Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-date 2020 Results

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCQB: BAYK), holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc., announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

On August 13, 2020, the company and Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS) ("Blue Ridge") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger (the "Merger") to create a leading Virginia-based community bank. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of the company will receive 0.50 shares of Blue Ridge common stock for each share of the company's common stock they own. Upon completion of the Merger, the company's shareholders will own approximately 54% and Blue Ridge shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company's stock. The Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval from the shareholders of both companies. The company anticipates the Merger will close in the first quarter of 2021.

The company reported net income of $1.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $8.1 million or $(0.62) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 and net income of $1.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company reported a net loss of $6.6 million, or $(0.51) per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included a $10.4 million ($9.8 million after tax1), or $0.751 per diluted share, charge for the impairment of goodwill reported in the second quarter of 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, results included approximately $1.5 million ($1.4 million after tax1), or $0.111 per diluted share, of expenses incurred in connection with the anticipated Merger.

In addition to the goodwill impairment charge and Merger-related expenses, net income (loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included loan loss provision expense of $869 thousand and $5.7 million, respectively. A significant portion of the provision for loan losses in 2020 relates to estimated reserve needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the $10.4 million goodwill impairment charge and $1.5 million of Merger-related expenses, pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income for the third quarter of 2020 was $4.5 million1 compared to $4.1 million1 and $2.8 million1 for the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively.

The company has actively participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, closing nearly 700 loans totaling $56.8 million and receiving $2.4 million in processing fees. Of the processing fees received, $287 thousand and $532 thousand were recognized in interest income in the third-quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2020, while the remaining fees were deferred and will be recognized over the life of the loans, accelerated for pre-payments.

From the onset of the global pandemic, the company has proactively addressed the needs of its commercial and individual borrowers, modifying loans allowing for the short-term deferral of principal payments or of principal and interest payments. The following table presents the loan balances and number by loan type and the percentage these loans comprise within each loan type for modified loans as of September 30, 2020. Of the following balances, $39.5 million were to borrowers in the hotel/motel industry, $18.6 million were to borrowers in the restaurant and restaurant-related industry, and $9.3 million were to borrowers in the retail industry.









Loan Type Loan Count

Principal Balance (in thousands)

% of Loan Type









Mortgage loans on real estate:























Residential first mortgages 14

$ 2,886

1%









Commercial mortgages (non-owner occupied) 23



47,102

17%









Construction, land and land development 13



22,879

17%









Commercial mortgages (owner occupied) 17



10,520

14%









Residential revolving and junior mortgages 1



257

1%









Commercial and industrial 87



17,575

9%









Consumer 2



8

0%









Total 157

$ 101,227

10%































Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The global pandemic and resulting government mandates have caused tremendous hardships for families and businesses. Last quarter, I stated we'd begin in the last half of the year to gain some clarity into the lasting impact the COVID-19 virus may have on the financial health of our borrowers. Our borrowers have benefited from payment deferrals and, I'm pleased to report, many are back to paying status during the third quarter. Even though there is some improvement, some of our borrowers are still struggling with the extended economic downturn. Our branch lobbies are open at this time, though branch traffic is not at pre-pandemic levels; I believe the virus has accelerated the adoption of digital access. In spite of these difficult times, our employees have supported our customers, grown our loan portfolio and deposit franchise, and driven increased operating profitability. Excluding the effect of the unusual expense items, the company earned $4.5 million1 on a pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision basis, exceeding any levels earned in recent periods."

Operating Results

Third Quarter 2020 compared to Second Quarter 2020

Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.1 million compared to a loss before income taxes of $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2020 included $1.5 million of Merger-related expenses, while the loss before income taxes for the second quarter of 2020 included a $10.4 million goodwill impairment charge, as reported previously.

compared to a loss before income taxes of for the second quarter of 2020. Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2020 included of Merger-related expenses, while the loss before income taxes for the second quarter of 2020 included a goodwill impairment charge, as reported previously. Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $12.1 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.19 billion , compared to $12.0 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.16 billion , for the three months ended June 30, 2020 . Interest income in the third and second quarters of 2020 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $97 thousand and $93 thousand , respectively. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.03% and 4.17% for the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. Yields on average interest-earning assets in the third quarter of 2020 were negatively affected by lower yields on loans originated or renewed at lower rates. PPP loans, which the company began originating early in the second quarter of 2020, had a negative 4 and 3 basis point effect on loan yields in the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. Partially offsetting the decline in yield were higher average balances of gross loans in the third quarter of 2020 of $31.8 million .

