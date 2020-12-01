BayBoston Announces Hiring of Andres Saldaña as General Counsel and the Retirement of Richard Toomey

"We are delighted to welcome Andres to BayBoston as we prepare to launch our third flagship fund," said Carlos Garcia. Tweet this

"I am humbled and honored to serve as General Counsel of BayBoston," Mr. Saldaña said. "I look forward to working alongside Carlos Garcia and the entire team as we provide advice to clients with integrity and excellence, helping our clients achieve their investment goals."

Mr. Saldaña's hiring follows the retirement of Richard Toomey, whose distinguished career, including the last six years with BayBoston, spans more than forty years. Mr. Toomey was a Principal at BayBoston with responsibilities over portfolio companies and monitoring legal and regulatory matters.

"We are delighted to welcome Andres, a seasoned industry professional, to the BayBoston team and look forward to his contributions as we prepare to launch in 2021 our third flagship fund," said Carlos M. Garcia, BayBoston's CEO, Founder and Managing Partner. "I would also like to express my gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Toomey for his guidance, many contributions to our firm, and especially for his friendship over the years."

BayBoston Managers is a minority-owned firm providing management, organizational and advisory services to its affiliated investment funds, which invest in companies in the United States and Latin America. For more information about BayBoston, visit www.bayboston.com

Contact:

Mike Fischer | 617.607.4604 | [email protected]

SOURCE BayBoston Managers LLC

Related Links

http://www.bayboston.com

