real estate owned losses (gains)

72


(6)


84

Other

651


684


790

Total noninterest expense

7,592


7,630


8,562

Income before income taxes

2,118


1,829


1,143

Income tax expense

395


337


197

Net income

$

1,723

$

1,492

$

946

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

0.13

$

0.11

$

0.07

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS






For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

INTEREST INCOME







Loans, including fees

$

22,919

$

19,729

Securities:







Taxable

1,172


894

Tax-exempt

214


237

Federal funds sold

25


11

Interest-earning deposit accounts

287


293

Certificates of deposit

39


36

Total interest income

24,656


21,200









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

5,896


3,400

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

7


7

Subordinated notes

275


256

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,319


699

Total interest expense

7,497


4,362

Net interest income

17,159


16,838

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

376


(28)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

16,783


16,866









NONINTEREST INCOME







Income from fiduciary activities

420


445

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

484


287

Wealth management

469


414

Interchange fees, net

222


116

Other service charges and fees

56


61

Secondary market sales and servicing

339


376

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance

240


251

Net losses on sale of available-for-sale securities

(2)



Net losses on disposition of other assets

(1)


(69)

Gain on rabbi trust assets

130


27

Gain on curtailment of post-retirement benefit plan




352

Other

28


74

Total noninterest income

2,385


2,334









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

7,893


8,379

Occupancy

1,705


1,659

Data processing

1,197


1,306

Bank franchise tax

446


353

Telecommunications and other technology

469


362

FDIC assessments

378


370

Foreclosed property

62


65

Consulting

262


723

Advertising and marketing

176


221

Directors' fees

377


236

Audit and accounting

393


603

Legal

110


249

Merger-related




363

Core deposit intangible amortization

353


414

Net other real estate owned losses (gains)

66


(57)

Other

1,335


1,437

Total noninterest expense

15,222


16,683

Income before income taxes

3,946


2,517

Income tax expense

732


447

Net income

$

3,214

$

2,070

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

0.25

$

0.16

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued






















As of and for the Six


As of and for the Three Months Ended

Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

2019

2018

Select Consolidated Balance Sheet Data



























Total assets

$

1,094,260

$

1,103,840

$

1,080,617

$

1,027,440

$

983,216








Cash, interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

27,506


30,677


28,061


22,713


38,526








Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

81,169


82,030


82,232


81,215


74,322








Loans:



























Mortgage loans on real estate

713,247


725,494


713,997


682,321


644,202








Commercial and industrial

187,531


173,360


164,608


144,118


124,563








Consumer

16,889


20,095


23,740


27,920


32,767








Loans receivable

917,667


918,949


902,345


854,359


801,532








Unamortized net deferred loan (fees) costs

(275)


(329)


(252)


(79)


24








Allowance for loan losses (ALL)

(7,479)


(7,858)


(7,902)


(7,287)


(7,113)








Net loans

909,913


910,762


894,191


846,993


794,443








Loans held for sale

593





368





669








Other real estate owned, net

3,168


3,718


3,597


3,663


3,501





































Total liabilities

$

971,643

$

983,903

$

963,141

$

910,893

$

867,492








Deposits:



























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

116,229


112,315


114,122


108,602


108,943








Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

374,175


371,587


359,400


330,690


296,206