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to , on average interest-earning assets of , for the three months ended . Interest income in the third and second quarters of 2020 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of and , respectively. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.03% and 4.17% for the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. Yields on average interest-earning assets in the third quarter of 2020 were negatively affected by lower yields on loans originated or renewed at lower rates. PPP loans, which the company began originating early in the second quarter of 2020, had a negative 4 and 3 basis point effect on loan yields in the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. Partially offsetting the decline in yield were higher average balances of gross loans in the third quarter of 2020 of . Interest expense was $2.7 million and $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 , respectively, and cost of funds was 0.96% and 1.12% for the sequential quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $925.8 million and $914.8 million for the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. Cost of deposits was 0.82% for the third quarter of 2020, down 15 basis points from 0.97% for the second quarter of 2020.

and for the three months ended and , respectively, and cost of funds was 0.96% and 1.12% for the sequential quarter periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were and for the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. Cost of deposits was 0.82% for the third quarter of 2020, down 15 basis points from 0.97% for the second quarter of 2020. Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.14% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in NIM was primarily attributable to lower cost of funds, including higher average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances, partially offset by lower yields on interest-earning assets.

Provision for loan losses was $869 thousand for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2020 provision expense was primarily attributable to specific reserves on loans to borrowers adversely effected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the second quarter of 2020 provision amount, approximately $1.4 million was attributable to qualitative loss factors to provide for losses estimated to have been incurred as of June 30, 2020 , as a result of challenges certain borrowers are facing due to the pandemic.

for the third quarter of 2020 compared to for the second quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2020 provision expense was primarily attributable to specific reserves on loans to borrowers adversely effected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the second quarter of 2020 provision amount, approximately was attributable to qualitative loss factors to provide for losses estimated to have been incurred as of , as a result of challenges certain borrowers are facing due to the pandemic. Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 was $2.3 million and $2.2 million , respectively. Secondary market sales and servicing income increased $351 thousand in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by an increase in the demand for purchase money and refinance mortgages and a positive fair market value adjustment to the company's mortgage servicing rights asset. In addition, wealth management fee income increased $122 thousand on a sequential quarter basis. Partially offsetting these increases was lower referral fee income of $410 thousand in the third quarter of 2020. As previously reported, the company earns referral fees for referring loan customers to a third-party financial institution to execute interest rate swaps.

and was and , respectively. Secondary market sales and servicing income increased in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by an increase in the demand for purchase money and refinance mortgages and a positive fair market value adjustment to the company's mortgage servicing rights asset. In addition, wealth management fee income increased on a sequential quarter basis. Partially offsetting these increases was lower referral fee income of in the third quarter of 2020. As previously reported, the company earns referral fees for referring loan customers to a third-party financial institution to execute interest rate swaps. Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 was $8.6 million and $17.5 million , respectively. The third quarter of 2020 included $1.5 million of Merger-related expenses compared to none for the second quarter of 2020, while the second quarter of 2020 included a $10.4 million goodwill impairment charge, as previously reported. The company's efficiency ratio was 74.1% and 156.7% for the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. The company's efficiency ratio excluding Merger-related expenses and the goodwill impairment charge was 61.6% 1 and 63.6% 1 for the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively.

and was and , respectively. The third quarter of 2020 included of Merger-related expenses compared to none for the second quarter of 2020, while the second quarter of 2020 included a goodwill impairment charge, as previously reported. The company's efficiency ratio was 74.1% and 156.7% for the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. The company's efficiency ratio excluding Merger-related expenses and the goodwill impairment charge was 61.6% and 63.6% for the third and second quarters of 2020, respectively. Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $655 thousand , reflective of a 30.5% effective income tax rate, while income tax benefit for the second quarter of 2020 was $217 thousand , reflective of a 2.6% effective income tax rate. The effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 was higher than the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% primarily as a result of nondeductible Merger-related expenses. The income tax benefit in the second quarter of 2020 was a result of income tax expense before the goodwill impairment charge, offset by an income tax benefit (reversal of a deferred tax liability) of $590 thousand related to a portion of the goodwill.

Year-to-date 2020 compared to Year-to-date 2019

Loss before income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $6.3 million compared to income before income taxes of $6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 . The loss before income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included a $10.4 million goodwill impairment charge recorded in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.5 million of Merger-related expenses recorded in the third quarter of 2020.

was compared to income before income taxes of for the nine months ended . The loss before income taxes for the nine months ended included a goodwill impairment charge recorded in the second quarter of 2020 and of Merger-related expenses recorded in the third quarter of 2020. Interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $36.3 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.14 billion , compared to $37.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion . Interest income in the first nine months of 2020 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $381 thousand , while interest income in the first nine months of 2019 included $993 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.24% and 4.85% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The lower yield on average interest-earning assets in the 2020 period was primarily due to lower yields on loans originated during the period, the repricing of variable rate loans, the addition of lower yielding PPP loans, which had a negative 3 basis point effect on yield, and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, which had a negative 8 basis point effect on yield. Partially offsetting these negative effects were higher average balances of gross loans in the 2020 period of $90.9 million .

