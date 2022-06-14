Bayard Appoints James Sumner as Head of Creative Operations

The seasoned creative executive will drive the company's creative strategy, processes, and execution

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard , a full-service advertising agency specializing in recruitment marketing, announces the appointment and promotion of James Sumner to the role of Head of Creative Operations. Reporting to Bayard CEO Louis Naviasky, Sumner will lead the creative group in providing superior client solutions and overseeing day-to-day management of the creative processes, including systems, staffing, resource allocation, management, and more.

"James brings a wealth of creative insight and expertise to the position. During his tenure at Bayard, James has consistently supported our clients with some of the most innovative projects in the industry, elevating Bayard's digital and creative service offerings,'' said Louis Naviasky, Chief Executive Officer at Bayard. "His knowledge of the creative landscape, coupled with his experience in project management and operations across different verticals, will prove invaluable in meeting client needs."

In his new role, Sumner will work closely with Matt Gilbert, Chief Creative Officer, to track client satisfaction and ensure strong, growing partnerships. He will also collaborate closely with Bayard's sales team to scope and price projects to ensure smooth onboarding, service delivery, and client success.

Sumner is an experienced project manager and digital specialist with an extensive background in creative and web development, digital marketing, data collection, and processing. Most recently, he served as Bayard's Director of Web Operations, leading a team of developers and project managers to build and launch career websites for the agency's top clients across a number of industries including Aramark, Vista, and Expedia.

"I am honored to expand my role at Bayard during this pivotal time of growth and evolution for our creative department," said Sumner. "I look forward to collaborating with our executive leadership team to pave the way for our creative team to continue delivering best-in-class service coupled with innovative solutions that drive recruitment impact."

For more information about Bayard, visit https://bayardad.com/ .

About Bayard

Since 1923, Bayard has been a pioneer in the recruitment marketing space. With a focus on innovation, Bayard partners with employers across multiple industries, including transportation and logistics, healthcare, retail, and food service, to engage and acquire the most qualified and diverse candidates. As a full-service agency, Bayard helps companies achieve their hiring goals through proven, cost-effective methods that deliver high ROI. Bayard's suite of services is broken down into five main categories: insights, creative, media, recruitment process outsourcing, and recruitment automation. Led by a team of industry veterans, Bayard's adaptable solutions are based on aggregated industry best practices and innumerable case studies. With nearly 100 years of business acumen, Bayard understands the array of challenges facing talent acquisition leaders and works efficiently — and collaboratively — to deliver results. At Bayard, We Get Talent.

