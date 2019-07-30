Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results

RICHMOND, Va., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCQB: BAYK), holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc., announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

The company reported net income of $1.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $946 thousand, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. For the first half of 2019, the company reported net income of $3.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first half of 2018. Net income in the first half of 2018 included $363 thousand ($287 thousand1 after income tax) of merger-related expenses incurred in connection with the company's merger with Virginia BanCorp, Inc. on April 1, 2017 (the "Merger").

Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am again pleased to report improved quarterly results. As noted in our first quarter report, we have intentionally slowed loan growth preserving our liquidity for higher yielding opportunities. In the second quarter, we experienced a higher than usual level of loan payoffs. However, loans to new relationships and advances under current lines were strong in the quarter and we are earning slightly higher yields on these loans. Deposit costs in our markets appear to be stabilizing, and as a result, we have taken actions to lower the cost of this funding source. We are experiencing some success in growing noninterest-bearing accounts, though this growth is not at the pace we would like. We are focused on growing these accounts."

Operating Results

Second Quarter 2019 compared to First Quarter 2019

Income before income taxes for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.1 million compared to $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2019.

compared to for the first quarter of 2019. Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $12.3 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion , compared to $12.3 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.02 billion , for the three months ended March 31, 2019 . Interest income in the second quarter of 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $197 thousand , while interest income in the first quarter of 2019 included $439 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Higher accretion in the first quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to early payoffs of loans acquired in the Merger. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.77% and 4.90% for the linked quarter periods, including the effect of accretion. Of the decline in yield from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2019, 11 basis points were attributable to lower accretion of acquired loan discounts of $242 thousand .

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to , on average interest-earning assets of , for the three months ended . Interest income in the second quarter of 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of , while interest income in the first quarter of 2019 included of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Higher accretion in the first quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to early payoffs of loans acquired in the Merger. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.77% and 4.90% for the linked quarter periods, including the effect of accretion. Of the decline in yield from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2019, 11 basis points were attributable to lower accretion of acquired loan discounts of . Interest expense was $3.8 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 , respectively, and cost of funds was 1.58% and 1.54% for the linked quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $857.4 million and $853.6 million for the second and first quarters of 2019, respectively.

and for the three months ended and , respectively, and cost of funds was 1.58% and 1.54% for the linked quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were and for the second and first quarters of 2019, respectively. Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.29% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.45% for the first quarter of 2019. Of the decline in NIM from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2019, 9 basis points were attributable to lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, while the remaining decline was primarily due to higher cost of funds.

Provision for loan losses was $62 thousand in the second quarter of 2019, while provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019 was $314 thousand . Provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to adjustments to certain qualitative loan loss factors to adjust for the change in the composition of the company's loan portfolio. Provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to gross loan growth of $16.5 million .

in the second quarter of 2019, while provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019 was . Provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to adjustments to certain qualitative loan loss factors to adjust for the change in the composition of the company's loan portfolio. Provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to gross loan growth of . Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 was $1.3 million and $1.1 million , respectively. Greater noninterest income in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher secondary market mortgage sales and servicing income, which increased $196 thousand , as the company sold a greater volume of originated loans and due to general seasonality in the mortgage banking business.

and was and , respectively. Greater noninterest income in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher secondary market mortgage sales and servicing income, which increased , as the company sold a greater volume of originated loans and due to general seasonality in the mortgage banking business. Noninterest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 were $7.6 million and $7.6 million , respectively. Noninterest expenses for the second quarter of 2019 included a net loss on the sale and valuation of other real estate owned of $72 thousand , while the first quarter of 2019 included a $6 thousand net gain on the sale and valuation of other real estate owned. The company's efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2019 was 77.7% compared to 78.1% for the first quarter of 2019.

and were and , respectively. Noninterest expenses for the second quarter of 2019 included a net loss on the sale and valuation of other real estate owned of , while the first quarter of 2019 included a net gain on the sale and valuation of other real estate owned. The company's efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2019 was 77.7% compared to 78.1% for the first quarter of 2019. Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $395 thousand , reflective of an 18.6% effective income tax rate, while income tax expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $337 thousand , reflective of an 18.4% effective income tax rate.

First Half 2019 compared to First Half 2018

Income before income taxes for the first half of 2019 was $3.9 million compared to $2.5 million for the first half of 2018.

compared to for the first half of 2018. Interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $24.7 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.03 billion , compared to $21.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , on average interest-earning assets of $909.0 million . Interest income in the first half of 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $636 thousand , while interest income in the first half of 2018 included $1.1 million of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.83% and 4.68% for the first half of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The higher yield on average interest-earning assets in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher loan yields, partially offset by lower accretion of acquired loan discounts of $414 thousand , which had a negative 11 basis point effect.

