Baya Systems Expands Through Partnership with IPro Silicon IP Ltd.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baya Systems, a leader in system IP technology for intelligent single-die and multi-die compute systems, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with IPro Silicon IP Ltd. This collaboration is aimed at expanding Baya Systems' reach into the global market, specifically entering the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions.

Baya Systems' innovative technology empowers designers to rapidly analyze, develop, optimize, and deploy complex silicon systems. By simplifying the development process, mitigating risk with software-driven design and versatile unified fabric approach, Baya Systems enables the creation of highly energy-efficient data movement for heterogeneous and intelligent compute architectures across single-die SoCs and multi-chiplet systems.

The partnership with IPro Silicon IP Ltd. will allow Baya Systems to scale its groundbreaking technology across new global markets. IPro, a leading supplier of custom processors, security solutions, and neuromorphic intelligence, will help facilitate Baya Systems' entry into the EMEA region, leveraging its vast network and expertise.

Mauro Diamant, General Manager of IPro Silicon IP Ltd., added: "At IPro, we are committed to helping our partners reach new heights of innovation. Working alongside leading vendors like SiFive, Xiphera, and Baya Systems allows us to offer customizable, secure, and highly advanced solutions. This partnership represents a significant step forward in empowering designers and developers with next-generation technology."

With IPro's extensive experience and expertise across a variety of IP disciplines—including processors, connectivity, advanced memory systems, security, machine learning, and automotive platforms—the partnership is poised to deliver breakthrough innovations to the global marketplace.

Nandan Nayampally, Chief Commercial Officer of Baya Systems, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating: "Expanding into the EMEA market is a great next step for Baya Systems as we scale our technology globally. IPro unlocks new opportunities and brings our high-performance, customizable fabric solutions to a new geography. We are excited to collaborate with IPro to drive innovation and deliver impactful solutions to our customers worldwide."

About Baya Systems

Baya Systems is accelerating the next wave of foundational chiplet-based, high-performance and modular semiconductor systems technologies to accelerate intelligent compute everywhere. Baya Systems was named for the Baya bird, aka the weaver, renowned for constructing cohesive nests from various materials. This approach mirrors Baya Systems' integrated and efficient solutions from diverse components, and its mission to allow best-of-breed compute, communication and I/O components to be used together with the promise of improving performance, yield, reusability/composability and cost of development. Baya Systems is backed by leading investors Matrix Partners and Intel Capital. For more information visit https://bayasystems.com.

About IPro Silicon IP Ltd.

IPro Silicon IP Ltd. represents leading IP vendors and provides cutting-edge technology solutions for customizable processors, security, connectivity, and neuromorphic intelligence. IPro partners with leading innovators to drive technological excellence across industries.

