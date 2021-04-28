Bayard Advertising Welcomes Back Cody Harker as Senior Director, Insights & Strategy

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cody Harker joins Bayard as an established marketer with nearly a decade of experience in programmatic media buying, digital strategy, program management, and analytics.

Most recently, Cody served as director of Transportation Marketing Group (TMG), a division of Thruline Marketing, a role in which he oversaw all functions of its transportation and logistics recruitment marketing business. Under his direction, TMG added numerous products and programs to better service its carrier and school clients, which include CR England, K&B Transportation, and Roadmaster Drivers School.

Prior to working at Thruline, Cody was the head of partnerships and delivery at Joveo, a programmatic recruitment demand-side platform. In this role, Cody worked with global teams and customers to ensure that marquee clients leveraged Joveo's programmatic job advertising platform to its fullest capabilities, and worked with brands such as Lime, FedEx, and Adecco.

Cody's entry into recruitment marketing began at Bayard, where he started as a digital media coordinator and later helped found the first and largest programmatic recruitment media buying desk, AppFeeder. Beyond transacting job ads on behalf of enterprise customers, he also built AppFeeder's proprietary publisher network and supported business development.

Now, Cody joins Bayard as the Senior Director of Insights & Strategy. In this position, he will keep Bayard's data-driven philosophy in mind and lead a team of experts that provides clients with tailored, evidence-based solutions and exceptional thought leadership.

"We're delighted to have Cody back on our team," Bayard's CEO, Louis Naviasky, commented. "His years of experience in the recruitment marketing industry, expertise in programmatic advertising, and penchant for innovation will add tremendous value to Bayard as we continue to grow in this space."

Cody Harker earned a BA from Duke University. In his free time, he enjoys biking, live music, traveling, and watching kitschy TV shows.