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to for the six months ended , on average interest-earning assets of . Interest income in the first half of 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of , while interest income in the first half of 2018 included of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.83% and 4.68% for the first half of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The higher yield on average interest-earning assets in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher loan yields, partially offset by lower accretion of acquired loan discounts of , which had a negative 11 basis point effect. Interest expense was $7.5 million and $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was of 1.56% and 0.98% for the respective periods. Higher cost of funds in the first half of 2019 was primarily due to competition for deposits in the company's markets, the repricing of maturing time deposits, and higher interest rates in general. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $855.5 million and $747.7 million for the first half of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

and for the six months ended and 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was of 1.56% and 0.98% for the respective periods. Higher cost of funds in the first half of 2019 was primarily due to competition for deposits in the company's markets, the repricing of maturing time deposits, and higher interest rates in general. Average interest-bearing liabilities were and for the first half of 2019 and 2018, respectively. NIM was 3.37% for the first half of 2019 compared to 3.75% for the first half of 2018. Lower NIM in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher cost of funds and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, which had a negative 23 basis point effect, partially offset by higher loan yields.

Provision for loan losses was $376 thousand for the first half of 2019, primarily attributable to gross loan growth of $15.3 million . Provision for loan losses in the first half of 2018 was a recovery of $28 thousand , which included a $580 thousand benefit to correct for an overstatement in the company's allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2017 , as previously reported, and the decline in reserve levels for a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans.

for the first half of 2019, primarily attributable to gross loan growth of . Provision for loan losses in the first half of 2018 was a recovery of , which included a benefit to correct for an overstatement in the company's allowance for loan losses as of , as previously reported, and the decline in reserve levels for a select portfolio of purchased consumer loans. Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $2.4 million and $2.3 million , respectively. The 2018 period included a gain of $352 thousand on the curtailment of the company's post-retirement benefit plan.

and 2018 was and , respectively. The 2018 period included a gain of on the curtailment of the company's post-retirement benefit plan. Noninterest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $15.2 million and $16.7 million , respectively. Merger-related expenses were $0 and $363 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Expenses associated with the succession of the company's CFO and in the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting incurred in the first half of 2018 were approximately $1.2 million .

and 2018 were and , respectively. Merger-related expenses were and for the six months ended and 2018, respectively. Expenses associated with the succession of the company's CFO and in the completion of the company's 2017 year-end reporting incurred in the first half of 2018 were approximately . Income tax expense for the second half of 2019 was $732 thousand , reflective of an 18.6% effective income tax rate, while income tax expense for the second half of 2018 was $447 thousand , reflective of an 17.8% effective income tax rate.

Second Quarter 2019 compared to Second Quarter 2018

Income before income taxes for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.1 million compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.

compared to for the second quarter of 2018. Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $12.3 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion , compared to $10.5 million , on average interest-earning assets of $913.5 million , for the three months ended June 30, 2018 . Interest income in the second quarter of 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $197 thousand , while interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included $547 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts and negative adjustments totaling $145 thousand for amounts incorrectly reported in the first quarter of 2018, as previously reported. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.77% and 4.61% for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Higher loan yields in the 2019 period were partially offset by lower accretion of acquired loan discounts.

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to , on average interest-earning assets of , for the three months ended . Interest income in the second quarter of 2019 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of , while interest income in the second quarter of 2018 included of accretion of acquired loan discounts and negative adjustments totaling for amounts incorrectly reported in the first quarter of 2018, as previously reported. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.77% and 4.61% for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Higher loan yields in the 2019 period were partially offset by lower accretion of acquired loan discounts. Interest expense was $3.8 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.58% and 1.08%, for the respective periods. Higher costs of funds in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher cost of deposits, as noted above, and greater use of FHLB borrowings. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $857.4 million and $747.2 million for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

and for the three months ended and 2018, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.58% and 1.08%, for the respective periods. Higher costs of funds in the 2019 period was primarily due to higher cost of deposits, as noted above, and greater use of FHLB borrowings. Average interest-bearing liabilities were and for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. NIM was 3.29% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.60% for the second quarter of 2018. The decline in NIM was primarily attributable to higher cost of funds and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, partially offset by higher loan yields in the 2019 period.

