Bay State Milling Company Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

QUINCY, Mass., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay State Milling Company is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies.

Best Managed Companies

The 2026 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. This year's class is making bold investments in digital transformation, including AI capabilities, and demonstrates the ability to drive sustainable growth and maintain resilience during times of volatility. These organizations are built on a foundation of trust and reflect a sense of purpose that fosters connections with their employees, customers, and communities.

Bay State Milling Company also earned the distinction of Gold Honoree — companies that have been recognized as a Best Managed Company for four to six years — reflecting consistent achievement and a commitment to ongoing development and growth.

"Bay State Milling is honored to be recognized as a Gold Honoree, it reflects our ongoing commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and putting our customers and employees at the heart of everything we do." said Peter Levangie, President and CEO of Bay State Milling Company. "It's validation of the strategic investments we've made in our business and in our people— to build a company that can scale, adapt, and thrive in an ever-changing market."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of independent judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent evaluation process. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Bay State Milling Company

Bay State Milling Company is a family-owned ingredient innovator with more than 125 years of milling experience. Bay State Milling sits at the intersection of agriculture, nutrition, and food innovation with a large ingredient portfolio that includes wheat, ancient grains, edible seeds, purity protocol oats and, most notably, unique nutrient-dense varietals. We are guided by a simple belief: food should nourish people and communities.

Bay State Milling is on a mission to provide accessible, sustainable, and nutrient-dense food ingredients like HealthSense® High Fiber Wheat Flour and SowNaked® Mindfully Farmed Oats. This relentless pursuit of better has spanned five generations of family ownership and continues to evolve as we and the foods we eat, change. We're here to build a better food system, from the ground up.

Contact

Krista Martin

Bay State Milling Company

978-479-2415

[email protected]

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

SOURCE Bay State Milling