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to for the nine months ended , on average interest-earning assets of . Interest income in the first nine months of 2020 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of , while interest income in the first nine months of 2019 included of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.24% and 4.85% for the nine months ended and 2019, respectively. The lower yield on average interest-earning assets in the 2020 period was primarily due to lower yields on loans originated during the period, the repricing of variable rate loans, the addition of lower yielding PPP loans, which had a negative 3 basis point effect on yield, and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, which had a negative 8 basis point effect on yield. Partially offsetting these negative effects were higher average balances of gross loans in the 2020 period of . Interest expense was $9.3 million and $11.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.16% and 1.55% for the respective periods. Average balances of noninterest-bearing demand accounts increased $50.0 million for the 2020 period from the 2019 period. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $904.2 million and $854.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

and for the nine months ended and 2019, respectively, and cost of funds was 1.16% and 1.55% for the respective periods. Average balances of noninterest-bearing demand accounts increased for the 2020 period from the 2019 period. Average interest-bearing liabilities were and for the nine months ended and 2019, respectively. NIM was 3.15% for the first nine months of 2020 compared to 3.39% for the same period of 2019. Lower NIM in the 2020 period was primarily due to lower yields on average interest-earning assets, primarily loans, and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, partially offset by lower cost of funds.

Provision for loan losses was $5.7 million for the first nine months of 2020 compared to $871 thousand for the same period of 2019. Provision for loan losses in the 2020 period was primarily attributable to qualitative loss factors for increases in state unemployment rates, including Virginia , and for losses estimated to have been incurred as of September 30, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gross loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of approximately $71.9 million , and higher specific reserves on impaired loans. The company recorded no provision for loan losses for PPP loans due to the U.S. government guarantee.

for the first nine months of 2020 compared to for the same period of 2019. Provision for loan losses in the 2020 period was primarily attributable to qualitative loss factors for increases in state unemployment rates, including , and for losses estimated to have been incurred as of due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gross loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of approximately , and higher specific reserves on impaired loans. The company recorded no provision for loan losses for PPP loans due to the U.S. government guarantee. Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $5.9 million and $3.6 million , respectively. The 2020 period included higher secondary market sales and servicing income of $1.4 million and $1.1 million of referral fee income, while the 2019 period included no income from such activities.

and 2019 was and , respectively. The 2020 period included higher secondary market sales and servicing income of and of referral fee income, while the 2019 period included no income from such activities. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $33.4 million and $22.7 million , respectively. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge of $10.4 million and Merger-related expenses of $1.5 million incurred in the 2020 period, noninterest expense decreased $1.1 million on a comparative period basis. Decreases in certain noninterest expenses in the 2020 period were primarily attributable to reduced headcount and occupancy costs, resulting from temporary and permanent branch closures, and overall general expense control.

and 2019 were and , respectively. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge of and Merger-related expenses of incurred in the 2020 period, noninterest expense decreased on a comparative period basis. Decreases in certain noninterest expenses in the 2020 period were primarily attributable to reduced headcount and occupancy costs, resulting from temporary and permanent branch closures, and overall general expense control. Income tax expense for the first nine months of 2020 was $378 thousand , reflective of a 6.0% effective income tax rate, while income tax expense for the first nine months of 2019 was $1.2 million , reflective of an 18.9% effective income tax rate. Income tax expense for the first nine months of 2020 includes the result of income tax expense before the goodwill impairment charge, offset by the related deferred tax benefit, and the effect of nondeductible Merger-related expenses, as noted previously.

Third Quarter 2020 compared to Third Quarter 2019

Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.1 million compared to income before income taxes of $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2020 includes $1.5 million of Merger-related expenses.

compared to income before income taxes of for the third quarter of 2019. Income before income taxes for the third quarter of 2020 includes of Merger-related expenses. Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $12.1 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.19 billion , compared to $12.8 million , on average interest-earning assets of $1.04 billion , for the three months ended September 30, 2019 . Interest income in the third quarter of 2020 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of $97 thousand , while interest income in the third quarter of 2019 included $357 thousand of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.03% and 4.87% for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Yields on average interest-earning assets in the third quarter of 2020 were negatively affected by lower yields on loans originated, including PPP loans, in 2020, the repricing of variable rate loans, and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, which had a negative 10 basis point effect.

was , on average interest-earning assets of , compared to , on average interest-earning assets of , for the three months ended . Interest income in the third quarter of 2020 included accretion of acquired loan discounts of , while interest income in the third quarter of 2019 included of accretion of acquired loan discounts. Yields on average interest-earning assets were 4.03% and 4.87% for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Yields on average interest-earning assets in the third quarter of 2020 were negatively affected by lower yields on loans originated, including PPP loans, in 2020, the repricing of variable rate loans, and lower accretion of acquired loan discounts, which had a negative 10 basis point effect. Interest expense was $2.7 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and cost of funds was 0.96% and 1.52% for the respective periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were $925.8 million and $851.4 million for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Cost of deposits was 0.82% for the third quarter of 2020, down 58 basis points from 1.40% for the third quarter of 2019.

and for the three months ended and 2019, respectively, and cost of funds was 0.96% and 1.52% for the respective periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities were and for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Cost of deposits was 0.82% for the third quarter of 2020, down 58 basis points from 1.40% for the third quarter of 2019. NIM was 3.14% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.45% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in NIM was primarily attributable to lower yields on loans, partially offset by lower cost of funds.

