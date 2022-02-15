Bayard Advertising, Inc. has been named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based digital agency Bayard announces it has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program. This is the sixth consecutive year Bayard has been named to the list.

Bayard's team of experts provides recruitment marketing, talent insights, and employer branding services to organizations in the U.S. and beyond. For nearly 100 years, Bayard has been a pioneer in the field, working with transportation, retail, hospitality, food service, healthcare, and technology companies to find and hire talent. In today's uniquely challenging market, Bayard's powerful digital marketing strategies have been instrumental in helping the agency's clients fill employment gaps and not only achieve, but exceed their hiring and retention goals.

"We are incredibly proud of the best-in-class digital marketing team that we've built over the years," said Phil Roberts, Senior Advertising Director at Bayard. "Google is a critical piece of the strategic plans that we've executed for our partners, and as a Premier Partner, we will continue working hard to deliver the highest ROI and optimization for clients across industries."

This month, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program . The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online," said Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing.

Bayard is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program . This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

"This recognition is an incredible honor and a testament to our expertise in search and digital marketing," said Michael Halperin, Chief Strategy Officer, at Bayard. "We are grateful for our continued partnership with Google and look forward to another successful year together."

For more information about Bayard and to explore the company's full range of offerings, visit https://bayardad.com/ .

About Bayard

Since 1923, Bayard has been a pioneer in the recruitment marketing space. With a focus on innovation, Bayard partners with employers across multiple industries, including transportation and logistics, healthcare, retail, and food service, to engage and acquire the most qualified and diverse candidates. As a full-service agency, Bayard helps companies achieve their hiring goals through proven, cost-effective methods that deliver high ROI. Bayard's suite of services is broken down into five main categories: insights, creative, media, recruitment process outsourcing, and recruitment automation. Led by a team of industry veterans, Bayard's adaptable solutions are based on aggregated industry best practices and innumerable case studies. With nearly 100 years of business acumen, Bayard understands the array of challenges facing talent acquisition leaders and works efficiently — and collaboratively — to deliver results. At Bayard, We Get Talent.

