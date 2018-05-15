Bay Microsystems Moves 1 Petabyte Across Country in Just over 23 Hours

"Since 2006, Bay Microsystems has helped the U.S. Government with global information sharing platforms for large amounts of mission-critical data," said Steve Wallo, Vice President of Sales Engineering for Bay Microsystems. "We have repeatedly shown our capability to move data predictably. We have transferred 100 terabytes (TB) between our California and Maryland offices over 10G WAN in about 23 hours. Now we have moved a PB of data in a similar timeframe across 100G WAN. Our technology has linear scalability with larger data sets and network links. Built on such proven technologies, our products lead to a new level of integration, scalability, and performance for both commercial and government customers."

The most notable aspect of this achievement is the utilization of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS), generally available hardware/software and industry-standard protocols. The resulting unified data platform is not optimized specifically for file transfer applications, yet it achieves optimal, predictable and repeatable performance for a variety of workflows leveraging existing resources.

Today's businesses require the access to and movement of vast amounts of geographically dispersed data to generate valuable data products and actionable decisions. Bay Microsystems' solutions overcome traditional performance issues associated with handling data over distance to provide a transformational workflow experience and unparalleled service improvements for data replication, data migration, disaster recovery, remote editing, collaboration over distance, and data movement in and out of public, private, and hybrid clouds. Some example use cases include: Media & Entertainment – richer production capability by remote editing of content; Financial Services – in-place analytics through a common information sharing platform; Healthcare/Life Science – management of large datasets for AI engines to deliver data-driven healthcare; and Oil & Gas – expedient data collection/processing to enable viability of a well before expensive exploration and extraction.

About Bay Microsystems, Inc.

Bay Microsystems delivers innovative technology to enhance the value of data for commercial enterprises while fueling mission agility within the government. Our proven, unique solutions provide the means to collaborate across regional or even global teams with increased productivity, revenue and operational efficiencies by taking the distance out of data. Visit https://www.baymicrosystems.com/solutions/ for more information.

Bay Microsystems, Max Data Xchange, MaxDX, MaxDX Manager and MaxDX Sync are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bay Microsystems, Inc. Any other trademark is the property of its respective owner.