Provision for loan losses was $869 thousand in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $495 thousand in the third quarter of 2019.

in the third quarter of 2020 compared to in the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $2.3 million and $1.2 million , respectively. Higher noninterest income in the 2020 period was primarily due to higher secondary market sales and servicing income of $789 thousand and higher wealth management fee income of $165 thousand .

and 2019 was and , respectively. Higher noninterest income in the 2020 period was primarily due to higher secondary market sales and servicing income of and higher wealth management fee income of . Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $8.6 million and $7.4 million , respectively. The company's efficiency ratio was 74.1% and 72.8% for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The company's efficiency ratio, excluding the $1.5 million of Merger-related expenses incurred in the 2020 period, was 61.6% 1 and 72.8% 1 for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

and 2019 was and , respectively. The company's efficiency ratio was 74.1% and 72.8% for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The company's efficiency ratio, excluding the of Merger-related expenses incurred in the 2020 period, was 61.6% and 72.8% for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $655 thousand , reflective of a 30.5% effective income tax rate, due to the reasons noted previously. Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $448 thousand , reflective of an 19.6% effective income tax rate.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.25 billion and $1.13 billion at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 , respectively.

and at and , respectively. Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, were $1.04 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $916.6 million at December 31, 2019 , a $125.1 million increase, including $56.8 million of PPP loans. Excluding PPP loans, net loan growth for the first nine months of 2020 was $68.3 million , an annualized rate of approximately 10%.

at compared to at , a increase, including of PPP loans. Excluding PPP loans, net loan growth for the first nine months of 2020 was , an annualized rate of approximately 10%. Deposits were $1.03 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to $910.4 million at December 31, 2019 , a $117.2 million increase, including an increase of $52.9 million of noninterest-bearing demand account balances. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts comprised 18.6% of total deposits at September 30, 2020 , an increase from 15.2% and 13.6% at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 , respectively.

at compared to at , a increase, including an increase of of noninterest-bearing demand account balances. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts comprised 18.6% of total deposits at , an increase from 15.2% and 13.6% at and , respectively. Shareholders' equity was $121.4 million and $126.2 million at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 , respectively, a decrease of $4.8 million . The decrease in shareholders' equity in the 2020 period was primarily attributable to a year-to-date net loss of $6.6 million , partially offset by net unrealized gains of approximately $1.1 million on the company's available-for-sale securities portfolio. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was $9.04 1 and $8.64 1 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 , respectively.

and at and , respectively, a decrease of . The decrease in shareholders' equity in the 2020 period was primarily attributable to a year-to-date net loss of , partially offset by net unrealized gains of approximately on the company's available-for-sale securities portfolio. Tangible book value, calculated as shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of the associated deferred tax liability, divided by common shares outstanding, was and at and , respectively. The company made no purchases of its common stock outstanding in the first nine months of 2020, pursuant to a share repurchase program authorized by its board of directors in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Capital ratios for Virginia Commonwealth Bank were above regulatory minimum guidelines for well-capitalized banks as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 .

and . Annualized return (loss) on average assets for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 , June 30, 2020 , and September 30, 2019 was 0.48%, (2.64)%, and 0.66%, respectively, while annualized return (loss) on average shareholders' equity for the same periods was 4.95%, (25.40)%, and 5.97%, respectively. Excluding the $1.5 million of Merger-related expenses reported in the third quarter of 2020, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average shareholders' equity for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were 0.93%1 and 9.64%1, respectively. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge of $10.4 million incurred in the second quarter of 2020, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average shareholders' equity for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were 0.54%1 and 5.18%1, respectively.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $18.3 million , or 1.46% of total assets, as of September 30, 2020 , compared to $6.4 million , or 0.56% of total assets, as of December 31, 2019 , and $9.4 million , or 0.84% of total assets, as of September 30, 2019 . The increase in nonperforming assets from December 31, 2019 to September 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to $12.7 million of higher balances of nonaccrual loans to borrowers adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

, or 1.46% of total assets, as of , compared to , or 0.56% of total assets, as of , and , or 0.84% of total assets, as of . The increase in nonperforming assets from to was primarily attributable to of higher balances of nonaccrual loans to borrowers adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross loans was 1.22%, 0.82%, and 0.80% at September 30, 2020 , December 31, 2019 , and September 30, 2019 , respectively. Due to the full U.S. government guarantee on PPP loans, the company has recorded no allowance for loan losses for $56.8 million of PPP loans outstanding as of September 30, 2020 . Excluding PPP loans from the denominator of the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total gross results in a ratio of 1.29%1 as of September 30, 2020 . Further, the company's allowance for loan losses does not include discounts recorded on loans acquired in the company's 2017 merger with Virginia BanCorp, Inc., which were $1.5 million , $1.9 million , and $2.9 million as of September 30, 2020 , December 31, 2019 , and September 30 2019, respectively.

Outlook

Greene concluded: "The recent up-tick in virus cases and the stalling of further government actions to support the economy could further impact our borrowers' ability to satisfy their loans. These factors and the low interest rate environment expected for several years puts pressure on banks, such as ours. We believe the ensuing combination with Blue Ridge, positioning us with a larger balance sheet and a more diversified revenue base, should be to our advantage."

