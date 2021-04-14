BayBridgeDigital Receives The Startup Weekly's 2021 Software Companies to Watch Award

NEW YORK and PARIS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BayBridgeDigital was recently recognized by The Startup Weekly as one of the 2021 Software Companies to Watch. The Startup Weekly presented the Software Companies to Watch award to software and technology services businesses that have showcased strong growth and excellence in 2020.

BayBridgeDigital is a revolutionary software company that connects brand technology and people to create new growth and business value faster. The company was founded by cloud pioneers and has been innovating since its inception with the acquisition of top clients and the development of numerous tools like Bayretail. This award recognizes this innovative company and its efforts that will make BayBridgeDigital a major player in tomorrow's digital transformation.

This year's awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on growth, strength of the technology product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.

"We are proud to have been recognized by The Startup Weekly as one of the 2021 Software Companies to Watch. Our continued commitment to lead the market and the involvement of our teams have enabled us to obtain this recognition which rewards the efforts of BayBridgeDigital since its inception. Our customers' success underscores our commitment to providing the best cloud software in the Salesforce industry for our customers and partners," said Alain Attias, CEO of BayBridgeDigital.

This year's award recipients represent the very best of entrepreneurial excellence in the United States. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of all awardees," said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.

The company was founded in 2017, and it is headquartered in New York with offices in Paris, London, and its technology Hubs in Tel Aviv and Ukraine. The innovative software company operates through a new hybrid model. It helps companies in diverse industries throughout their digital transformation journey by providing a plethora of cutting edge services, including e-commerce, digital marketing, mobile solutions, business insights and analytics, and artificial intelligence. Visit www.baybridgedigital.com.

