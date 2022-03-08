Bayard Expands Strategy Team with Appointment of Lance Christensen to Senior Director

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard , a full-service advertising agency focused on recruitment marketing, announces the appointment of Lance Christensen to the newly-created role of Senior Director of Strategy. In this role, Christensen will keep Bayard's data-driven, client-centric philosophy in mind and work with logistics and warehouse clients to analyze and improve their internal recruitment processes to maximize ROI and speed-to-hire times.

Christensen brings 30 years of transportation industry experience to the position, with expertise in recruiting and retention process improvement, data analytics, advertising, and marketing. Reporting to Michael Halperin, Chief Strategy Officer, Christensen will oversee a team of account managers and media specialists and serve as a liaison between clients and Bayard's social, digital, and creative teams. He will lead the execution of data-driven strategies based on recruiting analytics, media reporting, and market conditions and work with recruiting, operations, and HR teams to execute training, retention, and onboarding programs.

"Lance is joining Bayard at an exciting time, as we have rapidly grown our logistics and warehouse practice over the past few years in response to the industry's needs," said Louis Naviasky, Chief Executive Officer at Bayard. "His client-side perspective, deep knowledge of the transportation field and keen problem-solving talents will allow our team to take a more holistic approach to our logistics strategy. Lance will also help expand our guerilla marketing efforts as we continue providing best-in-class service for our clients' hard-to-fill job verticals."

Prior to Bayard, Christensen led recruitment teams in the supply chain solutions industry, serving as the Vice President of Driver Experience at Hub Group and the Director of Driver Recruiting and I/C Capacity at NFI Industries, a fully integrated supply chain solutions provider. Christensen has a wealth of experience leading efforts in support of diversity recruiting, training, driver compensation, and mergers. He has also served on boards of several startups and consulted with tech companies serving the transportation industry.

About Bayard

Since 1923, Bayard has been a pioneer in the recruitment marketing space. With a focus on innovation, Bayard partners with employers across multiple industries, including transportation and logistics, healthcare, retail, and food service, to engage and acquire the most qualified and diverse candidates. As a full-service agency, Bayard helps companies achieve their hiring goals through proven, cost-effective methods that deliver high ROI. Bayard's suite of services is broken down into five main categories: insights, creative, media, recruitment process outsourcing, and recruitment automation. Led by a team of industry veterans, Bayard's adaptable solutions are based on aggregated industry best practices and innumerable case studies. With nearly 100 years of business acumen, Bayard understands the array of challenges facing talent acquisition leaders and works efficiently — and collaboratively — to deliver results. At Bayard, We Get Talent.