Provision for loan losses was $62 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019 , primarily attributable to adjustments to certain qualitative loan loss factors, as noted above. Provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was a recovery of $348 thousand , primarily attributable to a $580 thousand benefit to correct for an overstatement in the company's allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2017 , as noted above.

for the three months ended , primarily attributable to adjustments to certain qualitative loan loss factors, as noted above. Provision for loan losses for the three months ended was a recovery of , primarily attributable to a benefit to correct for an overstatement in the company's allowance for loan losses as of , as noted above. Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $1.3 million and $1.2 million , respectively. The increase of $132 thousand was primarily attributable to higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts and a gain on rabbi trust assets of $40 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 compared to a loss of $25 thousand in the 2018 period.

and 2018 was and , respectively. The increase of was primarily attributable to higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts and a gain on rabbi trust assets of in the second quarter of 2019 compared to a loss of in the 2018 period. Noninterest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $7.6 million and $8.6 million , respectively. Noninterest expenses associated with the succession of the company's CFO was approximately $200 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. Higher consulting and audit and accounting fees in the 2018 period were primarily related to projects, such as the implementation of an enterprise risk management platform and a Sarbanes-Oxley readiness assessment. The company's efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2019 was 77.7% compared to 91.5% for the same quarter of 2018.

and 2018 were and , respectively. Noninterest expenses associated with the succession of the company's CFO was approximately in the second quarter of 2018. Higher consulting and audit and accounting fees in the 2018 period were primarily related to projects, such as the implementation of an enterprise risk management platform and a Sarbanes-Oxley readiness assessment. The company's efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2019 was 77.7% compared to 91.5% for the same quarter of 2018. Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 was $395 thousand and $197 thousand , respectively, reflective of an 18.6% and 17.2% effective income tax rate, respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.1 billion at June 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018 .

at and at . Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $909.9 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $894.2 million at December 31, 2018 , an annualized growth rate of over 3%. Excluding the payoff of approximately $19.5 million in the first half of 2019 of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Merger, loan growth, annualized, was approximately 8% for the first half of 2019.

at compared to at , an annualized growth rate of over 3%. Excluding the payoff of approximately in the first half of 2019 of purchased portfolio loans, including those acquired in the Merger, loan growth, annualized, was approximately 8% for the first half of 2019. Deposits were $875.6 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $842.2 million at December 31, 2018 . Noninterest-bearing demand accounts comprised 13.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2019 , down slightly from 13.6% at December 31, 2018 .

at compared to at . Noninterest-bearing demand accounts comprised 13.3% of total deposits at , down slightly from 13.6% at . Shareholders' equity was $122.6 million and $117.5 million at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 , respectively, an increase of $5.1 million . The increase in shareholders' equity in the first half of 2019 was primarily attributable to net income of $3.2 million and $1.4 million of unrealized gains on the company's available-for-sale securities portfolio. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was $8.31 1 and $7.98 1 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 , respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 .

and at and , respectively, an increase of . The increase in shareholders' equity in the first half of 2019 was primarily attributable to net income of and of unrealized gains on the company's available-for-sale securities portfolio. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was and at and , respectively. Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of and . Annualized return on average assets for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 , March 31, 2019 , and June 30, 2018 was 0.62%, 0.55%, and 0.38%, respectively, while annualized return on average equity for the same periods was 5.72%, 5.05%, and 3.28%, respectively.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $7.7 million , or 0.71% of total assets, as of June 30, 2019 , compared to $8.8 million , or 0.81% of total assets, as of December 31, 2018 , and $7.0 million , or 0.71% of total assets, as of June 30, 2018 .

, or 0.71% of total assets, as of , compared to , or 0.81% of total assets, as of , and , or 0.71% of total assets, as of . The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans was 0.82%, 0.88%, and 0.89% at June 30, 2019 , December 31, 2018 , and June 30, 2018 , respectively. The company's allowance for loan losses does not include discounts recorded on loans acquired in the Merger, which were $3.3 million , $3.9 million , and $4.7 million as of June 30, 2019 , December 31, 2018 , and June 30, 2018 , respectively.

Outlook

Greene concluded: "Our loan pipeline continues to be strong and we expect to selectively grow loans in the second half of the year. We will continue our strategy of emphasizing residential loan originations that can be sold in the secondary market and adding residential loans to our portfolio that have favorable yields. Deposit costs are being strategically lowered, which we expect will provide support to our net interest margin in the coming quarters."

About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930s, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 19 banking offices, including one production office, located throughout the greater Richmond area, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach, the bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration, and investment and wealth management services.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning the company's expectations, plans, objectives, future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements may address issues that involve estimates and assumptions made by management, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

1 See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















(unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2019



December 31, 2018 (1)

