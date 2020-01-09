BayBridgeDigital Appoints Karen Elalouf as Vice President, Head of Sales for France & Southern Europe

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BayBridgeDigital, the game-changing new company that reinvents the way brands, organizations, technology and people connect through design-driven transformation, announced today Karen Elalouf has joined the leadership team reporting to Alain Attias, as Vice President, Head of Sales for France & Southern Europe.

In this role, Elalouf will lead BayBridgeDigital's sales and business development efforts for its software products and services. "I'm very proud to join BayBridgeDigital, such an innovative, client-oriented company with a strong culture and human values. I will be dedicated to each client's ambition to lead their own customers to a 360° vision by bringing them our expertise in digital transformation. My objective is to empower BayBridgeDigital's customers as they define their digital strategy in order to amplify brands, transform operations and create the best end-user experience across multiple channels," said Elalouf.

Elalouf joins BayBridgeDigital with more than 30 years of experience in digital technology and sales, effectively leading teams to achieve value creation for their customers through a wide variety of transformation projects. She is recognized for her ability to develop trusted relationships with clients and help them drive their success.

"Her track record of building high-performing sales teams, coupled with her extensive experience in prioritizing customer needs, will be advantageous to BayBridgeDigital as we continue to focus on growth generated by our contribution to simplifying clients' digital transformation," stated Alain Attias, BayBridgeDigital's CEO.

After 10 years in the Galeries Lafayette Group, which gave her a thorough experience in the retail sector, Karen Elalouf joined SAP to accelerate the development of the latter for them. She was then recruited by Microsoft to increase business with large retail customers and then became head of sales dedicated to manufacturing. Before joining BayBridgeDigital, Karen was the managing director of Lectra for France – a group offering integrated technologies in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets.

Karen Elalouf holds a Master's Degree in Information Systems applied to Business Management (MIAGE) from the University of Paris Sud and a Master's Degree from IFM (French Fashion Institute)

About BayBridgeDigital:

BayBridgeDigital is an innovative global consulting company. Headquartered in New York with offices in Paris, London and its technology Hub in Tel Aviv, BayBridgeDigital helps companies in diverse industries on what they do best through an ever-evolving suite of digital transformation services including e-commerce, digital marketing, mobile solutions, business insights and analytics, artificial intelligence, Salesforce integration, software development, and digital transformation. BayBridgeDigital is a leading provider of retail-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world's largest companies. BayBridgeDigital is an "industry cloud" pure-player specialized on Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM provider.

