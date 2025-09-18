Bay FC and City and County of San Francisco Break Ground on Sports Performance Center on Treasure Island

San Francisco's first professional women's sports training facility will feature

three core training fields and is scheduled to open ahead of Bay FC's 2027 season

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey joined Bay FC Defender Abby Dahlkemper, Bay FC Co-Chair and Sixth Street Co-Founding Partner Alan Waxman, Bay FC Board Member and Sixth Street Managing Director Jenny Walsh, Bay Collective CEO Kay Cossington, and Bay FC Co-Founders and U.S. Women's National Team Legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Aly Wagner, and Danielle Slaton today to break ground on Bay FC's new state-of-the-art Sports Performance Center on Treasure Island. The groundbreaking marks a significant milestone in the club's ongoing commitment to be a global sports franchise and innovative leader across women's sports.

Built and created specifically for women athletes, Bay FC's world-class Sports Performance Center will be one of a few purpose-built training facilities for women's sports in the United States and home to Bay FC's players, coaches, and football operations staff. B-roll footage and additional photos of today's groundbreaking are accessible here. For renderings of the Sports Performance Center, click here.

"Sports are helping drive San Francisco's recovery. And just like San Franciscans show up for our teams, Bay FC has consistently shown up for our city," said Mayor Daniel Lurie. "With this training ground, Bay FC is bringing their team another step closer to their San Francisco fans. As mayor, I want every organization in San Francisco committed to helping our communities—and this team is a shining example."

"This is a defining moment not just for Bay FC and women's soccer in the Bay Area, but for professional women's sports in the United States," said Alan Waxman, Bay FC Co-Chair and Sixth Street Co-Founding Partner and CEO. "Treasure Island will be more than just a home for our team—it will be a hub for the community and an inspiring space for the next generation of women athletes. As we enter the next chapter in our journey, our Performance Center will establish us as a leading global sports franchise. I want to thank the City and County of San Francisco, its elected officials, and its workers for helping us make history."

"Laying the foundation for our new training facility marks the start of a new era for all of us at Bay FC," said Bay FC Defender Abby Dahlkemper. "This facility reflects not just the vision and ambition of this club, but just how far professional women's soccer has come and where it's headed. Having a facility built specifically for our club will ensure that we can train, grow, and recover exactly the way we need to. I am so excited for the next chapter in our journey and the opportunity to continue inspiring the next generation of athletes across the Bay Area."

Bay FC's Sports Performance Center will serve as a hub for players, coaches, and football operations staff, featuring three training fields, dedicated sports facilities, and top-notch resources to help athletes reach and maintain peak performance. Built on 8.5 acres of the 40 acres designated for sports use on Treasure Island, the privately funded project is designed to both elevate professional soccer and strengthen local sports opportunities as part of the island's broader redevelopment.

"I have seen world-class facilities all over the world, however, Bay FC's new Performance Center will be setting a new benchmark for women's professional football globally," said Bay Collective CEO Kay Cossington. "Our players deserve a facility that reflects their talent and ambition. Empowering female athletes has been my lifelong mission, and now women's soccer is taking its next leap that will set higher standards and achieve milestones that will shape the future of the sport."

The remaining sports-dedicated land will continue to support existing youth programs, ensuring alignment with Bay FC's commitment to community impact. By integrating with nearby youth and recreational facilities, the Performance Center will also provide an ideal setting for soccer clinics, community events, and activities that connect athletes and fans across the Bay Area.

"Bay FC's Sports Performance Center is a landmark investment in both women's sports and the future of Treasure Island," said Supervisor Matt Dorsey. "This project reflects San Francisco's commitment to excellence and opportunity, and will stand as a world-class home for athletes while also strengthening community connections across the Bay Area. I'm proud to celebrate this milestone and excited for the inspiration and economic vitality Bay FC will bring to District 6 and our city."

The Performance Center is part of Treasure Island's ongoing revitalization, contributing to the transformation of the former 1939 Golden Gate International Exposition site and longtime U.S. Naval base into a sustainable, mixed-use neighborhood featuring housing, retail, office space, and a community plaza for events and activities. Bay FC's investment in Treasure Island will further boost economic activity, supporting San Francisco's long-term growth.

Bay FC will continue to expand partnerships with the broader Treasure Island community. As part of today's groundbreaking ceremony, Bay FC recognized and reaffirmed its commitment to Life Learning Academy, a Treasure Island-based nonprofit and public high school that offers a range of youth programming, including housing services. Bay FC will build upon this partnership by continuing to host Life Learning Academy students as interns, in addition to collaborating on a health and wellness platform for the school. Earlier this month, Bay FC also teamed up with Treasure Island-based Pacific House Gin to introduce Bay FC Poppy, a limited-edition gin inspired by the club's dedication to the region.

Bay FC has partnered with award-winning design firm Olson Kundig to serve as the architect of record for the Performance Center, and with Devcon Construction Inc., a Proud Partner of Bay FC, to lead this project. With sweeping 360-degree views of San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the East Bay, the facility will redefine what it means to support athletes both on and off the pitch. The design blends athletic performance with recovery and resources, ensuring that investments support athletes' long-term success, including career development, educational resources, and business training. Bay FC has worked with the City of San Francisco, the Treasure Island Development Authority, and the City Administrator's Office to ensure that the Performance Center integrates into the island's recreational landscape, strengthening community ties and creating opportunities for youth engagement.

