Bay Crest Partners Re-Orients Fixed-Income Business

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Crest Partners LLC made three senior hires in the last quarter of 2018 to bolster its fixed-income business. The 11-person fixed-income division, headed by Jesse Kwon, secured the services of buy-side specialists Tadeusz (Ted) Jachowicz and Jatin Dewanwala, along with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) veteran Greg Hackett.

Mr. Jachowicz and Mr. Dewanwala ran hedge fund manager Metacapital Management's structured credit effort prior to joining Bay Crest Partners. Together, they managed portfolios of Commercial MBS (CMBS), Residential MBS (RMBS), Asset-Backed Securities, Specialty Finance Equities and Distressed Municipal Securities.

Mr. Hackett joins Bay Crest following five years at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), where he headed the firm's CMBS and CRE debt financing business. He spearheaded the development of that business and turned it into one of the largest financing platforms for the sector.

"We are very excited to grow the Bay Crest platform. We are confident that these key hires will increase the strength of our fixed income business in a truly meaningful way," commented William Mulligan and Anthony Riccio, the two founders of Bay Crest Partners.

Over the second half of 2018, Bay Crest has made moves to re-orient the fixed-income business to better serve clients and expand the range of services offered. Mr. Kwon, a buy-side veteran himself, is reinvigorating Bay Crest's fixed-income effort by making key hires that will help improve the team's bandwidth while also significantly increasing the team's specialty credit expertise.

Bay Crest is making significant investments in data and technology to develop modern analytics that will not only help the team operate with high efficiency but also assist in providing clients with real-time, data-driven insights on securities and portfolios.

"We are extremely happy about adding Ted, Jatin and Greg to the team," said Mr. Kwon. "Each one of them brings a unique skill set and business experience that we strongly feel will help us best serve our clients' needs. We're looking forward to achieving those goals with these three as integral drivers behind that effort."

Media Contact:

Maureen McNicholas

media@baycrestpartners.com

baycrestpartners.com

SOURCE Bay Crest Partners LLC

Related Links

http://baycrestpartners.com

