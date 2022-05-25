Bayard Promotes Cody Harker to Inaugural Role as Head of Data and Insights

In an effort to streamline and elevate the agency's data and insights, this appointment bridges the gaps between reporting, analytics and data to provide clients a more holistic strategy for recruitment

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard , a full-service advertising agency specializing in recruitment marketing, announces the appointment and promotion of Cody Harker to the newly-created role of Head of Data and Insights. In his new role, Harker will oversee two sectors, industry intelligence and reporting, in an effort to build and maintain data-driven strategies that provide the agency's clients with the most impactful analytics. The goal of merging the agency divisions is to create more cohesion in the recruitment solutions that Bayard offers its clients across industries, all while driving and maximizing ROI.



"We are excited for Cody to lead this new division of our agency, combining our research, reporting, and analytics teams,'' said Louis Naviasky, Chief Executive Officer at Bayard. "Cody brings ingenuity, a keen passion for data, and a true understanding of the client journey to this new role, which will provide deeper context and more impactful results for our clients — as well as more cohesion internally."



With 10 years of experience working within the recruitment marketing space, Harker brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation to the Bayard leadership team. Reporting to Phil Roberts, Executive Vice President of Digital, Cody will oversee a team of content writers, data analysts, visualization experts, research associates, and reporting specialists.



"Within our industry, the conversation has always focused on a few main drivers of ROI — CPC, CPA, and CPH, to name a few," said Cody Harker, Head of Data and Insights at Bayard. "I'm looking forward to finding out new data points of value with our customers and evolving the conversation toward the most meaningful and impactful measures of campaign performance in this uncanny market."



Prior to his time at Bayard, Harker led a global customer success team at Joveo that serviced 125+ managed and self-service customers. Harker also worked for Thruline, overseeing the recruitment marketing team and transportation business, where he launched five new products within the first year, including three advertising products, one technology offering, and a BPO calling program. Harker earned his BA from Duke University and is a highly regarded thought leader in the recruitment insights space.



