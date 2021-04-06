Bayard Advertising Welcomes VP of Client Strategy, Kendra Williams

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard Advertising Agency, Inc., a full-service digital brand agency, is pleased to announce the addition of Kendra Williams to our organization as Vice President, Client Strategy. In her new position, Kendra will join the sales organization and focus on identifying opportunities for growth and improved client experiences.

Kendra Williams is a senior sales and marketing veteran who collaborates with C-Suite and leadership executives to create strategic business partnerships that ultimately drive new revenue sources for their organizations, a skill that she will bring to Bayard.

Kendra began her sales and marketing career in Washington, DC and Los Angeles working for recruitment marketing agencies BSA Advertising and Symphony Talent (formerly Hodes Group/Findly). While there, she created and implemented impactful marketing and communications strategies for clients such as The Walt Disney Company, Mattel, Warner Bros, and Northrup Grumman. Her journey then continued to unfold at Alloy Media and Marketing and MARVEL Entertainment, where she realized her love and passion for developing relationships, identifying profitable business opportunities, and recommending creative solutions. Kendra spent more than a decade in sales leadership roles at MARVEL, co-founding the MARVEL Custom Solutions Group famous for creating custom multimillion dollar 360-degree strategic partnerships for brands such as 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, ABC, Activision, Harley Davidson, Visa, Wal-Mart, Best Buy, Target, Norton, American Cancer Society, and AAFES, among many others. She also led the Studio Partnerships team that catapulted The Avengers theatrical release to the 8th highest-grossing film of all time.

In addition to these accomplishments, Kendra founded her own sales and marketing consultancy, Right Hand Media Group, to partner with companies to build and scale their sales, marketing, and business development teams. Prior to joining Bayard, she served on the leadership team as the Senior Director of Sales at Devada, a software and media company in RTP.

"Kendra will bring creativity, unmatched business leadership, and sales expertise to Bayard and our clients. Her previous experience and eye for opportunity will undoubtedly make her a great fit at Bayard, and we are delighted to have her on board," Bayard's CEO, Louis Naviasky, commented.

Kendra earned a BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Hussman School of Journalism and Media. In her free time, she enjoys traveling internationally, beaches, reading books (the ones with a spine), movies, baking, and spending time with family.

