BAY VIEW CHIROPRACTIC INTRODUCES PROCEDURES FOR BUILDING MUSCLE, BURNING FAT AND ELIMINATING INCONTINENCE WITHOUT PAIN OR DOWNTIME

Attendees can demo the procedures during complimentary Nov. 7 launch event

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to painful recovery and long downtime! Bay View Chiropractic, one of the area's premier providers of chiropractic care, is introducing cutting-edge, non-invasive treatments to rebuild strength, improve muscle function and burn fat. Patients can experience these new treatments at a complimentary launch event, Thursday, Nov. 7.

EmSculpt NEO is cutting-edge technology in muscle and core strengthening, that helps those with back pain, abdominal separation, or post-pregnancy recovery, as well as individuals looking to tone muscles and burn fat. Using gentle muscle activation combined with radiofrequency heat, EmSculpt NEO targets the abdomen, buttocks, arms, or thighs in just a 30-minutes session. Four treatments of EmSculpt NEO, over four weeks, are comparable to 12-16 weeks of a high intensity, interval training (HIIT) program.

For those struggling with pelvic floor issues, the EmSella chair offers a non-invasive way to restore pelvic floor strength and address conditions like urinary incontinence for both men and women . In just 30 minutes, EmSella induces the same muscle contractions as 11,000 Kegel exercises. The treatment strengthens the pelvic floor, aiding in recovery from pelvic weakness caused by aging or childbirth. Most patients notice improvement after six sessions, with no downtime required.

"I'm thrilled to provide these game-changing procedures that help improve the quality of my patients' lives," says Dr. Fritz. "They are noninvasive -- patients remain fully clothed and can walk in and walk out in 30 minutes with NO downtime . Those seeking relief from muscle-related issues, incontinence, and even those who want to enhance their physique can benefit from these devices."

Bay View Chiropractic uses a holistic, patient-centered approach to provide a wide array of cutting-edge treatment options to address musculoskeletal issues. From neck and back pain to headaches and posture correction, Dr. Fritz tailors each treatment plan to meet individual needs of each patient.

You can learn more about these non-invasive technologies, during a complimentary event, 3-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 3116 S Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee. Attendees will enjoy champagne, appetizers, live demos and exclusive discounts on procedures. Call 414-295-6045 to reserve your spot. For more info on Bay View Chiropractic, log on to: www.bayviewmkechiro.com

SOURCE Bay View Chiropractic