Bay Bridge Boat Show Producers Award Kent Island High School with Marine Trade Technical Scholarship

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annapolis Boat Shows and Bay Bridge Marina, producers of the Bay Bridge Boat Show have extended their partnership beyond the April 2019 Bay Bridge Boat Show. In support of the Marine Trades Association of Maryland's workforce development initiatives, the Annapolis Boat Shows and Bay Bridge Marina have donated two scholarships to cover the cost of enrollment in Chesapeake College's Introduction to Marine Outboard Engine Systems Course.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Kent Island High School (KIHS) seniors Rudy Rolando Ruiz Bamaca and Jonathan Stiven Alvarez Pérez were awarded the Bay Bridge Boat Show Marine Trade Technical Scholarship at the KIHS' Senior Awards Ceremony. Annapolis Boat Shows' Show Managwe, Sheila Jones presented the award. She noted the show's appreciation of the generous support of KIHS during the Bay Bridge Boat Show, and also of Chesapeake College's continued efforts in developing a Marine Service Technician Program. "It is my honor to present these scholarships to Rudy Ruiz and Jonathan Alvarez," she concluded. "Congratulations to these young men."

The students were required to submit an essay explaining why they would like to pursue a career in the boating industry. Bamaca explained that by pursuing a career in the marine trades, he would be providing a useful service to his community as well as a solid career path for himself. Pérez, on the other hand, took a more technical approach by citing his belief and understanding of the functionality of a boat engine and how the related systems will help him achieve his goal of ultimately designing boats.

The Annapolis Boat Shows are dedicated to supporting the local community, and the maritime industry. "We feel lucky to live and work on the Chesapeake Bay and know that our boat shows not only provide economic impact to the community as a whole, but can provide such a personal impact like college scholarships," says President Paul Jacobs.

To learn more about the Annapolis Boat Shows legacy and impact, join the celebration this October in Annapolis for the United States Powerboat Show on October 3-6, 2019 and the 50th United States Sailboat Show on October 10-14, 2019.

For more information visit AnnapolisBoatShows.com or contact Show Director, Sheila Jones at sheila@annapolisboatshows.com

Press Contact: Kira Remy, kremy@symmetry.agency

SOURCE Annapolis Boat Shows

Related Links

http://AnnapolisBoatShows.com

