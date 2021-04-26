Bayard Advertising Adds Adam Feigenbaum to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard Advertising, a full-service recruitment insights, marketing and communications company, today announced the appointment of Adam Feigenbaum to its Board of Directors. Mr. Feigenbaum is a seasoned executive in the talent acquisition industry, having held multiple leadership roles at iCIMS over the course of nearly two decades. His appointment follows the acquisition of Bayard by Shamrock Capital in January 2021.

"We are thrilled to have Adam join our Board of Directors," said Louis Naviasky, Bayard CEO. "Adam not only brings tremendous industry experience and relationships, but he has deep knowledge of how technology and data are affecting the talent acquisition process given his career in the enterprise recruiting software space. His insights and expertise will be extremely valuable as we continue to evolve our offering in a rapidly changing environment."

"Adam will be instrumental in ensuring that Bayard meets the needs of its clients while continuing on its strong growth trajectory," said Laura Held, Partner at Shamrock Capital. "Adam has a proven track record of delivering top-notch customer experiences in the recruitment industry, with particular expertise in go-to-market alignment and strategic planning, and we look forward to working with him on various growth and operational initiatives."

Before joining the Bayard board, Mr. Feigenbaum most recently served as Chief Customer Officer of iCIMS, a role he held for ten years during a period of rapid growth and expansion at iCIMS. His leadership experience in building and evolving marketing, sales, and services operations will bring valued, strategic perspectives to this next phase of growth at Bayard. Mr. Feigenbaum is also a Founding Board Member of the Rutgers Business School Center for Women in Business, which works in partnership with companies and organizations to remove barriers, build communities, and empower women with the confidence and skills to succeed as business leaders.

"This is a special time to team up with Bayard and Shamrock on what promises to be an exciting journey for the business," said Adam Feigenbaum. "Having known and worked with Bayard for many years as a partner, I appreciate their client-centric approach and the undeniable results they deliver. The vision that both Shamrock and Bayard have for this space is as impressive as it is progressive, and I am thrilled to partner with this team as they realize their game-changing potential as a strategic partner to talent acquisition and talent management leaders."