About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930s, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 18 banking offices, located throughout the greater Richmond region of Virginia, the Northern Neck region of Virginia, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region of Virginia, the bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration, and investment and wealth management services.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning the company's expectations, plans, objectives, future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws. These statements may address issues that involve estimates and assumptions made by management, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the company include, but are not limited to: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential adverse effect on economic conditions, and the company's employees, customers, loan losses, and financial performance; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the ability to close the Merger on the expected terms and schedule; difficulties, delays and unforeseen costs in completing the Merger and in integrating the company's and Blue Ridge's businesses; the ability to realize cost savings and other benefits of the Merger; business disruption during the pendency of or following the Merger; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, contact Randal R. Greene, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 844-404-9668 or Judy C. Gavant, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 804-518-2606 or [email protected].

1 See discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















(unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

September 30,

2020



December 31,

2019 (1)

ASSETS















Cash and due from banks

$ 9,324



$ 6,096

Interest-earning deposits



50,069





34,358

Federal funds sold



152





1,359

Certificates of deposit



1,266





2,754

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value



87,853





99,454

Restricted securities



5,022





5,706

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,899 and $7,562, respectively



1,041,711





916,628

Loans held for sale



2,687





1,231

Premises and equipment, net



17,859





20,141

Accrued interest receivable



4,664





3,035

Other real estate owned, net



1,113





1,916

Bank owned life insurance



20,103





19,752

Goodwill



—





10,374

Mortgage servicing rights



845





935

Core deposit intangible



1,094





1,518

Other assets



7,820





6,666

Total assets

$ 1,251,582



$ 1,131,923



















LIABILITIES















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 190,843



$ 137,933

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits



424,001





382,607

Time deposits



412,837





389,900

Total deposits



1,027,681





910,440



















Securities sold under repurchase agreements



1,117





6,525

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



25,000





45,000

Federal Reserve Bank advances



32,637





—

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs



31,083





31,001

Other liabilities



12,635





12,772

Total liabilities



1,130,153





1,005,738



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock ($5 par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares; outstanding - 13,342,104 and 13,261,801 shares, respectively) (2)



66,711





66,309

Additional paid-in capital



36,816





36,658

Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares



(1,326)





(1,525)

Retained earnings



18,012





24,660

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net



1,216





83

Total shareholders' equity



121,429





126,185

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,251,582



$ 1,131,923







(1) Derived from audited December 31, 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Preferred stock is authorized; however, none was outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2020



June 30,

2020



September 30,

2019

INTEREST INCOME























Loans, including fees

$ 11,371



$ 11,290



$ 11,930

Securities:























Taxable



596





573





553

Tax-exempt



88





89





113

Federal funds sold



—





—





6

Interest-earning deposit accounts



6





8





145

Certificates of deposit



9





14





18

Total interest income



12,070





11,974





12,765



























INTEREST EXPENSE























Deposits



2,104





2,411





3,123

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



—





1





4

Subordinated notes and other borrowings



510





510





142

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



50





90





465

Federal Reserve Bank advances



29





20





—

Total interest expense



2,693





3,032





3,734

Net interest income



9,377





8,942





9,031

Provision for loan losses



869





2,027





495

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



8,508





6,915





8,536



























NONINTEREST INCOME























Trust management



220





203





201

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts



155





137





243

Wealth management



350





228





185

Interchange fees, net



149





130





108

Other service charges and fees



33





28





32

Secondary market sales and servicing



1,082





731





293

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance



117





116





122

Net gains on sales and calls of available-for-sale securities



—





3





1

Net gains on disposition of other assets



12





1





—

Net gains on rabbi trust assets



74





114





—

Referral fees



86





496





—

Other



8





7





15

Total noninterest income



2,286





2,194





1,200



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and employee benefits



3,801





3,839





3,666

Occupancy



700





705





805

Data processing



491





498





541

Bank franchise tax



256





257





209

Telecommunications and other technology



396





371





258

FDIC assessments



262





147





(7)

Foreclosed property



22





28





48

Consulting



54





70





156

Advertising and marketing



47





26





124

Directors' fees



187





188





148

Audit and accounting



92





170





193

Legal



(210)





154





20

Core deposit intangible amortization



134





142





164

Net other real estate owned losses



176





81





375

Goodwill impairment



—





10,374





—

Merger-related



1,456





—





—

Other



782





403





747

Total noninterest expense



8,646





17,453





7,447

Income (loss) before income taxes



2,148





(8,344)





2,289

Income tax expense (benefit)



655





(217)





448

Net income (loss)

$ 1,493



$ (8,127)



$ 1,841

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.11



$ (0.62)



$ 0.14



BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)









For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2020



September 30,

2019

INTEREST INCOME















Loans, including fees

$ 34,013



$ 34,849

Securities:















