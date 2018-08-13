Bayard's Continued Growth Highlighted by the Return of Eric Holwell as Senior Vice President of Strategy

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayard Advertising Agency, Inc., a full-service digital advertising agency focused on recruitment advertising and employment branding, is delighted to welcome back Eric Holwell, as Senior Vice President of Strategy. In his new role, Eric will help drive the strategic direction and operational execution of Bayard's digital talent attraction services, building upon the strengths of Bayard's recruitment advertising expertise.

An industry veteran and ad tech thought leader, Eric brings more than 14 years of experience to the role, including three years with KRT Marketing, where he was Vice President of Operations and helped build one of the largest programmatic job ad solutions in the world. He is a regular guest speaker and presenter on a variety of recruitment marketing topics including advanced analytics and programmatic ad strategies.

"Eric has been at the forefront of digital talent attraction trends for quite some time," said Louis Naviasky, CEO of Bayard. "We're excited about the leadership and expertise he will bring to our clients and our organization. Eric has the unique ability to navigate the most challenging recruitment ecosystems and develop smart talent attraction strategies for companies with severe hiring needs. We believe his skills will enable Bayard to continue to provide best-in-class talent acquisition solutions to our clients."

Highlighting the motives behind his return, Eric added, "Bayard's impressive momentum is a testament to their history of providing clients with innovative talent attraction solutions. I'm excited to be back and help our clients reach their hiring goals with thoughtful recruitment marketing solutions."

About Bayard Advertising

Bayard is a full-service Advertising Agency with focus and expertise in talent acquisition and employer branding. We are an agency with over 90 plus years of growth and innovation, and plan to continue to focus our energy where it belongs — helping great companies find great people without ever losing sight of good customer service. Our capabilities include: on and off-line media services; web, digital and mobile, branding and creative strategy; and performance and optimization analytics.

