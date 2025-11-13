Bay Law Injury Attorneys Awards First-Ever Veteran Tiny Home to Las Vegas Air Force Veteran Edwin Santiago-Colon

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Law Injury Attorneys has awarded the keys to its first-ever Veteran Tiny Home to U.S. Air Force veteran Edwin Santiago-Colon, marking a milestone Veterans Day celebration and a new model for community-driven housing solutions in Southern Nevada.

The Bayramoglu Family and Bay Law Injury Attorneys gives their first student-built tiny home to US Air Force Veteran Edwin Santiago-Colon during the Veterans Day Celebration at the Leatherneck Club in Las Vegas, NV.

Born in Puerto Rico and raised in the Bronx, Santiago-Colon served more than seven years in the U.S. Air Force, deploying at least five times, including three tours to Iraq. After leaving the military, he spent over two decades battling addiction, survived being shot five times, served federal time on a conspiracy charge, and experienced four years of on-and-off homelessness in Las Vegas before entering treatment and rebuilding his life. He now has nearly four years of continuous sobriety and works for The Salvation Army helping homeless veterans secure housing, benefits, and services.

"As an Air Force veteran living with PTSD who spent years on and off the streets, I never imagined I would have a safe home of my own," said Edwin Santiago-Colon. "This Tiny Home gives me peace when I lay my head down at night. It means my mom can finally visit, my dog has a yard, and I can keep showing up for other veterans from a place of stability instead of survival."

The 399-square-foot fully furnished Tiny Home was built from the ground up by local high school students through the Shop Class program under the mentorship of professional tradespeople. Bay Law Injury Attorneys led the initiative, coordinating partners, funding, and wraparound support so that the home is not just a structure, but a long-term platform for stability, financial independence, and continued service to others.

"Our commitment to Southern Nevada extends far beyond the courtroom," said Deniz Bayramoglu, Managing Attorney at Bay Law Injury Attorneys. "Edwin's story shows the reality for far too many veterans, years of sacrifice, trauma, addiction, homelessness, and then a long climb back. If a veteran who is working every day to help others still can't access safe, stable housing, that is a community problem. This Tiny Home is Bay Law's promise that we're going to be part of the solution."

The home will be permanently placed on a lot donated by JAG Development, turning a student-built Tiny Home into deeded housing for Santiago-Colon.

"Being able to donate the lot and support Bay Law's vision was an easy 'yes' for us," said Jeff of JAG Development. "This isn't just about real estate, it's about creating a permanent place of safety and pride for a veteran who has fought hard to turn his life around."

In addition to the home itself, Santiago-Colon will receive ongoing support from a coalition of community partners, including mentorship in budgeting and homeownership, assistance navigating VA and local benefits, and continued peer support as he expands his outreach to other veterans experiencing homelessness.

Bay Law Injury Attorneys and its partners intend to use this first Tiny Home as a proof of concept for future veteran housing and workforce development initiatives that combine trades education with permanent housing solutions.

