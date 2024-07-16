Bay City Electric Works and Power Systems West to Join Forces

PORTLAND, Ore., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Systems West (PSW) and Bay City Electric Works (BCEW) are combining to become one of the largest backup power generation providers throughout the western United States. The new partnership will be official on July 31, 2024.

Together, BCEW and PSW will provide excellent service coverage, learn from industry best practices, and bring together a shared vision for meeting the region's backup power supply needs. BCEW and PSW will continue to serve the West, Northwest, and Rocky Mountain regions as Authorized KOHLER Energy Distributors and Service Providers and will work to leverage all resources to enhance market coverage. The KOHLER area of responsibility includes 11 states: California, Oregon, Colorado, Washington, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Hawaii, and Alaska.

"These two highly focused, passionate organizations are a great match on core values, strategy, culture, and territory alignment," said Brad Lyons, President of Power Systems West. "Together we've been operating in industrial power generation for over 160 years. We now represent KOHLER Power Systems across a combined 11-state territory. This gives us the opportunity to focus our resources, share best practices, and make strategic future investments to better serve our customers."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Power Systems West and look forward to the power of our combined Teams to keep the power on in our 11-state region," said Rod Lee, President of Bay City Electric Works.

Both companies are authorized distributors and service providers of KOHLER Power Systems. From diesel and gaseous generators to transfer switches, switchgear, controls and all related accessories, KOHLER ensures every part of your power system is engineered to work together.

PSW has operated since 1955 and specializes in the sales, service, and parts distribution of industrial power products for the Northwest and Rocky Mountain regions. There are PSW service centers in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Colorado.

BCEW is a family-owned California company that has operated since 1932. Like PSW, their sole focus in business is power generation and distribution.

All PSW and BCEW locations will remain fully staffed and operational.

Together, BCEW, PSW, and KOHLER Power Systems are combining all their resources to provide a wider range of excellent and reliable service. This is a promising new chapter for backup power generation and service in the region.

For more information, contact Adrian Lee, Marketing Coordinator PSW/BCEW, at [email protected]

SOURCE Power Systems West