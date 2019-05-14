Bay Materials Announces Significant Facilities Expansion

FREMONT, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Materials LLC, the market leaders in high performance thermoformable plastic materials for orthodontic clear aligner therapy, today announced that it is expanding its Fremont headquarters and manufacturing plant by over 100% to meet rising global demand for its products.

Clear aligner therapy (CAT) today is a multi-billion-dollar industry and continues to grow rapidly worldwide, gaining in popularity among the orthodontic industry and consumers. Bay Material's new and innovative Zendura® FLX aligner material, as well as its line of other Zendura brand products, are playing a key role in that growth.

"We're investing heavily in the people, equipment and other resources required to help better meet the unique plastic material needs of the fast-growing orthodontic clear aligner therapy market," said Ray Stewart PhD, CEO and founder of Bay Materials. "Our production volume doubled in 2018 and we're projecting it will more than double again in the coming 12 months. Our production capacity and our employee base all need to keep pace with this rapid growth for demand for our products."

Bay Materials moved its headquarters and plant to its current Fremont location in 2015. It supplies its plastic materials to companies that manufacture and market orthodontic clear aligners and retainers worldwide, as well as to orthodontic labs and orthodontists.

About Bay Materials

Bay Materials, founded in 2000, is a Silicon Valley-based polymer materials company engaged in manufacturing and marketing advanced materials for the orthodontic industry. Its Zendura brand of material is widely regarded as the best commercially available clear thermoplastic material for fabricating orthodontic clear aligners and post-treatment retainers.

Bay Materials also provides materials-intensive product development services for select companies. For more information on Bay Materials, visit the Bay Materials website at www.baymaterials.com. For more information on Zendura products, visit the Zendura Dental website at www.zenduradental.com.

For further information contact:

Chip Hennen

650.566.0800 x313

chennen@baymaterials.com

SOURCE Bay Materials

Related Links

www.baymaterials.com

