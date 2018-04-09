Bay Microsystems Announces OEM Agreement with Penguin Computing

Based on Bay Microsystems existing capabilities, including those of its Max Data Xchange®(MaxDX™), Penguin Computing will now be able to provide ~25X faster transfer of or access to distributed data than traditional methods, enabling customers to unleash the value of their distributed data assets while maximizing existing compute, storage, and network resources. Customers will be able to streamline distributed workflows, achieve faster time-to-insight with their data while lowering operational costs.

This functionality will be especially valuable to Penguin Computing customers who leverage geographically dispersed data, face latency issues, use collaboration across the globe, and use a variety of complex data types, including rich, 4K quality data used in the media and entertainment industry.

"Media and Entertainment organizations face challenges accessing and managing large and often geographically-dispersed data during the production process. These technology barriers can lead to lost money and time," said Terry L. Smith, Senior Director, Advanced Solutions Group, Penguin Computing. "By joining forces with Bay Microsystems, we can provide access to remote data as though it were local, enabling media and entertainment companies to speed production and delivery while improving collaboration and reducing data processing times."

Bay Microsystems has a track record of integrating transparently into existing workflows and successfully deploying information sharing platforms with unprecedented performance. The underlying techniques, traditionally only available in super computing and HPC infrastructures, are now being made available for media and entertainment applications. Traditional performance issues associated with moving or processing data over distance are eliminated to provide a transformational workflow experience and unparalleled service improvements for data replication, data migration, disaster recovery, remote editing, collaboration over distance, and data movement in and out of public, private, and hybrid clouds.

"For over a decade, Bay Microsystems has enabled the U.S. Government to securely and predictably move extremely large amounts of data around the globe or access and process it remotely to achieve its mission objectives," said Harry Carr, CEO and President for Bay Microsystems. "Bay Microsystems and Penguin Computing's integrated solution will provide media and entertainment customers a powerful capability to unify their global operations in an unprecedented way. They will be able to gain significant performance improvements and derive economic benefits from operational efficiencies and elevation of user experience, regardless of the location of their data, storage, or computing power."

About Bay Microsystems, Inc.

Bay Microsystems delivers innovative technology to enhance the value of data for commercial enterprises while fueling mission agility within the government. Our proven, unique solutions provide the means to collaborate across regional or even global teams with increased productivity, revenue and operational efficiencies by taking the distance out of data. Visit https://www.baymicrosystems.com/solutions/ for more information.

Bay Microsystems, Max Data Xchange, MaxDX, MaxDX Manager and MaxDX Sync are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bay Microsystems, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

