Baybridge Pharmacy, an Independent Retail Pharmacy, Makes the Inc. 5000 as One of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in the U.S.

BAYSIDE, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Faced with endless challenges and competitors – doing business in a highly unstable and unpredictable marketplace – Baybridge Pharmacy, of Bayside, Queens, New York, an independent retail pharmacy, is recognized on the 2019 Inc. 5000 as one of the "Most Successful Companies in America," ranking 524 overall, 46 in Top Health Companies, and 39 in Top NY Companies.

At a time when independently owned pharmacies are closing their doors in record numbers due to a rapidly changing healthcare system, Inc.'s annual guide to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. is probably the last place you would look for an independently owned retail pharmacy to appear. In a climate controlled by major retail conglomerates, at a time when PBM reimbursements are at an all-time low, and wholesalers keep raising their prices – independent pharmacies with a unique view and innovative culture are taking the stage and leading healthcare down a better path.

Baybridge Pharmacy is strategically located at the base of the Throgs Neck Bridge, serving prescribers and patients in the tri-state area. Since opening its doors in 2015, Baybridge has seen 834% in growth and grossed over $17.5 million in revenue in 2018. Having worked in a retail pharmacy setting for 15 years, Greg Savino, Founder and CEO, says, "Success can be attributed to a few very important factors. From the start, we focused on building a humanitarian culture with core values built around very precise principles that include: developing a relationship with our prescribers based on mutual respect and confidence; offering value-added care, understanding, and personalized service to our patients; and delivering our products and services with the support of the Baybridge team who stand by our guiding principle -- Let us take care of you -- and are willing to go the extra mile."

Being fortified with a strong foundation and culture distinguishes Baybridge in a very volatile healthcare marketplace, even when it comes to the suppliers they choose to do business with. Greg commented on one such organization, "We take care of our bottom-line the same way we care for our customers, with great expectations!" Since November of 2018, Baybridge has been working with a progressive company, DermSource, a dermatology GPO who discounts its products by 30%-50%. "This enables me to pass the savings onto my customers and offset other expenses caused by the erratic reimbursement behavior of PBMs and other wholesalers. It has made a big difference to my bottom-line. We need more suppliers and vendors like DermSource."

At Baybridge, patients are the central focus of all things at all times. Obsessed with customer care and satisfaction, 24-hour hand-delivery of medication, Baybridge works closely with each patient, their prescriber, and insurance company to provide the best pharmaceutical therapy coupled with affordable options, for the best possible outcome.

Baybridge Pharmacy is always looking at new ways to improve its service and progressively grow with new technology and business partners. In recent months, Baybridge expanded their space to meet the great demand of its customers.

