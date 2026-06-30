BayCare Initiatives Receive State Funding to Increase Access to Specialized Care

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida state budget for 2026–2027 signed into law June 29 by Gov. Ron DeSantis includes funds that will help BayCare expand access to specialized care across West Central Florida.

The investments total more than $8.35 million and were championed by local lawmakers to support the following initiatives:

Alfonso Vargas, MD reads to a newborn in a neonatal intensive care unit during BayCare’s annual NICU Read-a-Thon. State funding will support the addition of NICU services at BayCare Hospital Manatee, expanding access to care for local families.

BayCare Hospital Manatee Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

For the young families of northern Manatee County, the budget includes $2.5 million to ensure that when BayCare Hospital Manatee opens in 2028 it will include a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to supplement labor and delivery services. Sponsored by Senate President-Designate Jim Boyd (R-Bradenton) and Rep. Will Robinson (R-Bradenton), the investment will bring these much-needed services to a fast-growing community. The addition of a NICU at BayCare Hospital Manatee is expected to more than double neonatal intensive care capacity in Manatee County when the hospital opens in 2028, helping ensure newborns can receive care closer to home.

Pasco County Central Receiving Facility

In Pasco County, $4.65 million will support operations for the Pasco County Central Receiving Facility, which connects individuals to behavioral health services. Sen. Ed Hooper (R-Clearwater) and Rep. Brad Yeager (R-New Port Richey) sponsored the investment for the facility. When it opened in 2025, it was the first of its kind in the county and reflects a coordinated, community-based approach to behavioral health by improving access points for individuals in need of services. BayCare Behavioral Health is the largest provider of behavioral health services in West Central Florida.

Daniel J. Plasencia, MD Children's Chronic Complex Clinic and the Adult Chronic Complex Clinic at St. Joseph's Hospital

Lawmakers also insured that a nationally recognized clinic for patients with complex medical conditions will continue to serve the region with a $1.2 million investment. Sen. Danny Burgess (R-Zephyrhills) and Rep. Traci Koster (R-Tampa) sponsored the appropriation for the Daniel J. Plasencia, MD Children's Chronic Complex Clinic and the Adult Chronic Complex Clinic at St. Joseph's Hospital that supports patients with complex medical conditions by providing coordinated, specialized care tailored to their needs. That coordination improves access to ongoing services and reduces the need for hospitalization.

"These investments ensure our neighbors can receive the services they need at critical moments," said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners. "We appreciate the support of our state leaders in helping meet growing health care needs across West Central Florida."

These projects are part of BayCare's broader efforts to expand access to essential services across West Central Florida and meet growing demand in the communities it serves.

Learn more: BayCare locations and services

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

SOURCE BayCare Health System