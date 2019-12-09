Bayard Advertising Agency Adds Yet Another Industry Leader - Hires Mitch Gerson

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard Advertising Agency, Inc., a full-service digital advertising agency focused on recruitment advertising, enrollment and employment branding, is excited to announce the addition of Mitch Gerson as Vice President, Business Development.

Mitch began his career at Bernard Hodes Group, having run his own sub-division for over 16 years within the agency. It was there that he flourished, building a career there that afforded him the opportunity to work with a number of Fortune 100 companies, including familiar names such as Campbell Soup Company, PetSmart, ADP, CVS Health, L-Brands, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Hasbro Toys, Kelly Services, Pace University (enrollment), Columbia University (enrollment), and many others.

During his 20 years in the industry, Mitch has also spent a number of years at both TMP Worldwide and Recruitics. He has become well-known for his award-winning and unconventional thinking over the course of this career in the EMA, CEA, and related organizations, garnering recognition for top professional team, personal creativity, and campaigns.

"I genuinely enjoy helping people and have always appreciated a good client challenge. There's nothing more satisfying to me than helping my client succeed, affording them the opportunity to be the hero for their respective companies. I'm so excited and humbled to have the opportunity to join the incredibly successful team at Bayard," Mitch commented.

With his take-charge, roll-up-your-sleeves (he literally does roll them up each day!) approach to the challenges businesses face every day, he's been a valuable asset in consistently solving his clients' complex needs across verticals.

Mitch will be working closely with the executive team, and Bayard CEO, Louis Naviasky, who welcomed him by adding, "Upon meeting Mitch, I was incredibly impressed by his knowledge and passion for the complexities of talent attraction. At Bayard, we pride ourselves on having smart dedicated people and I am delighted to be able to add Mitch into that mix."

When Mitch is not helping clients, he's likely to be spending time with his two children & wife, going on more amusement park rides than he probably should. He also enjoys his home video game & pinball arcade that he's built in his basement (including a full-sized Skeeball Machine.)

Please take a moment to welcome Mitch to the team.

CONTACT:

Zachery Tweddell

Senior Director, Marketing & Employer Brand

ZacheryT@bayardad.com

1430 Broadway, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10018

212.228.9400 x241

www.bayardad.com

SOURCE Bayard Advertising Agency, Inc.