Taxable



1,821





1,725

Tax-exempt



270





327

Federal funds sold



2





31

Interest-earning deposit accounts



119





432

Certificates of deposit



37





57

Total interest income



36,262





37,421



















INTEREST EXPENSE















Deposits



7,364





9,019

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



3





11

Subordinated notes and other borrowings



1,531





417

Federal Home Loan Bank advances



374





1,784

Federal Reserve Bank advances



49





—

Total interest expense



9,321





11,231

Net interest income



26,941





26,190

Provision for loan losses



5,673





871

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



21,268





25,319



















NONINTEREST INCOME















Trust management



615





621

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts



529





727

Wealth management



824





654

Interchange fees, net



378





330

Other service charges and fees



94





88

Secondary market sales and servicing



2,015





632

Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance



351





362

Net gains (losses) on sales and calls of available-for-sale securities



29





(1)

Net gains (losses) on disposition of other assets



5





(2)

Net (losses) gains on rabbi trust assets



(76)





130

Referral fees



1,052





—

Other



54





44

Total noninterest income



5,870





3,585



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and employee benefits



11,267





11,532

Occupancy



2,156





2,510

Data processing



1,526





1,738

Bank franchise tax



770





655

Telecommunications and other technology



1,176





727

FDIC assessments



557





371

Foreclosed property



58





110

Consulting



195





418

Advertising and marketing



140





300

Directors' fees



568





525

Audit and accounting



402





586

Legal



135





130

Core deposit intangible amortization



425





517

Net other real estate owned losses



256





441

Goodwill impairment



10,374





—

Merger-related



1,456





—

Other



1,947





2,108

Total noninterest expense



33,408





22,668

(Loss) income before income taxes



(6,270)





6,236

Income tax expense



378





1,180

Net (loss) income

$ (6,648)



$ 5,056

Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.51)



$ 0.39



BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)











































































































As of and for the





As of and for the Three Months Ended



Year Ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020



2020



2020



2019



2019



2019

Select Consolidated Balance Sheet Data















































Total assets

$ 1,251,582



$ 1,238,226



$ 1,183,553



$ 1,131,923



$ 1,112,219









Cash, interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold



59,545





39,912





56,006





41,813





31,405









Available-for-sale securities, at fair value



87,853





92,560





94,618





99,454





80,748









Loans:















































Mortgage loans on real estate



806,283





798,109





762,404





730,788





731,280









Commercial and industrial



187,219





193,740





198,278





181,730





186,281









Paycheck Protection Program



56,788





55,496





—





—





—









Consumer



6,443





7,855





9,846





11,985





14,471









Loans receivable



1,056,733





1,055,200





970,528





924,503





932,032









Unamortized net deferred loan fees



(2,123)





(2,345)





(333)





(313)





(269)









Allowance for loan losses (ALL)



(12,899)





(12,007)





(10,172)





(7,562)





(7,495)









Net loans



1,041,711





1,040,848





960,023





916,628





924,268









Loans held for sale



2,687





2,521





747





1,231





268









Other real estate owned, net



1,113





1,903





1,679





1,916





2,178



























































Total liabilities

$ 1,130,153



$ 1,118,536



$ 1,056,151



$ 1,005,738



$ 987,362









Deposits:















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



190,843





185,201





136,437





137,933





124,670









Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits



424,001





413,025





394,637





382,607





372,404









Time deposits



412,837





408,672





433,393





389,900





396,614









Total deposits



1,027,681





1,006,898





964,467





910,440





893,688









Securities sold under repurchase agreements



1,117





1,035





3,284





6,525





6,323









Federal Home Loan Bank advances



25,000





35,000





45,000





45,000





68,000









Federal Reserve Bank advances



32,637





33,160





—





—





—









Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs



31,083





31,056





31,029





31,001





6,906



























































Shareholders' equity



121,429





119,690





127,402





126,185





124,857



























































Interest income

$ 12,070



$ 11,974



$ 12,218



$ 12,997



$ 12,765



$ 50,418

Interest expense



2,693





3,032





3,596





3,854





3,734





15,085

Net interest income



9,377





8,942





8,622





9,143





9,031





35,333

Provision for loan losses



869





2,027





2,777





311





495





1,182

Noninterest income



2,286





2,194





1,391





1,373





1,200





4,958

Noninterest expense



8,646





17,453





7,308





7,734





7,447





30,402

Income (loss) before income taxes



2,148





(8,344)





(72)





2,471





2,289





8,707

Income tax expense (benefit)



655





(217)





(58)





469





448





1,649

Net income (loss)

$ 1,493



$ (8,127)



$ (14)



$ 2,002



$ 1,841



$ 7,058



BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)











































































































As of and for the





As of and for the Three Months Ended



Year Ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020



2020



2020



2019



2019



2019

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.11



$ (0.62)



$ —



$ 0.15



$ 0.14



$ 0.54

Diluted earnings (loss) per share



0.11





(0.62)





—





0.15





0.14





0.54

Book value per share



9.10





8.98





9.55





9.51





9.36









Tangible book value per share (1)



