BayBoston Announces Hiring of Andres Saldaña as General Counsel and the Retirement of Richard Toomey
Dec 01, 2020, 09:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BayBoston Managers LLC, a greater Boston minority-owned private equity investment manager, announced today that Andres Saldaña has joined the firm as General Counsel, overseeing all legal and regulatory affairs.
Mr. Saldaña is a corporate and securities attorney with over thirty years of experience in cross-border business, global asset management, capital markets, and investment funds. Previously, Mr. Saldaña served as Managing Director and Senior Counsel at Wellington Management Company LLP for twenty years. At Wellington, Mr. Saldaña served as Legal Director for Asia Pacific and previously as Legal Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Mr. Saldaña provided strategic advice and legal counsel focusing on the firm's global growth, including market entry and development of in-house investment funds. Mr. Saldaña began his career at Ropes & Gray LLP and then at Bingham Dana LLP (now Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP) in Boston, where he specialized in investment fund and investment adviser regulation. Mr. Saldaña was born and raised in Puerto Rico. He received a B.A. and M.A. in Sociology from Brown University, and a J.D. from Yale Law School.
"I am humbled and honored to serve as General Counsel of BayBoston," Mr. Saldaña said. "I look forward to working alongside Carlos Garcia and the entire team as we provide advice to clients with integrity and excellence, helping our clients achieve their investment goals."
Mr. Saldaña's hiring follows the retirement of Richard Toomey, whose distinguished career, including the last six years with BayBoston, spans more than forty years. Mr. Toomey was a Principal at BayBoston with responsibilities over portfolio companies and monitoring legal and regulatory matters.
"We are delighted to welcome Andres, a seasoned industry professional, to the BayBoston team and look forward to his contributions as we prepare to launch in 2021 our third flagship fund," said Carlos M. Garcia, BayBoston's CEO, Founder and Managing Partner. "I would also like to express my gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Toomey for his guidance, many contributions to our firm, and especially for his friendship over the years."
BayBoston Managers is a minority-owned firm providing management, organizational and advisory services to its affiliated investment funds, which invest in companies in the United States and Latin America. For more information about BayBoston, visit www.bayboston.com
Contact:
Mike Fischer | 617.607.4604 | [email protected]
