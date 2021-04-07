Bayard Advertising Hires Industry Veteran Nick Galullo as VP of Business Development

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard Advertising Agency, Inc., a full-service digital brand agency, is pleased to announce the addition of Nick Galullo as Vice President, Business Development. In his new role, Nick will join the sales organization and focus on continued growth, expansion of services, and improved client experience.

Nick has been working in the recruitment advertising space since 2001 when he joined Monster.com. During his time at Monster, he worked primarily with Fortune 500 organizations, such as UnitedHealth Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Best Buy, CNO Services PLC and Mutual of Omaha to help them make the transition from print ads to internet-based recruiting.

Nick's exceptional ability to listen to his clients, uncover business issues, and develop strategic solutions centered around client needs has been key in rounding out twenty years of helping organizations save money while competing for the best talent. His passion for building strong client relationships and investment in their success is apparent and is reflected in his work.

"Nick's extensive experience in the recruitment marketing space, as well as his client-focused perspective and ability to forge solid relationships with clients, will be invaluable at Bayard. His expertise is unparalleled, and we're truly thrilled to have him on our team," remarked Louis Naviasky, CEO at Bayard.

Nick currently resides in Indianapolis with his wife of 24 years, Jennifer, and his daughter. His hobbies include golf, music, and spending time with friends and family.

Nick will work closely with all the teams at Bayard to ensure that we continue to provide strategic solutions focused on improving our clients' ability to hire great people. Congratulations to Nick on his new role at Bayard.

To learn more about Bayard Advertising, click here.

CONTACT:

Zachery Tweddell

Senior Director, Marketing & Employer Brand

[email protected]

1430 Broadway, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10018

212.228.9400 x241

SOURCE Bayard Advertising Agency, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bayardad.com