9.04





8.90





8.69





8.64





8.49









Shares outstanding at end of period



13,342,104





13,334,049





13,346,789





13,261,801





13,334,302









Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



13,090,035





13,080,689





13,056,576





13,071,708





13,077,600





13,053,080

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



13,137,990





13,080,689





13,056,576





13,145,522





13,132,459





13,111,853



















































Performance Measures and Other Metrics (tax-equivalent basis):















































Yield on average interest-earning assets



4.03 %



4.17 %



4.56 %



4.87 %



4.87 %



4.85 % Accretion of discounts on acquired loans

$ 97



$ 93



$ 189



$ 929



$ 357



$ 1,922

Cost of funds



0.96 %



1.12 %



1.44 %



1.54 %



1.52 %



1.55 % Cost of deposits



0.82 %



0.97 %



1.24 %



1.34 %



1.40 %



1.37 % Net interest spread



2.88 %



2.83 %



2.90 %



3.09 %



3.13 %



3.09 % Net interest margin (NIM)



3.14 %



3.11 %



3.22 %



3.43 %



3.45 %



3.40 % Average interest-earnings assets to total average assets



95.6 %



94.1 %



94.4 %



94.2 %



94.0 %



94.0 % Return (loss) on average assets (annualized)



0.48 %



-2.64 %



0.00 %



0.71 %



0.66 %



0.64 % Operating return on average assets (annualized) (1)



0.93 %



0.54 %



0.00 %



0.71 %



0.66 %



0.64 % Return (loss) on average equity (annualized)



4.95 %



-25.40 %



-0.04 %



6.39 %



5.97 %



5.79 % Operating return (loss) on average equity (annualized) (1)



9.64 %



5.18 %



-0.04 %



6.39 %



5.97 %



5.79 % Efficiency ratio



74.1 %



156.7 %



73.0 %



73.5 %



72.8 %



75.5 % Operating efficiency ratio (1)



61.6 %



63.6 %



73.0 %



73.5 %



72.8 %



75.5 % Average assets

$ 1,246,989



$ 1,230,249



$ 1,143,879



$ 1,126,663



$ 1,109,986



$ 1,107,670

Average interest-earning assets



1,192,670





1,158,248





1,079,351





1,061,227





1,043,243





1,041,622

Average interest-bearing liabilities



925,812





914,832





871,597





860,421





851,392





855,703

Average shareholders' equity



120,570





127,960





126,955





125,285





123,399





121,859

Shareholders' equity to total assets ratio



9.7 %



9.7 %



10.8 %



11.1 %



11.2 %







Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets (1)



9.6 %



9.6 %



9.9 %



10.2 %



10.3 %

























































Asset Quality Data and Ratios:















































Nonaccrual loans

$ 17,198



$ 12,279



$ 5,441



$ 4,476



$ 7,194









Other real estate owned, net



1,113





1,903





1,679





1,916





2,178









Total nonperforming assets



18,311





14,182





7,120





6,392





9,372









Net charge-offs (recoveries)



(23)





193





166





245





478





1,522

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)



-0.01 %



0.08 %



0.07 %



0.11 %



0.21 %



0.17 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets



1.46 %



1.15 %



0.60 %



0.56 %



0.84 %







Gross loans to total assets



84.3 %



85.0 %



82.0 %



81.6 %



83.8 %







ALL to gross loans



1.22 %



1.14 %



1.05 %



0.82 %



0.80 %







ALL to gross loans, excluding PPP loans (1)



1.29 %



1.20 %



1.05 %



0.82 %



0.80 %







Discounts on acquired loans

$ 1,523



$ 1,640



$ 1,750



$ 1,935



$ 2,886















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation at the end of the Supplemental Financial Data tables that follow.

BAY BANKS OF VIRGINIA, INC.

Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)



























































































As of and for the





As of and for the Three Months Ended



Year Ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020



2020



2020



2019



2019



2019

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)















































Tangible book value per share















































Total shareholders' equity

$ 121,429



$ 119,690



$ 127,402



$ 126,185



$ 124,857









Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (a)(b)



864





970





11,456





11,573





11,697









Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 120,565



$ 118,720



$ 115,946



$ 114,612



$ 113,160









Shares outstanding at end of period



13,342,104





13,334,049





13,346,789





13,261,801





13,334,302









Tangible book value per share

$ 9.04



$ 8.90



$ 8.69



$ 8.64



$ 8.49



























































Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets















































Total assets

$ 1,251,582



$ 1,238,226



$ 1,183,553



$ 1,131,923



$ 1,112,219









Less: intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability on core deposit intangible (a)(b)



864





970





11,456





11,573





11,697









Tangible total assets

$ 1,250,718



$ 1,237,256



$ 1,172,097



$ 1,120,350



$ 1,100,522









Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 120,565



$ 118,720



$ 115,946



$ 114,612



$ 113,160









Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets



9.6 %



9.6 %



9.9 %



10.2 %



10.3 %

























































Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans















































Gross loans

$ 1,054,610



$ 1,052,855



$ 970,195



$ 924,190



$ 931,763









Less: PPP loans



56,788





55,496





—





—





—









Gross loans excluding PPP loans

$ 997,822



$ 997,359



$ 970,195



$ 924,190



$ 931,763









Allowance for loan losses

$ 12,899



$ 12,007



$ 12,007



$ 7,562



$ 7,495









Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans



1.29 %



1.20 %



1.05 %



0.82 %



0.80 %

























































Select noninterest expenses, after-tax basis (ATB)















































