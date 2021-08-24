Bayard Welcomes Dan Valavanis to Lead Sales

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard, a full-service digital advertising agency focused on recruitment marketing, employer branding, and RPO is excited to announce Dan Valavanis as Executive Vice President, Sales.

Dan started his career in recruitment advertising in 2011 as an individual sales contributor before running sales offices in both San Francisco and Newport Beach, CA. Most recently at Indeed, Dan built an RPO sales vertical from scratch, growing revenue by 900% over the span of 4 years. Additionally, he helped form inter-departmental structures to better operationalize customer support for RPO organizations and served as a subject matter expert for numerous Fortune 1000 clients.

Based in Tampa FL with his wife Beth Ann, Dan runs a small, educational non-profit providing partial scholarships for Women in STEM. When he is not working Dan can usually be found playing with his two year old daughter, working out (he has run two ultra marathons this year), or collecting wine (Bordeaux and Napa Cabernets are favorites).

Upon announcing the arrival of Dan, Bayard CEO Louis Naviasky added, "We're thrilled to have Dan join us! His laser focus on client service, operational excellence, and building successful teams will serve to help us grow and better serve our clients."

Please take a moment to welcome Dan to the team.

To learn more about Bayard, please visit our website at https://bayardad.com .