ASSETS















Cash and due from banks

$ 8,139



$ 7,685

Interest-earning deposits



15,869





18,891

Federal funds sold



596





625

Certificates of deposit



3,498





3,746

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value



81,169





82,232

Restricted securities



6,769





7,600

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,479 and

$7,902, respectively



909,913





894,191

Loans held for sale



593





368

Premises and equipment, net



21,001





18,169

Accrued interest receivable



3,191





3,172

Other real estate owned, net



3,168





3,597

Bank owned life insurance



19,511





19,270

Goodwill



10,374





10,374

Mortgage servicing rights



916





977

Core deposit intangible



1,840





2,193

Deferred tax asset, net



1,128





1,510

Other assets



6,585





5,927

Total assets

$ 1,094,260



$ 1,080,617



















LIABILITIES















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 116,229



$ 114,122

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits



374,175





359,400

Time deposits



385,218





368,670

Total deposits



875,622





842,192



















Securities sold under repurchase agreements



6,983





6,089

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



70,000





100,000

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs



6,902





6,893

Other liabilities



12,136





7,967

Total liabilities



971,643





963,141



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock ($5 par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares;

outstanding - 13,332,484 and 13,201,682 shares, respectively) (2)



66,662





66,008

Additional paid-in capital



36,699





36,972

Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares



(1,668)





(1,734)

Retained earnings



20,817





17,557

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



107





(1,327)

Total shareholders' equity



122,617





117,476

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,094,260



$ 1,080,617







(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Preferred stock is authorized; however, none was outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019



June 30, 2018

INTEREST INCOME























Loans, including fees

$ 11,458



$ 11,461



$ 9,745

Securities:























Taxable



577





595





497

Tax-exempt



97





118





117

Federal funds sold



18





7





5

Interest-earning deposit accounts



152





135





127

Certificates of deposit



19





20





17

Total interest income



12,321





12,336





10,508



























INTEREST EXPENSE























Deposits



3,088





2,809





1,796

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



4





3





4

Subordinated notes and other borrowings



138





137





128

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



614





704





386

Total interest expense



3,844





3,653





2,314

Net interest income



8,477





8,683





8,194

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



62





314





(348)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



8,415





8,369





8,542



























NONINTEREST INCOME























Income from fiduciary activities



206





214





198

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts



246





238





152

Wealth management



262





206





282

Interchange fees, net



121





101





124

Other service charges and fees



27





29





30

Secondary market sales and servicing



267





71





243

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance



121





120





124

Net losses on sale of available-for-sale securities



(2)





—





—

Net losses on disposition of other assets



(1)





(1)





—

Gain (loss) on rabbi trust assets



40





90





(25)

Other



8





22





35

Total noninterest income



1,295





1,090





1,163



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and employee benefits



3,892





4,001





4,273

Occupancy



837





868





874

Data processing



609





588





834

Bank franchise tax



230





216





177

Telecommunications and other technology



262





207





166

FDIC assessments



162





216





187

Foreclosed property



19





43





53

Consulting



147





115





341

Advertising and marketing



109





67





153

Directors' fees



213





164





68

Audit and accounting



189





204





240

Legal



27





83





119

Core deposit intangible amortization



173





180





203

Net other real estate owned losses (gains)



72





(6)





84

Other



651





684





790

Total noninterest expense



7,592





7,630





8,562

Income before income taxes



2,118





1,829





1,143

Income tax expense



395





337





197

Net income

$ 1,723



$ 1,492



$ 946

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$ 0.13



$ 0.11



$ 0.07



BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC. Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) – Continued CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











For the Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2019



June 30, 2018

INTEREST INCOME















Loans, including fees

$ 22,919



$ 19,729

Securities:















Taxable



1,172





894

Tax-exempt



214





237

Federal funds sold



25





11

Interest-earning deposit accounts



287





293

Certificates of deposit



39





36

Total interest income



24,656





21,200



















INTEREST EXPENSE















Deposits



5,896





3,400

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



7





7

Subordinated notes



275





256

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



1,319





699

Total interest expense



7,497





4,362

Net interest income



17,159





16,838

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



376





(28)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



16,783





16,866



















NONINTEREST INCOME















Income from fiduciary activities



420





445

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts



484





287

Wealth management



469





414

Interchange fees, net



222





116

Other service charges and fees



56





61

Secondary market sales and servicing



339





376

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance



240





251

Net losses on sale of available-for-sale securities



(2)





—

Net losses on disposition of other assets



(1)





(69)

Gain on rabbi trust assets



130





27

Gain on curtailment of post-retirement benefit plan



—





352

Other



28





74

Total noninterest income



2,385





2,334



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and employee benefits



7,893





8,379

Occupancy



1,705





1,659

Data processing



1,197





1,306

Bank franchise tax



446





353

Telecommunications and other technology



469





362

FDIC assessments



378





370

Foreclosed property



62





65

Consulting



262





723

Advertising and marketing



176





221

Directors' fees



377





236

Audit and accounting



393





603

Legal



110





249

Merger-related



—





363

Core deposit intangible amortization



353





414

Net other real estate owned losses (gains)



66





(57)

Other



1,335





1,437

Total noninterest expense



15,222





16,683

Income before income taxes



3,946





2,517

Income tax expense



732





447

Net income

$ 3,214



$ 2,070

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$ 0.25



$ 0.16

