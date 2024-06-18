BayCare and Tampa Bay Family Champion for Children's Health Care on Capitol Hill

Chase was diagnosed with multiple heart defects in utero and was born with Down syndrome. He spent the first two weeks of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit, and underwent heart surgery at just 8 months old. When he was 4 years old, he was diagnosed with Pre-B acute lymphoblastic leukemia. His treatment included 30 months of chemotherapy with multiple months-long hospital stays during that time.

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital has been instrumental in his diagnosis, treatment and continuous care.

The Harper family traveled to Washington from June 12-14, as part of the Children's Hospital Association's annual Family Advocacy Days, along with BayCare Government Relations Director Jason Rodriguez, BayCare Government Relations Manager John Learn, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital President Sarah Naumowich and BayCare System Communications Strategist Amy Gall.

The trip included meetings with U.S. Representatives Gus Bilirakis, Vern Buchanan, Kathy Castor, Laurel Lee and Darren Soto, and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Chase also had the chance to spend time with dozens of children from hospitals throughout the country during a celebratory dinner to honor the Family Advocacy Day participants.

"Chase has been a fighter since he was born, and I know he would not be here today if we didn't have access to the specialized care he receives from St. Joseph's Children's Hospital," said his mother, Alisha Harper.

According to Alisha, Chase's cancer diagnosis and lengthy treatment affected their entire family, but the toll it took on her 9-year-old daughter Tali's mental health was something she didn't anticipate. Fortunately, they participated in an integrated behavioral health program at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital that provides counseling to pediatric oncology patients and their families.

The services come in the form of two licensed clinical social workers that are available for patients and families in the care setting at the hospital, free of charge. While the clinicians worked to get Chase better, his mom and sister had access to therapy onsite so they could appropriately cope with the situation.

During meetings on Capitol Hill, BayCare representatives and the Harper family asked Congress to be champions for legislation that would safeguard care for children with complex medical conditions and to expand mental health services for kids and teenagers.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to meet with our congressional delegation and Senator Rubio to advocate for greater and earlier access to behavioral health services for kids," said BayCare Government Relations Director Jason Rodriguez. "The Harper family has endured so much, and their bravery in sharing their story will help get critical legislation such as the Helping Kids Cope Act and the Early Minds Act across the finish line."

About St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital is committed to providing everything needed for the health and well-being of children. Together, BayCare Kids and St. Joseph's Children's Hospital offer specialized inpatient and outpatient pediatric care to thousands of children and their families each year in multiple locations throughout West Central Florida. From the tiniest baby to the high school quarterback, patients are cared for by doctors who specialize in treating children, in surroundings designed exclusively for kids. For more information: BayCare.org/SJCH.

SOURCE St. Joseph's Children's Hospital