Goodwill impairment

$ —



$ 10,374



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Goodwill impairment, ATB (b)(c)



—





9,784





—





—





—





—

Merger-related expenses (MRE)



1,456





—





—





—





—





—

MRE, ATB (b)(d)



1,412





—





—





—





—





—

Weighted average shares outstanding year-to-date, diluted



13,075,761





13,068,598



N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A

Goodwill impairment and MRE, ATB effect on earnings (loss) per diluted share

$ (0.11)



$ (0.75)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



















































Operating return on average assets (annualized)















































Net income (loss)

$ 1,493



$ (8,127)



$ (14)



$ 2,002



$ 1,841



$ 7,058

Add: Goodwill impairment, ATB



—





9,784





—





—





—





—

Add: MRE, ATB



1,412





—





—





—





—





—

Operating net income (loss)

$ 2,905



$ 1,657



$ (14)



$ 2,002



$ 1,841



$ 7,058

Average assets

$ 1,246,989



$ 1,230,249



$ 1,143,879



$ 1,126,663



$ 1,109,986



$ 1,107,670

Operating return on average assets (annualized)



0.93 %



0.54 %



0.00 %



0.71 %



0.66 %



0.64 %

















































Operating return (loss) on average equity (annualized)















































Net income (loss)

$ 1,493



$ (8,127)



$ (14)



$ 2,002



$ 1,841



$ 7,058

Add: Goodwill impairment, ATB



—





9,784





—





—





—





—

Add: MRE, ATB



1,412





—





—





—





—





—

Operating net income (loss)

$ 2,905



$ 1,657



$ (14)



$ 2,002



$ 1,841



$ 7,058

Average shareholders' equity

$ 120,570



$ 127,960



$ 126,955



$ 125,285



$ 123,399



$ 121,859

Operating return (loss) on average equity (annualized)



9.64 %



5.18 %



-0.04 %



6.39 %



5.97 %



5.79 %

















































Operating efficiency ratio















































Total noninterest expense

$ 8,646



$ 17,453



$ 7,308



$ 7,734



$ 7,447



$ 30,402

Less: Goodwill impairment



—





10,374





—





—





—





—

Less: MRE



1,456





—





—





—





—





—

Operating noninterest expense



7,190





7,079





7,308





7,734





7,447





30,402

Net interest income



9,377





8,942





8,622





9,143





9,031





35,333

Noninterest income



2,286





2,194





1,391





1,373





1,200





4,958

Operating efficiency ratio



61.6 %



63.6 %



73.0 %



73.5 %



72.8 %



75.5 %

















































Pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income, excluding goodwill impairment and MRE















































Net income (loss)

$ 1,493



$ (8,127)



$ (14)



$ 2,002



$ 1,841



$ 7,058

Add: Income tax expense (benefit)



655





(217)





(58)





469





448





1,649

Add: Provision for loan losses



869





2,027





2,777





311





495





1,182

Add: Goodwill impairment



—





10,374





—





—





—





—

Add: MRE



1,456





—





—





—





—





—

Pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income, excluding goodwill impairment and MRE

$ 4,473



$ 4,057



$ 2,705



$ 2,782



$ 2,784



$ 9,889





(a) Excludes mortgage servicing rights. (b) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21%. (c) $7.6 million of the $10.4 million goodwill charged-off in the second quarter of 2020 originated as a result of the company's tax-free merger with Virginia BanCorp, Inc. in 2017 and is nondeductible for federal income tax purposes. The remaining $2.8 million of goodwill originated from branch acquisitions from 1994-2000, the basis of which had been fully amortized for income tax purposes, resulting in a deferred tax liability. Due to the goodwill impairment charge, the company recorded an income tax benefit (and reversal of the deferred tax liability) of approximately $590 thousand in the second quarter of 2020. (d) Of the $1,456 thousand of Merger-related expenses incurred in the third quarter of 2020, the company has determined, at this time, that $1,246 thousand is nondeductible for federal income tax purposes.





(1) Set forth above are calculations of each of the non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures included in the Supplemental Financial Data tables. Tangible book value per share, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets ratio, allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans, select noninterest expenses on an after-tax basis, operating return on average assets, operating efficiency ratio, and pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income are supplemental financial measures that are not required nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes tangible book value per share and tangible shareholders' equity to tangible total assets ratios are meaningful because they are measures management uses to assess capital levels. Management believes the ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans, is meaningful because management uses it to assess allowance levels excluding the impact of PPP loans which carry no allowance for loan losses due to the full U.S. government guarantee. Management believes that select noninterest expenses on an after-tax basis, operating return on average assets, operating efficiency ratios, and pre-tax, pre-loan loss provision income, excluding goodwill impairment and Merger-related expenses are meaningful because management uses them to assess the financial performance of the company. Calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

