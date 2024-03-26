Bay City Brewing Co. Announces Distribution Deal with Karl Strauss

San Diego Craft Brewery Launches in Major Grocery Stores, Bars and Retail Locations Throughout Southern California

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay City Brewing Co. , a leading craft brewery based in San Diego, California is proud to announce a distribution agreement with Karl Strauss Brewing Company, a pioneer in the San Diego craft beer scene. This partnership marks a significant achievement for Bay City Brewing, reflecting the culmination of relentless effort and commitment by the entire team in San Diego.

"This partnership with Karl Strauss is not just a milestone for Bay City Brewing; it's a leap towards realizing our vision of growth and reaching more beer enthusiasts across Southern California," said Chad Robley, co-owner of Bay City Brewing Company. "It's a testament to our team's hard work and the quality of our craft. We're excited to introduce our unique line of beers to new communities."

With this deal, Bay City Brewing will broaden its horizons beyond San Diego, targeting expansion into key Southern California markets including Orange County, Los Angeles, and the Inland Empire. This move will make Bay City's acclaimed beers available off-premise in major grocery stores, thanks to Karl Strauss' extensive distribution network.

"Bay City Brewing is eager to bring its beloved beer selections to bars, restaurants, and retail locations throughout Southern California with Karl Strauss's support," said Greg Anderson, co-owner of Bay City Brewing Company. "This expansion signifies a new chapter in Bay City Brewing's journey, promising to bring its passion for craft brewing to a broader audience."

Bay City brews will start to appear on grocery store shelves and in restaurants throughout Southern California in April. For more information about Bay City Brewing Co. and our beers, visit https://baycitybrewingco.com/beer/ .

About Bay City Brewing Co.

Bay City Brewing Co. is a leading craft brewery based in San Diego, California, known for its innovative brewing techniques and commitment to quality. Founded in 2015 by Greg Anderson and Benjamin Dubois, Bay City Brewing Company produces over a dozen craft beers, including seasonal options. In 2020, Bay City opened their East Village location, featuring a Tasting Room plus a rooftop bar which commands panoramic views of the San Diego skyline. Bay City Brewing Co was recently recognized by San Diego Business Journal as one of San Diego's top five fastest-growing private businesses in 2023.

