Bay Path University to Expand Access to Mental Health Counseling

LONGMEADOW, Mass., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students at Bay Path University will have a new resource for mental health counseling this fall, thanks to a partnership announced today with social impact startup Uwill. The initiative, designed to expand access to mental health services, will enable students to communicate with licensed counselors via video, chat, or message.

"Caring for the whole student is of critical importance to Bay Path, and we're pleased to offer expanded mental health care and options to all of our students, regardless of their physical proximity to campus or current COVID restrictions," said Bay Path University Dean of Students Anne Chapdelaine. "Not only will counseling be more accessible to our entire student body, but it will also allow our students almost immediate access to professional counselors that reflect the diversity of experiences and backgrounds that make up the Bay Path community."

The new program responds to an increase in demand for campus mental health support that predates the pandemic: in the past year, up to 60 percent of college students reported experiencing significant anxiety. Over the past few months, the pandemic has only exacerbated this challenge for colleges and universities: according to recent research, eight in 10 students have seen their mental health negatively affected since the outbreak of COVID-19.

"From the campus closures this spring to the protests against systemic racism over the summer, college students have been on the front lines of a challenging, stressful -- and often traumatic -- six months," said Uwill CEO Michael London. "This is about putting those same students in the drivers' seat when it comes to mental health support, and removing the stigmas that too often create barriers to the counseling and guidance students need to succeed in their college journey."

Designed to empower students by enabling them to evaluate and select mental health professionals of their choosing, Uwill is the only secure teletherapy platform to offer a full suite of communication modalities, including chat, video, and messaging. The company recently secured a $3.25 million financing led by Run-DMC founder Darryl McDaniels, as well as edtech industry leaders, including: Bright Horizons CEO Stephen Kramer and Princeton Review founder John Katzman.

About Uwill

Uwill is transforming campus mental health by facilitating best-in-class, on-demand counseling for college students. The company's platform, rooted in sophisticated machine learning technology, provides a secure solution for experienced mental health professionals to connect with students through all modalities of teletherapy, including video, message, chat and phone.

About Bay Path University

Bay Path University was founded in 1897. With locations in Longmeadow (main), East Longmeadow (Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center), Springfield (MA), Sturbridge (MA), and Concord (MA), Bay Path's innovative program offerings include traditional undergraduate degrees for women, The American Women's College, the first all-women, all-online accredited bachelor's degree programs in the country; over 30 graduate programs for women and men, including doctoral degrees; and Strategic Alliances, offering professional development courses for individuals and organizations. Bay Path's goal is to give students confidence in the fundamentals of their chosen field, the curiosity to question the ordinary, the leadership to show initiative, and the desire to make a difference.

SOURCE Uwill